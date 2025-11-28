【株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所(IISIA)】「生成AIと行政/外交」に関するオンライン・セミナーをロシア科学アカデミー社会科学情報研究所（INION）と実施致しました

株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所（Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.）

株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所 （本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役 CEO：原田武夫）は、以下のとおり、2025年11月26日(水)午後、ロシア科学アカデミー社会科学情報研究所（Институт Научной Информации по Общественным Наукам Российской Академии Нау）と約1時間半にわたり「生成AIと行政/外交」をテーマに初めてのオンライン・セミナーを実施致しました。ウクライナ戦争勃発以後、日露両国間での交流チャネルは数少なくなってきておりますが、学術交流はそれが国境を越えたグローバル・イシューに係るものである限り、現状においても途絶えさせるべきではないというのが弊研究所の基本的な考え方です。今回のオンライン・セミナーはこの様なスタンスに基づきつつ、弊研究所より同研究所に対して提案を行い、実現に至ったものであり、日露間の厳しい環境の中であるからこそ、人類共通のイシューにつき率直な意見交換を行うことが出来たという意味で大変有意義であったと考えております。（＊English text follows.）

●ロシア科学アカデミー社会科学情報研究所(以下「INION」)について

ソ連科学アカデミー（当時）の社会科学基礎図書館として1969年に設立され、現在ではロシア科学アカデミーの中でも社会科学及び人文学の研究を行う中心的な存在として活動を活発に行っている。ロシア科学アカデミーには約500の研究機関が属しているが、INIONはその筆頭格としてこれら文系分野のみならず、自然科学についても包摂する形で総合的な研究を推進していることでも知られている

●なぜ今、「生成AIと行政/外交」というテーマで日露間における学術交流なのか

2000年代に入り急激に発展を遂げた人工知能（AI）の影響は国境を越え、グローバル社会全体に及んでいることが明らかな中、旧東側諸国の中でも中国と比較してもロシア（旧ソ連）におけるその発達状況や普及については我が国においてほとんど先行研究が無い状態が続いている。こうした状況が生じている背景には、人工知能（AI）が軍事技術と密接に連関している場合が多く、そのためその実態が明らかとされていないという側面があることは否めない。他方で今や汎用的人工知能（AGI）の登場すらささやかれる中、最も重要なグローバル・イシューの一つとして人工知能（AI）、とりわけ生成AI（GenAI）についてロシアにおける利用状況やそこでの議論の方向性を探ることは重要な意味合いを持つものと考える。こうした問題意識に基づき、弊研究所よりグローバル・イシューの一環という位置づけで「生成AIと行政/外交」に関するオンライン・セミナーの実施をINION側に働きかけ、この度第1回目の会合が実現されたものである。

●今回のオンライン・セミナーではどの様な議論が展開されたのか

今回の会合は両研究所の合意に基づき、双方の関係者以外の出席を認めない形（クローズド・セッション）にて実施された。概要としては弊研究所より我が国の中央省庁における人工知能（AI）及び生成AIの実相を巡る現況と論点並びに今後の見通しについて説明したのに対し、INION側からはロシア政府による人工知能（AI）政策の最新状況について説明がなされると共に、特に行政、外交さらには社会科学分野での研究における生成AIの実装にまつわる課題について概況説明が行われた。議論は終始和やかな雰囲気で行われ、話題についても狭い意味での人工知能（AI）に止まることなく、他の周辺事情についても相互に質問を行い、説明が丹念に行われた。

●今後も両研究所間での学術交流は進めていくのか

初回であった今回のオンライン・セミナーについては両研究所の側より大いに有意義であったとの評価が会合終盤に表明された。これを踏まえ、来年（2026年）3月に第2回オンライン・セミナーを同様にクローズド・セッションで行うことで原則合意し、議題については今後詳細を調整していくこととなった。なお、INION側からは今次セミナーが特に有意義であったとして、次回はロシア科学アカデミーに属する他の研究所からも関連する研究員を招くことにしたいとの要望表明があった。

●原田武夫（略歴）

1971年、香川県高松生まれ。1993年に東京大学法学部を中退し、外務省入省（外務公務員I

種）。G8 沖縄サミット（2000年）や秋篠宮同妃両殿下によるドイツ御訪問（1999年）に際し、ド

イツ語通訳官を務める一方、対欧州外交、さらには対北朝鮮外交の最前線で活躍する。2005年3月

に同省を自主退職し、任意団体として弊研究所を設立。爾来、弊研究所の経営リーダーシップをとりつつ、国内外の大学生に対する情報リテラシー（information literacy）教育に社会貢献事業として取り組んできている。国内外の有名メディアにおける出演経歴が多数ある他、日独英で書籍を出版している（“Pax Japonica. Resurrection of Japan” Lid Publishing, 2017等）。東京大学大学院及び学習院女子大学にて非常勤講師、広島大学大学院にて客員教授を務める。修士（人工知能科学、京都学、並びに学術）。

2025年8月には東京大学本郷キャンパスにて開催された「ハーバード大学アジア国際関係プロジェクト（HPAIR）」にて招待講演者として登壇した。

●株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所（IISIA）

マーケットとそれを取り巻く国内外情勢に関する分析とそれに基づく未来シナリオの提示をする中で、ヴィジョンに掲げる「Pax Japonica」（※）の実現のための活動を展開する独立系シンクタンク。

主に全国の中小事業主をメンバーとする会員制サーヴィス（会員数約1100名（2025年4月現在））を軸に、創業以来急成長を続けている。日々発信する調査分析レポートは、2015年7月よりトムソン・ロイターでも配信されている。また米ペンシルヴァニア大学のローダー研究所主催のシンクタンク評価『Global Go to Think Tank Index Report』2020年度版の「注目すべきシンクタンク（Think Tank to Watch）」カテゴリにおいて、日本から唯一31位にランクイン、2019年度からランクアップを果たすなど、グローバル社会においても高い評価を受けている。

※直訳は「日本による平和」。現状は「課題先進国」である我が国が今後、多様な社会問題の包括的かつ斬新な解決を図らざるを得なくなることで、同様の問題を続々と抱え始める諸外国のモデルへと昇華し、もって新世界秩序が構築されることになるというコンセプト。

商号：株式会社 原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所

代表取締役（CEO）：原田 武夫

設立登記：2007年4月2日

資本金：3,000,000円

本社所在地：東京都千代田区丸の内二丁目3番2号 郵船ビルディング 3F

（＊Tentative English Translation）

The Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO & Representative: Takeo Harada; URL: https://iisia.jp/en) convened its first online seminar with the Institute of Scientific Information for Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Институт научной информации по общественным наукам Российской академии наук) on the theme of “Generative AI and Governance/Diplomacy” on Wednesday afternoon, 26 November 2025, for approximately ninety minutes.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, channels of exchange between Japan and Russia have become increasingly limited. Nevertheless, it is our firm conviction that scholarly dialogue must not be interrupted so long as it addresses global issues that transcend national borders. This inaugural online seminar was realized at the initiative of our Institute, based on precisely this stance. Against the backdrop of a highly constrained bilateral environment, it proved profoundly meaningful in enabling a frank and substantive exchange of views on challenges that humanity as a whole must confront.

#About the Institute of Scientific Information for Social Sciences (INION), Russian Academy of Sciences

Established in 1969 as the principal social-science library of the then-Academy of Sciences of the Soviet Union, the Institute of Scientific Information for Social Sciences (INION) now serves as a core institution within the Russian Academy of Sciences for research in the social sciences and humanities. Among the roughly 500 research institutes that comprise the Academy, INION is widely recognized as one of its flagship organizations, promoting comprehensive, cross-disciplinary scholarship that not only spans these fields but also interfaces with the natural sciences.

#Why Japan-Russia Scholarly Dialogue on “Generative AI and Governance/Diplomacy” Matters Now

As artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced at breathtaking speed since the early 2000s, its impact has clearly spilled across national borders to shape the global order as a whole. Yet, in contrast to China and other former Eastern Bloc countries, there is a striking lack of prior research in Japan on the development, diffusion, and practical use of AI in Russia (the former Soviet Union). One important reason is that AI technologies are often tightly interwoven with military applications, which naturally obscures their true state of progress and deployment.

At the same time, however, we find ourselves at a juncture where the emergence of artificial general intelligence (AGI) is openly discussed. Against this backdrop, it is of critical importance to examine how AI-and in particular, generative AI (GenAI)-is being used in Russia, and to trace the trajectories of debate surrounding it, as one of the most consequential global issues of our time. It is precisely from this vantage point that our Institute approached INION with a proposal to frame “Generative AI and Governance/Diplomacy” as part of a broader global agenda and to hold a dedicated online seminar. The inaugural meeting just realized thus represents the first concrete step in this Japan-Russia academic initiative.

#Highlights of the Online Seminar Discussions

The seminar was held as a closed-door session, in accordance with a prior agreement between the two institutes, with participation strictly limited to their respective affiliates. From our Institute, we provided an overview of the current state, key policy debates, and future prospects surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI within Japan’s central government ministries and agencies. The INION side, in turn, presented the latest developments in Russian government AI policy, with particular emphasis on the opportunities and challenges associated with implementing generative AI in public administration, diplomacy, and social science research.

The exchange unfolded in an amicable and collegial atmosphere. Discussion was not confined to AI in the narrow sense; rather, both sides engaged in wide-ranging questions and careful explanations on related contextual issues, enabling a nuanced and multilayered dialogue.

#Future Prospects for Academic Exchange between the Two Institutes

Both institutes expressed, toward the close of this first online seminar, that the discussions had been highly meaningful. On this basis, they reached a basic agreement to convene a second online seminar in March 2026, again in a closed-session format, with the specific agenda to be coordinated in the coming months. INION, noting in particular the value of the present exchange, further indicated its intention to invite additional researchers from other institutes within the Russian Academy of Sciences to participate in the next meeting.