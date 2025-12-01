アルゴリズム取引のブラックボックスを「ガラス箱」へ。VeritasChain Standards Organization が公式ダッシュボード「VCP Explorer」を公開

VeritasChain株式会社VeritasChain

アルゴリズム取引の透明性と完全性を確立する国際標準化機関、VeritasChain Standards Organization（所在地：東京都渋谷区、代表：上村 十勝、以下 VSO）は、2025年11月26日、暗号学的に保護されたアルゴリズム取引ログを可視化・検索・検証できる公式ダッシュボード「VCP Explorer」を公開しました。

実際のダッシュボード :https://veritaschain.org/explorer/app/

本ツールは、国際標準規格 VeritasChain Protocol（VCP）v1.0 に基づいて記録された取引データを、投資家・規制当局・金融機関・第三者監査人が直感的に検証できる仕組みを提供します。



これまで不可視であった AI・アルゴリズムの意思決定プロセスを「数学的証拠」として提示することで、金融市場に新たな“信頼のインフラ”を提供します。

■ 背景：アルゴリズム取引の「ブラックボックス」問題と、そのリスク

Hash Chain Visualizer

現代の金融市場は、AIおよびアルゴリズムによる高速取引が主流となる一方、

- 「なぜこの注文が出されたのか」- 「リスク管理は機能していたのか」- 「後からログが書き換えられていないか」

といった根本的な透明性が欠如していました。

特に2024年以降、世界的にプロップファーム業界で相次いだ不透明運営、

EU AI Act によるAIの説明責任義務化、

MiFID II の時刻同期要求などを背景に、アルゴリズムの 客観的・改ざん不能な監査証跡 の需要は急速に高まっています。

VSO はこれらの課題を解決するため、暗号学的に完全性を保証する「VeritasChain Protocol (VCP)」を策定してきました。

今回公開した「VCP Explorer」は、その理念を 誰でも使える形で体験可能にする公式インターフェース です。

■ VCP Explorerの特長（他のログシステムとの決定的違い）

Search Events◎ 1. 完全な監査証跡を可視化

VCPの標準イベント（SIG / ORD / ACK / EXE）に加え、

リスクパラメータ（VCP-RISK）

AIモデル情報（VCP-GOV：モデルバージョン・特徴量・判断根拠）

を一元的に表示し、意思決定の全工程を追跡できます。

◎ 2. 暗号学的整合性を「Verify, Don't Trust」の原則で検証

改ざんが“数学的に不可能”であることを証明します。

- Merkle Proof（RFC 6962）→ ログが改ざんされていないことを証明- Hash Chain 整合性検証→ イベントの欠落・挿入を検出- UUID v7 による時系列性保証→ 過去への捏造（バックデート）を遮断- JSON Canonicalization（RFC 8785）→ システム間の差分を排除- 金融精度の保証（IEEE754排除）- → 価格・数量を文字列で保持し「誤差ゼロ」を実現

これら全てが「VCP Explorer」で確認できます。

◎ 3. Event Certificate（証明書）発行

特定の取引が正しく処理されたことを示す デジタル証明書 を生成可能。

紛争解決・金融庁等への報告・投資家向け説明資料として活用できます。

◎ 4. 世界での利用を想定した多言語対応

英語・日本語・中国語・スペイン語・ドイツ語・フランス語・チェコ語を標準で完全搭載。

また、次回バージョンにて、アラビア語 (Arabic)、韓国語 (Korean)、ポルトガル語 (Portuguese)を追加予定です。

◎ 5. レスポンシブ対応レスポンシブ設計

PCでの操作を前提としているものの、スマートフォン・タブレットなどでも閲覧・操作が可能で、すべての機能が利用できます。

https://veritaschain.org/explorer/app/

■ 想定される利用シーン

- プロップファーム

スリッページ・失格判断・約定拒否が正当かをトレーダーに証明

- FX/CFDブローカー

Best Execution（最良執行）の証跡を顧客・監査人に提示

- 規制当局・監査法人

アルゴリズムの挙動をリモートで監査

- 機関投資家

アルゴ運用ファンドの健全性を第三者検証

■ 代表者コメント

VeritasChain Standards Organization 代表 上村 十勝

「金融市場における信頼は、もはやブランドや説明では獲得できません。これからの時代に必要なのは、誰でも検証できる数学的証拠です。

VCP Explorer は、アルゴリズムという見えないブラックボックスを、誰もが確認できるガラスの箱へと変えるためのインターフェースです。私たちは『信じてください』とは言いません。『VCP Explorer で検証してください』と伝えます。これが、アルゴリズム時代の新しい誠実さの基準になると確信しています。」

【サービス概要】

VCP Explorerを見る :https://veritaschain.org/explorer/app/

名称：VCP Explorer (v1.0)

URL：https://veritaschain.org/explorer/app/

利用料金：無料（基本機能）／ Enterprise版は別途契約

対応規格：VeritasChain Protocol v1.0

対応言語：英語・日本語・中国語（i18n対応）

【今後の展開】

【VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) について】

- VC-Certified（VCP適合認証）との連携- 企業別 Explorer（Enterprise Explorer）- 多言語追加（韓国語など）- WCAG 2.1 アクセシビリティ対応- VCPリアルタイムログ監視機能の追加- SDK（TypeScript / Python）との統合

VSOは、アルゴリズム取引の透明性・公平性・完全性を確立するために設立された独立標準化機関です。

国際標準「VeritasChain Protocol (VCP)」の策定・維持管理、認証制度「VC-Certified」の運営、開発者向けツール提供などを行っています。

A Cryptographic Audit Dashboard That Transforms Algorithmic Trading Transparency

VeritasChain Standards Organization Unveils “VCP Explorer” -

Turning the Black Box of Algorithmic Trading into a Verifiable, Transparent System

The first official viewer for the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP v1.0) enables investors, regulators, and financial institutions to mathematically verify the integrity and fairness of algorithmic trading activity in real time.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - November 26, 2025

TOKYO - VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) today announced the public release of VCP Explorer, a cryptographic audit dashboard that visualizes, searches, and verifies algorithmic trading logs recorded under the international standard VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.0.

Designed to meet global regulatory expectations such as the EU AI Act (Articles 12 & 13) and MiFID II RTS 25, VCP Explorer makes it possible for investors, auditors, and regulators to inspect the decision-making processes of AI-driven trading systems through immutable cryptographic evidence.

By transforming algorithmic behavior into “mathematically verifiable truth”, VCP Explorer provides a new foundational infrastructure for trust in modern financial markets.

Background: The Urgent Need for Verifiable Algorithmic Transparency

AI-driven and algorithmic trading systems have become the backbone of global markets.

Yet, key questions remain unanswered:

- Why was this order generated?- Did the risk engine function properly?- Has the log been tampered with?- Was this execution fair?

Prop firms, retail brokers, and even institutional desks often operate with opaque execution engines. Since 2024, the collapse of over 80-100 proprietary trading firms and increasing scrutiny from global regulators have highlighted the systemic risks posed by black-box algorithms.

Although VCP v1.0 provides a cryptographically secure standard for recording algorithmic activity, specialized expertise was required to verify the evidence.

VCP Explorer closes this gap by turning advanced cryptographic assurance into an intuitive, accessible web interface.

Key Features of VCP Explorer1. Complete Lifecycle Auditability

VCP Explorer visualizes the entire trading lifecycle:

- SIG - Signal / AI decision- ORD - Order submission- ACK - Acknowledgment- EXE - Execution- VCP-RISK - Instant risk parameter snapshots- VCP-GOV - AI model version, factors, and decision metadata

All events can be browsed, filtered, and correlated with full traceability.

2. Cryptographic Integrity Verification - “Verify, Don’t Trust”

VCP Explorer enables anyone to mathematically validate the correctness of trading logs through:

- Merkle Proof Verification (RFC 6962)Ensures no tampering or removal of log entries- Hash Chain ConsistencyDetects insertion, deletion, or reordering of events- UUID v7 Time-Order GuaranteesPrevents backdating and “after-the-fact fabrication”- Canonical JSON (RFC 8785)Ensures cross-system consistency of payloads- IEEE 754 Error EliminationAll financial fields (price, volume, slippage) are stored as strings,guaranteeing precision without floating-point errors

This cryptographic foundation ensures that even the smallest discrepancy becomes mathematically detectable.

3. Event Certificate Generation

Users can generate tamper-evident Event Certificates (PDF/JSON) to prove the correctness of specific trades.

Suitable for regulatory reporting, dispute resolution, and due diligence.

Use CasesProp

Trading Firms

Prove slippage and disqualification decisions were fair, restoring trader trust.

FX/CFD Brokers

Demonstrate Best Execution (RTS 27/28 equivalent) with verifiable evidence.

Regulators & Audit Firms

Monitor algorithmic systems remotely with mathematical integrity guarantees.

Institutional Investors

Assess whether an AI/algorithm operated within expected risk parameters.

Executive Comment

Tokachi Kamimura, Founder, VeritasChain Standards Organization

“In modern financial markets, trust can no longer be manufactured through branding or marketing.

Trust must be verified, not assumed.

VCP Explorer turns opaque algorithms into transparent, verifiable systems - a ‘glass box’ where every decision, risk check, and execution can be inspected through mathematical proof.

We do not say ‘trust us’.

We say ‘verify it through VCP Explorer’.

This will become the new ethical baseline for the algorithmic age.”

Service Information

About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)

- Product Name: VCP Explorer (v1.0)- URL: https://veritaschain.org/explorer/app/- Pricing: Free basic access; Enterprise edition available by contract- Standard: VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.0- Languages: English, Japanese, Chinese (i18n-enabled)

VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) is an independent global standards body dedicated to establishing transparency, fairness, and integrity in algorithmic and AI-driven financial systems.

VSO develops and maintains the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP), operates the VC-Certified compliance certification program, and provides technical resources for developers and market infrastructures.

- Operating Entity: VeritasChain Inc.- Representative: Tokachi Kamimura- Location: Tokyo, Japan- Website: https://veritaschain.org