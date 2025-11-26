セカイヘ、Crunchyroll創業者を含む国内外投資家からシード資金調達を実施

株式会社セカイヘ

株式会社セカイヘ（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役：元 志喜）は、日本発グローバルスタートアップを支援するAsu Capital Partnersと世界最大のアニメストリーミングサービスCruncyrollの創業者＆元CEOのKun Gao氏よりシードラウンドの資金調達を実施いたしました。

当社は、アニメ業界で初めて公式ライセンスとクリエイター監修のもと、キャラクター本人と交流できるサービス「SoulChat」を展開しています。時間感覚を持ってご自身の世界で生活を送っているキャラクター本人たちと信頼関係を構築できる体験を届けています。

SoulChatは、IPホルダーの許諾と協力を得て、企画から制作・監修まで丁寧なプロセスを経ることで、ファンが求める高品質な体験と、IPホルダーにとって不可欠な安全性・信頼性の両立を目指したサービスです。現在、小学館原作の「チ。ー地球の運動についてー」と「よふかしのうたSeason2」、人気アニメ「邪神ちゃんドロップキック」の3作品を提供中で、さらに複数のタイトルでコンテンツ制作を進めています。

※SoulChatのサービス例はこちら(https://x.com/SekaiE_JP/status/1933448369198018610?s=20)を参照してください。

投資家からのコメント

Crunchyroll 共同創業者&元CEO, Forge 創業者&CEO

KUN GAO

日本が誇るアニメIPと向き合うことの重みと可能性を本質的に理解している人は多くありません。それに向き合いながら、各作品の本質を守り抜こうとする元さんの揺るぎない姿勢は、本当に稀なものです。

多くのAIチャットサービスが、無許諾データに依存し、原作を歪めてしまう事例が多い中、SekaiE は権利者と真正面から向き合い、クリエイターが誇りを持てる体験と、ファンが安心して愛せる体験を築こうとしています。その忍耐、敬意、そして職人並の精神こそ、SekaiEが日本のアニメ産業の主要ステークホルダーのパートナーになっている理由だと考えています。これは若いスタートアップにとって、並大抵のことではありません。

元さんとSekaiE チームが、日本の物語の魅力をこれまで不可能だった形で世界中に届けていく未来を心から楽しみにしています。

（※上記は英語原文の日本語訳です。原文は本ページ下部の英語版をご参照ください。）

Asu Capital Partners Founding Partner

李 路成

元さんと初めて話したとき、作品への“愛”がただのファンとしての感情ではなく、人生を形づくってきた核心の体験であることをすぐに感じました。33作品以上、75回以上の聖地巡礼を重ねてきた原体験は、誰よりも“キャラクターを歪めずに再現する“という使命感に直結しています。

何度も対話を重ねる中で、彼の問題意識が非常に構造的であることが明確になりました。世界のAIチャットの主流がUGC依存でIPホルダーにもユーザーにも価値を返せない中、SekaiEはその矛盾に真正面から挑み、インタラクティブコンテンツの中でも作品世界の"一貫性"を守ろうとしています。SoulChatが既存サービスと非連続の体験を生み出しているのは、まさにこの姿勢が根底にあるからです。

彼はアニメ業界のIPホルダーの懸念や意向を深く理解し、敬意を持ってAI時代の新しい表現形式を切り拓こうとしている稀有な創業者です。スカパー・ピクチャーズや小学館のステークホルダーからサービスに対する同意が得られているのも彼が"日本のIPの文脈に真正面から向き合える人材"だからだと強く感じています。

SekaiEは、受動的な物語体験が能動的な物語体験へと移行していく歴史的な転換点の中心にいる企業です。SoulChatは単なるAIプロダクトではなく、作品世界の中で人が"生きられる"未来の入り口です。

元さん率いるSekaiEが、日本のIPから生まれる新しい体験文化を世界に届けていく存在になると、私たちは確信しています。

セカイヘからのコメント

株式会社セカイヘ 創業者＆CEO

元 志喜

大人になるにつれて忘れてしまいがちですが、アニメや漫画の作品世界に行ってみたいという純粋な願いは、人類の夢です。SekaiEは、その夢を実現するために設立されたスタートアップです。

投資家の皆様からは「作品ごとに企画を練り、監修する過程を経ていては成長が遅い」とご指摘をいただくことも少なくありません。SoulChatが一見遅く見えるそのプロセスをたどることには、主に二つの理由があります。

一つ目は、アニメ作品に依存するサービスを作る上で、IPホルダー様の許諾をいただくことは当然だからです。これは、法的な観点以前に、作品を生み出してくださった方々への礼儀だと考えています。たとえその許諾を得ることが難しいとしても、SekaiEにとっては、行きたい作品世界に行ける未来を諦める方が難しいです。

二つ目は、より面白いコンテンツを作りたいからです。作品を誰よりも理解しておられるIPホルダー様と協力して作った方が、よりファンが欲しがり、IPホルダー様の意向に添って、安心して楽しめるコンテンツになると信じています。

もっとも、SekaiEはスタートアップとして事業の加速を目指しています。しかし、私たちは技術会社ではなく、それを活用している「クリエイター集団」です。SekaiEは、クリエイターとしての本質を守りながら、事業を加速していくつもりです。

今回Gao様とAsu Capital Partners 様にこの考えへ共感いただき、ご出資いただけたことを、心より光栄に存じます。

Kun Gao様は、世界最大級の海外向けアニメ視聴プラットフォームである Crunchyroll を創業し12年間CEOを務め、日本アニメを世界へ広げる上で多大な貢献をされた方です。そのGao様に株主としてご参画いただけたことは、SekaiEが海外にコンテンツを届ける文脈のみならず、海外企業が日本のアニメIPを扱う上での認識を変えていく文脈においても、非常に意義深い出来事だと考えています。

Asu Capital Partners様は、日本発スタートアップのグローバル展開を本気で支援するVCです。海外市場が国内を上回っている日本アニメ領域において、同社と共に挑戦できる機会をいただけたことを、大変心強く、幸運なことだと感じております。

今後も世界中のアニメファンの皆様が、より多くの作品世界と感動のある交流ができるよう、全力で取り組んで参る所存です。

SekaiEについて

セカイヘは「作品世界を生きられる未来を創る」ことをビジョンに掲げ、体験者の意思による行動が瞬時に反映される、能動的な物語の体験が実現された未来を目指しています。2023年9月に設立された東京大学発スタートアップで、作品情報に基づいた自然な会話を目的として発明された独自のチャットシステム（特許出願済み）を元に、作品中のキャラクター本人たちの交流を前提としたチャットコンテンツサービス「SoulChat」を展開しています。

HP: https://sekaie.in/

Asu Capital Partnersについて

Asu Capital Partnersは、日本初の「Japan to Global」にフォーカスしたベンチャーキャピタルです。主にプレシード・シード期のスタートアップを対象にし、グローバルインサイト、キャピタル、ネットワーク、タレントを提供し、日本からグローバル市場を目指すスタートアップを支援します。

HP: https://www.asu.vc/

Kun Gao氏について

Kun Gao氏は、有料会員数1,700万人超を誇る世界最大のアニメ配信プラットフォーム「Crunchyroll」の創業者で元CEOです。10年以上にわたり同社を率い、日本アニメの合法的なグローバル配信の先駆者として、日本のアニメ文化を世界に広げる上で、多大な役割を果たしました。Crunchyrollが約12億ドル（1800億円）でソニーに買収された後は、ForgeやGGWPを創業し、連続起業家として活動を続けています。

＜本件お問い合わせ先＞

support@sekaie.in（メールアドレス）

SekaiE Raises Seed Funding from Crunchyroll Founder and Asu Capital Partners to Build the Future of Interactive Anime Experiences

SekaiE Inc. (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo | CEO: Jihee Won) today announced the completion of a seed round of funding led by Asu Capital Partners, a venture capital firm supporting globally expanding Japan-born startups, and Crunchyroll founder & former CEO Kun Gao.

Founded to realize the vision of “a future where people can live the worlds of stories,” SekaiE is building SoulChat, the first service in the anime industry to deliver officially licensed, creator-supervised interactive experiences by enabling fans to build authentic real-time relationships with characters, while ensuring the high quality fans desire and the safety and trust IP holders expect.

SoulChat has been available since April 2025 and currently features interactive experiences for “Orb: On the Movements of the Earth,” “Call of the Night Season 2,” and “Dropkick on My Devil,” with additional titles in production.

“Very few understand the responsibility and opportunity of working with Japan’s most beloved IP, and Jihee’s unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of each work is truly rare. ” said Kun Gao, co-founder & former CEO of Crunchyroll. “In an era when many AI services distort source material through unlicensed content, SekaiE is taking the harder path by collaborating directly with rights holders to create experiences that both creators and fans can trust. That patience, respect, and craftsmanship have already earned the confidence of major stakeholders in the Japanese anime ecosystem, which is something incredibly difficult for a young startup to achieve.”

“Jihee’s passion for anime is not merely the emotion of a fan, it is a formative experience that shapes his mission to recreate characters without distortion,” said Luke Li, Founding Partner of Asu Capital Partners. “By confronting the structural contradictions of UGC-dependent AI services and preserving the consistency of each story world, SekaiE is delivering a fundamentally different experience, one already aligned with stakeholders such as SKY Perfect Pictures and Shogakukan. I believe SekaiE stands at the center of a historic shift from passive to active story experiences.”

“Beyond legal considerations, we view obtaining approvals as a matter of respect for the creators who brought these worlds into existence,” said Jihee Won, Founder of SekaiE. "It is also obvious that we can create far more authentic, high-quality experiences when we build them together with the IP holders who know these works better than anyone else. The industry is still figuring out how to handle AI-native content, and there is no playbook, thus navigating this space is undeniably challenging. But even if acquiring approvals is difficult, giving up on the future where people can truly enter the worlds they long for would be far more difficult for us.”

About SekaiE

SekaiE is driven by the vision of “creating a future where people can live the worlds of stories.” We aim to realize a new form of narrative experience in which a participant’s intent and actions are reflected instantly and actively within the story. Founded in September 2023 , SekaiE has developed a proprietary chat system, invented to enable natural conversations grounded in canonical story information and currently patent-pending. Building on this technology, it provides SoulChat, an interactive content service that allows fans to directly engage with characters as their authentic selves within their narrative worlds.

For more information, visit: https://sekaie.in/



About Asu Capital Partners

Asu Capital Partners is a Tokyo-based venture capital firm with the theme of "Japan to Global" . We aim to become the capital partners of tomorrow's (明日, Asu) innovators, by supporting seed stage founders who aim "Day 1 Global" - to branch out their products to the global market from Day 1 of its establishment.

Website: https://www.asu.vc/



About Kun Gao

Kun Gao is the co-founder and former CEO of Crunchyroll, the world’s largest anime streaming platform with over 17 million paid subscribers. He led the company for over a decade, pioneering the legal global distribution of Japanese anime and playing a transformative role in bringing anime culture to international audiences. After Crunchyroll was acquired by Sony for approximately ＄1.2B, he went on to build multiple ventures as a serial entrepreneur, including Forge and GGWP.



Contacts

support@sekaie.in