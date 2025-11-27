電通デジタル、「Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2025」で、2年連続銀賞を受賞

株式会社電通デジタル

株式会社電通デジタル（本社：東京都港区 代表取締役社長執行役員：瀧本 恒 以下、電通デジタル）は、アジア太平洋地域の広告・マーケティングメディアをリードするCampaign Asia-Pacific主催の「Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2025」において、「Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year」部門で銀賞を2年連続受賞しました。

本アワードの「AGENCY OF THE YEAR 2025」は、マーケティングコミュニケーションにおける世界各国のエージェンシーの実績をCampaign Asia-Pacificが独自に評価するものです。「Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year」部門は、広告領域において優れたデジタルソリューションの提供を行うデジタルエージェンシーを表彰するもので、1年間（2024年9月1日～2025年8月31日）のデジタルエージェンシーとしてのビジネスパフォーマンス、デジタルマーケティング業界への貢献などが多面的に評価され、このたびの受賞に至りました。

電通デジタルは、人に寄り添うクリエイティビティを軸に、AIをはじめとする最新テクノロジーやデータを組み合わせ、フルファネルでクライアントの事業成長とマーケティングROI（mROI）の最大化に取り組んでいます。AI活用によるマーケティングソリューションブランド「∞AI(R)（ムゲンエーアイ）」※をはじめとしたAIソリューションや、「データクリーンルーム」の活用による個人情報に配慮したデータ分析、統合メディア運用、インフルエンサーマーケティング、CRM（顧客関係管理）、ロイヤルティ向上といった多彩なサービスをシームレスに組み合わせて顧客体験を設計し、戦略立案から実装、分析、改善まで一気通貫で行い、マーケティング活動の成果創出に向けた持続的な価値創造を行っています。

今後も電通デジタルは、各メディアプラットフォーマーとの連携や、先進的なソリューション開発、テクノロジーの活用・導入を通じて、クライアントの事業成長に貢献してまいります。

※：「∞AI(R)」について https://www.dentsudigital.co.jp/services/data-ai/AI/mugen-ai

＜電通デジタルについて＞https://www.dentsudigital.co.jp/

電通デジタルは、国内最大規模の総合デジタルファームです。「人の心を動かし、価値を創造し、世界のあり方を変える。」をパーパスに、生活者に寄り添うクリエイティビティとテクノロジーを統合的に活用することで、あらゆるトランスフォーメーションを実現しています。クライアントの事業成長パートナーとして、共に新たな価値を創造することで、経済そして社会の「変革と成長」を目指しています。

Dentsu Digital wins Silver for the second year in a row in Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2025

Dentsu Digital Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and President: Koh Takimoto; hereinafter referred to as "Dentsu Digital") has been awarded Silver for the second consecutive year in the Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year category at the Japan/Korea Agency of the Year Awards 2025 organized by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a leading advertising and marketing media platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year 2025 independently evaluates the achievements of agencies in marketing communications around the world. The Japan Digital Innovation Agency of the Year category recognizes digital agencies that have delivered outstanding digital solutions within the advertising industry. Agencies are evaluated on a wide range of criteria, including their business performance as a digital agency over the year (September 1, 2024 - August 31, 2025) and their overall contribution to the digital marketing sector. This comprehensive assessment has led to the selection of this year’s distinguished winners.

Dentsu Digital places an emphasis on human-centered creativity, integrating the latest technologies such as AI and data-driven approaches to drive client business growth and maximize marketing ROI across the entire customer journey. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including the AI-powered marketing solutions brand ∞AI(R) (Mugen AI), privacy-conscious data analysis utilizing data clean rooms, integrated media operations, influencer marketing, CRM, and loyalty programs. By delivering these solutions seamlessly, Dentsu Digital designs tailored customer experiences and provides holistic support from strategy and implementation to analysis and ongoing optimization, enabling sustained value and measurable results for marketing initiatives.

Dentsu Digital will continue to support our clients' business growth by collaborating with various media platforms, developing innovative solutions, and leveraging the latest technologies.

About Dentsu Digital: https://www.dentsudigital.co.jp/en/

Dentsu Digital is one of the largest integrated digital firms in Japan. Guided by the purpose, “Inspire people, create new value, and improve how the world works,” the company drives all forms of transformation by combining human-centric creativity with advanced technology. As a partner in clients’ business growth, Dentsu Digital works collaboratively to create new value, aiming to foster transformative growth across both the economy and society.