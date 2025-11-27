急速な自動化とAIの統合により、世界のサービスロボット市場は2032年までに1,468.2億米ドルに達する見込み
The service robotics market continues to grow at a strong pace as industries around the world accelerate the adoption of intelligent robotic systems to improve operational efficiency and alleviate labor shortages. According to the latest market valuation, the service robotics market is valued at USD 42.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 146.82 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 14.88% from 2024 to 2032. This significant growth reflects the shift toward automation in diverse sectors, including commercial, medical, industrial, and residential applications.
Increasing Demand for Service Robotics and Industrial Transformation
: Rapid digitalization and increasing demand for process automation are key factors driving the service robotics market. Companies are deploying service robots to streamline repetitive tasks, reduce human error, and maintain productivity. The advances of Industry 4.0 （the Fourth Industrial Revolution） and smart manufacturing are further strengthening the role of robots to "assist" humans rather than completely replace them.
Furthermore, the widespread adoption of collaborative robots （cobots） is transforming industrial workflows while ensuring safety and operability. This trend is expected to deepen in the coming years, prompting companies to accelerate investment in flexible automation technologies.
Advances in the Medical Sector are Driving Growth in the Service Robotics Market
. The medical sector is one of the fastest-growing segments in the service robotics market. Hospitals and medical institutions are increasingly using service robots for a wide range of applications, including surgical assistance, remote monitoring, disinfection, rehabilitation, patient support, and logistics. These systems improve patient outcomes by improving accuracy, shortening recovery times, and reducing the burden on medical staff.
During the pandemic, robots played a key role in telepresence, medication delivery, and contactless response. As medical infrastructure becomes more sophisticated, demand for advanced robotics technology is increasing, significantly driving market growth.
Technological Innovations are Redefining the Competitiveness of the Service Robotics Market .
Continuous advances in artificial intelligence （AI）, machine learning, sensor technology, and 3D vision systems are revolutionizing the service robotics market. The integration of AI enables robots to make autonomous decisions, learn from real-time data, and improve their performance. Advances in natural language processing （NLP） and environment mapping are making robots more interactive and intelligent than ever before.
Cloud robotics is an emerging trend that enables robots to share data, remotely update, and enhance collective intelligence through cloud platforms. This technology is creating new market opportunities for scalable, customizable, and connected robot solutions across various industries. The widespread adoption
