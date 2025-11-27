株式会社デジタルホールディングス（証券コード:2389）の株券等に対する公開買付けにおける公開買付価格の引上げ及び買付予定数の下限の変更に関するお知らせ（Japanese and English）

SilverCape Investments Limited

【English text follows Japanese】

- 今回の買付予定数の下限の変更によりデジタルホールディングス取締役会の主張する本公開買付けの強圧性に関する懸念を排除しております- デジタルホールディングスの株主の皆様に対しては博報堂によるデジタルホールディングスの株券等に対する公開買付けへの応募を速やかに撤回するよう要請いたします- 今回の条件変更に伴いデジタルホールディングスの取締役会に対して買収防衛策の撤廃を要請いたします

株式会社デジタルホールディングス（以下「対象者」といいます。）の発行済株式の約14.41％を保有するファミリーオフィスであるSilverCape Investments Limited（以下「当社」といいます。）は、2026年11月26日付で「「株式会社デジタルホールディングス（証券コード:2389）の株券等に対する公開買付けの開始予定に関するお知らせ」の変更に関するお知らせ」を公表したことに伴い、本日、対象者の株主の皆様に対して、以下のとおりメッセージを公表いたします。

株式会社デジタルホールディングスの株主の皆様

対象者の株式を保有する株主の皆様におかれましては、既に証券会社を通じて株式会社博報堂DYホールディングス（以下「博報堂」といいます。）による対象者の株券等に対する公開買付けに対する申込みを行っている場合、速やかに当該申込みを撤回いただいたうえで、対象者に対して当社による公開買付けを真摯に検討するよう申し入れることをお願い申し上げます。また、独立・一般株主の皆様におかれましては、対象者がその企業価値の最大化に向けて、すべての買付候補者と誠実かつ建設的に対話を行うよう申し入れることについてもご検討下さいますようお願い申し上げます。

第一に、当社は、公開買付価格を１株当たり2,450円に引き上げました。この公開買付価格は、対象者の過去及び現在の株価に対して、大幅なプレミアムを付与するものです。また、この公開買付価格は、博報堂の公開買付価格を１株当たり435円も上回るものです。第二に、当社は、買付予定数の下限を、博報堂の公開買付けにおける買付予定数の下限と実質的に一致させるよう変更しました。対象者の特別委員会は、博報堂の買付予定数の下限の変更について、強圧性は排除又は十分に低減されているものと考えられると結論付けております。対象者の取締役会も、これに基づき、博報堂の公開買付けには強圧性が働くおそれはないと判断しております。当社は、今回の買付予定数の下限の変更に伴い、対象者の取締役会が買収防衛策を撤廃し、当社が速やかに公開買付けを開始できるようにすること、及び株主の皆様において買収防衛策は撤廃されるべきであることを対象者及びその特別委員会に対して表明いただくことを希望しております。

当社は、対象者の取締役会が当社に対して当初行っていた買付予定数の下限を３分の２とする旨の変更の要求は、博報堂の公開買付けに利害関係を有する株主が全体の３分の１を超えていた状況下においては、当社の公開買付けの実現を計算上不可能にするものであり、加えてその後に予定されていた再度の公開買付けの実施によって対象者の主張する強圧性を払拭することができていたと引き続き考えております。もっとも、大幅に買付予定数の下限を引き下げる博報堂の変更について対象者の取締役会が強圧性はないと判断したことを受け、当社も買付予定数の下限を博報堂の公開買付けの水準と実質的に同一としました。当社がこのように変更を行った以上、対象者の取締役会が当社に対する買収防衛策を維持する理由は、対象者が当社のことを理解していないという点と、当社の事業計画が博報堂のものほど詳細ではないという点に限られます。しかしながら、この２つの懸念は、対象者自身によって作り出されたものです。すなわち、当社は、数ヶ月前から、対象者に対して、博報堂と同等のデュー・ディリジェンスの実施を当社に対しても認めるよう要請しておりました。そのため、仮にかかるデュー・ディリジェンスの実施が認められていれば、対象者のかかる２つの懸念は、既に解決されていたものと確信しております。

したがって、当社の変更後の１株当たり2,450円の公開買付価格の提案よりも20％以上低い公開買付価格による博報堂の公開買付けについて、対象者が賛同する合理的な理由は存在しないと考えております。当社による上記の変更を踏まえ、対象者の取締役会が買収防衛策を撤廃し、買収後の計画について誠実な協議を行うことで当社の考える事業計画をより具体的なものとし、今後の協業のための準備を進めていただくことを期待しております。

当社は、対象者が、独立した企業としての成長の可能性に真にフォーカスしたうえで、当社及び当社のネットワーク内の専門家と連携することで、企業価値とステークホルダーにとっての価値を大幅に高めることができると確信しております。

敬具

SilverCape Investments Limited

メディアからのお問い合わせ:

Kekst CNC

斎藤愛 / ロメインさわか

silvercapemedia@kekstcnc.com

SilverCape Announces Price Increase and Alignment of Minimum Threshold

- Changes ensure absence of any coerciveness- Digital Holdings (TSE: 2389) shareholders urged to promptly rescind tenders to Hakuhodo offer- Digital Holdings’ board asked to remove poison pill given changes

Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2025-SilverCape Investments Limited (“SilverCape”), a family office with a position of approximately 14.41% of the shares outstanding in Digital Holdings, Inc. (“DH” or the “Company”) today issues below letter to shareholders, following the publication of its updated announcement of intention to commence a tender offer (“yokoku TOB”).

Dear Fellow Shareholder of Digital Holdings, Inc.,

We would like to urge that you promptly rescind your instructions to your broker to tender into Hakuhodo’s pending offer for DH shares, if you had so instructed your broker, and instead engage with the Company to support our yokoku TOB. Independent shareholders may wish to urge the Company to engage with all bidders in a sincere and constructive manner to maximize corporate value for DH.

First, we are raising our planned price to 2,450 JPY per share providing a substantial premium on the Company’s earlier and current share price and eclipsing Hakuhodo’s offer by 435 JPY per share. Second, we have today aligned the minimum threshold of our tender offer to match exactly the minimum ownership threshold of Hakuhodo’s bid. DH’s special committee concluded that with this same minimum ownership threshold, coerciveness is materially reduced on the part of Hakuhodo, and DH’s board determined accordingly it is not coercive. We hope that DH’s board will accordingly rescind the poison pill to allow us to expeditiously commence our tender offer, and we hope that you will express your hopes for such action directly to DH and its special committee.

While we continue to believe our original proposal of a second tender offer negated coerciveness, and the original request of the DH board for us to have a 2/3 minimum acceptance threshold was not mathematically possible given interested shareholders’ existing published holdings exceeded 1/3, the DH board’s decision to deem Hakuhodo’s revised, much lower minimum threshold bid as non-coercive allowed us to accept the DH board’s request to align our minimum threshold with Hakuhodo’s. Now that we have done so, the only possible reasons for the DH board to maintain a poison pill against us are of the Company’s own making: That they do not know us well enough, and that our business plan is not as detailed as Hakuhodo’s. Were we, as we requested months ago, granted the same due diligence access as Hakuhodo, we are confident these issues would have been resolved long ago.

Accordingly, we believe there is no substantive reason to prefer Hakuhodo’s more than 20% lower bid to our revised bid at 2,450 JPY per share. We hope that with these changes, DH’s board will remove the poison pill and engage with us in a sincere discussion of post-acquisition integration planning to add further detail to our business plan and prepare to work together in the coming years.

SilverCape believes DH can achieve significantly greater corporate value and stakeholder value if it truly focuses on the potential for growth as an independent company, together with our outside experts and network.

Kind Regards,

SilverCape Investments Limited

Media inquiries:

Kekst CNC

Ai Saito / Sawaka Romaine

silvercapemedia@kekstcnc.com