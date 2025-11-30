【DPC KOBE】ピックルボールが初めてでもゲームが楽しめる！「DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUE」開幕 〈初級者〉募集中

【リリース概要｜始めたばかりの方歓迎！DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUEを12月に開催】

株式会社ITC始めたばかりの方が気軽に参加できる〈初級者対象〉リーグ開催 DPC KOBEで募集開始



新世代スポーツとして全国的な注目を集める「ピックルボール」。

神戸・新長田のインドア専門施設「DPC KOBE」では、初心者～ビギナー層も安心して参加できるゲームイベント「DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUE」を12月7日・14日に開催します。

ピックルボールは、アメリカ発祥のスポーツで、軽量パドルとシンプルなルールが特長。

未経験者や運動が久しぶりの方でも、すぐにゲームを楽しむことができます。





本リーグはペア不要・一人参加OK。

ゲームはすべて「10分間のタイムマッチ」。

当日はゲームごとにペアをシャッフルしながら進行するため、初対面の方とも自然に交流できます。

勝ち負けだけでなく、プレーを通じた“ちいさな成功体験”や運動習慣のきっかけづくりに最適です。





おすすめポイント

- 個人参加OK。ペアはその場で毎回入れ替え- 勝ち負けより、“やってみる”ことが目的- 試合を通じて自然に仲間が増える- ピックルを始めたばかりの方にぴったり- 週末の運動習慣づくりやリフレッシュにも◎

DPC KOBEは、勝敗にこだわるだけでなく、「プレーそのものの楽しさ」や「仲間と時間を共有する」新しいスポーツ文化を大切にしています。

ぜひ、この自由な空間で、新しいつながりや体験を手に入れてください。

Press Release Overview | DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUE - Open to All Beginners This December!





Pickleball is taking Japan by storm as a next-generation sport, and DPC KOBE-Kobe’s indoor pickleball hub in Shin-Nagata-is excited to announce the DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUE, held on December 7 and 14.

Designed for absolute beginners and new players, this friendly league is the perfect way to jump into the game, meet new people, and enjoy casual competition-no previous experience required.

What makes it so accessible?

Pickleball is an American-born sport known for its lightweight paddles and simple rules. Even if you haven’t played before-or it’s been a while since you last exercised-you’ll be able to start playing and having fun right away.





How does the league work?

- No need to bring a partner: solo entries are welcome!- All matches are 10-minute timed games.- Partners are shuffled for each game, so you’ll connect with different players every round.- The focus isn’t just on winning or losing, but on trying something new, building small moments of success, and establishing healthy exercise habits.

At DPC KOBE, it’s not just about winning or losing.

We focus on the joy of playing and the connections made on court.

In this open, welcoming environment, you’ll discover new friends, new experiences, and a fresh way to enjoy sports as a student.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【進行内容｜DPC KOB CASUAL LEAGUE】

ゲームはすべて「10分間のタイムマッチ」。

点数に上限はなく、限られた時間でどれだけポイントを積み上げられるかを競います。

テンポよく進行し、疲れすぎず集中できる設計です。

また、参加者全員を2つのグループに分けて予選リーグを実施。

その後、それぞれのグループで上位・下位に分かれた決勝リーグを行います。

順位は、個人ごとの「総得失点差」で決定されるため、ペアが毎回変わっても、

自分自身のプレーの積み重ねが結果につながるしくみです。







日程｜DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUE〈初心・初級者対象リーグ〉

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/332_1_c4f588576301e658c6d432889b8686d8.jpg?v=202511301157 ]



定員｜ 先着 18名 限定（コート3面使用）

対象｜

初心者：まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

初級者：経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

開催条件｜

・参加申込が当日7名以下の場合は、リーグ戦形式ではなく、内容を「2時間の練習会」に変更して実施いたします。

・当日の参加人数に応じて、試合方式を変更する場合があります。

用具レンタルについて｜

「パドル」と呼ばれる専用ラケットの打球感は爽快。もちろんレンタルで取り揃えています。

パドル選びについても、ぜひコーチにお気軽にご相談ください。

- パドル＋ボールセット（パドル4本＋ボール4球） … 1,650円（税込）- パドル単品（1本） … 550円（税込）- ボール（10球） … 550円（税込）- 室内用レンタルシューズ … 550円（税込）

※シューズはピックル専用、またはテニスのインドア用・オールラウンド用をご使用ください。

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦

梶山 智紀後藤 由希福井 宏光



その他の最新イベント一覧｜

DPC KOBEでは、様々なイベントを随時開催しています。

イベント検索サイト「Peatix」またはテニスイベント検索「テニスベア」からからご確認・お申込みいただけます。

Peatix イベント一覧：

https://dpckobe.peatix.com/events

(https://www.tennisbear.net/user/890321/organized-event)テニスベア イベント一覧：

https://www.tennisbear.net/user/890321/organized-event

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

【Match Format & Flow｜DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUE】

All matches are 10-minute timed games with no score cap - simply score as many points as you can within the time limit.

This format keeps the pace brisk and focused while remaining enjoyable and not overly demanding.

Players are divided into two groups for the preliminary round-robin.

Afterward, each group splits into upper and lower divisions for the final round-robin.

Final rankings are determined by each player’s total point differential (points scored minus points conceded).

Even with partners changing every round, your individual effort and consistency directly shape your final result.



Schedule｜DPC KOBE CASUAL LEAGUE (Beginner & Novice Division)

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/332_2_203877f69f38dca707532e417905648d.jpg?v=202511301157 ]

Capacity｜ Limited to the first 18 participants (using 3courts)

Eligibility｜

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggl

Registration｜

Advance payment via Peatix ticketing site (links above)

Participation Fee｜ Tax-included prices as listed above

Event Conditions｜

・If the number of participants on the event day is seven or fewer, the format will be adjusted:instead of a league competition, the session will be held as a 2-hour practice clinic.

・The match format may be adjusted depending on the number of participants on the day.

Equipment Rental｜

Experience the crisp, satisfying feel of a pickleball paddle-the lightweight racket specially designed for the game.

All gear is available for rent right at the venue.

Not sure which paddle is right for you?

Our coaches are happy to help-just ask!

- Paddle + Ball Set (4 paddles + 4 balls) … \1,650 (tax included)- Paddle (single) … \550 (tax included)- Balls (10-pack) … \550 (tax included)- Indoor Rental Shoes … \550 (tax included)

Please wear pickleball-specific shoes or indoor/all-court tennis shoes while using the facility.

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。