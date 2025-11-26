【明治記念館】“12/1～12/28・完全予約制 　ラウンジ／ダイニング「kinkei」で期間限定『Winter Afternoon Tea（7,500円・税サ込）』を開催！ ”

明治記念館

写真は2名様分のイメージ

明治記念館（東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23）内のラウンジ/ダイニング「kinkei」では、令和7年12月1日(月)から12月28日（日）までの期間限定で、身体も心も温まる「Winter Afternoon Tea」をご提供いたします。

三段のティースタンドには、ホワイトチョコアイスや柚子ショコラ、キッシュや2種のベーグルなど、冬らしい素材を取り入れたスイーツとセイボリーをお楽しみ頂けるメニューを盛り込みました。パティシエが丹精込めて仕上げた品々が、冬のティータイムにふさわしい雅やかなひとときを演出いたします。

お飲物は、ハウスブレンドティーやキャラメルブリュレ、シュクルシトロンなど、7種類のティーメニューからお好きなものをお選びいただけるフリードリンクスタイル。季節の移ろいを感じながら、くつろぎの時間をお過ごしください。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-kinkei/reserve

「Winter Afternoon Tea（7,500円・税サ込）」メニュー詳細

【1st plate】

・ホワイトチョコアイス

・マカロン

・柚子ショコラ

【2nd plate】

・ブールドネージュショコラ

・ブリュレショコラ

・りんごのチョコレート

・カラメルサレ

・マンダリンオレンジショコラタルト

【3rd plate】

・サーモンとほうれん草のキッシュ

・ベーグル2種(ローストビーフ・チキン)

●全7種類の【ティーメニュー】（フリードリンク）

・ハウスブレンドティー

・ハウスブレンドハーブティー

・フルーツカクテルティー

・キャラメルブリュレ

・メープル

・シュクルシトロン

・コーヒー

※ご利用時間2時間30分のうち、終了時刻30分前をラストオーダーとさせていただきます。

※完全御予約制となります。2日前までの御予約をお願いします。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-kinkei/reserve

●明治記念館 ラウンジ/ダイニング「kinkei」について

https://meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/kinkei/

四季折々の花や緑に囲まれる、広大な庭園に面した開放的なラウンジ。「赤坂仮皇居御会食所（明治天皇のダイニングホール）」をそのままに、歴史あるインテリアが上質な時間を紡ぎます。お食事は洋食を中心に豊富なメニューをご用意。また、ダイニングスペースにはバーカウンターも兼ね備え、少し贅沢な時間をお過ごしいただけます。

※「ラウンジkinkei」貸切時は、「ダイニングkinkei」へご案内いたします。

■店舗情報

・営業時間：全日 10:00～22:00（L.O.21:00）

ランチメニュー 11:00～14:00

ティーメニュー 14:00～17:00

ディナーメニュー 17:00～22:00

※10:00～11:00は喫茶のみの営業となります

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/)

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。現在は、平日は主にラウンジ/ダイニング「kinkei」としてご利用いただけます。庭園に面した開放的な「空間」と、明治時代の面影を残す格天井など歴史あるインテリアが、和魂洋才の上質な「時間」を提供します。また、明治記念館オリジナルのケーキや和洋菓子、サイフォン式で抽出するコーヒーもお愉しみいただけるなど、都会の喧騒を離れ、落ち着いた空間・時間を満喫できる「場」を提供しています。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/(https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/)

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

“Winter Afternoon Tea” will be offered from Monday, December 1.

At the lounge/dining “kinkei” inside Meiji Kinenkan (2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo), a limited-time “Winter Afternoon Tea” will be offered from Monday, December 1 to Sunday December 28, 2025.

At the lounge/dining “kinkei” inside Meiji Kinenkan (2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo), a limited-time “Winter Afternoon Tea” will be offered from Monday, December 1 to Tuesday, December 28, 2025.

This cozy seasonal tea set is designed to warm both body and soul.

The three-tier tea stand features winter-inspired sweets and savories: white chocolate ice cream, yuzu chocolate, quiche, two kinds of bagels, and more. Each item is carefully crafted by our patissier to bring an elegant, wintry charm to your teatime.

Beverages are offered in a free-flow style, with your choice from seven tea selections, including house-blend tea, caramel brulee, and sucre citron. Relax and savor the seasonal atmosphere at “kinkei.”

Online Reservation :https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/meijikinenkan-kinkei/reserve

“Winter Afternoon Tea” Menu 7,500 yen (tax & service included)

【1st Plate】

White chocolate ice cream

Macaron

Yuzu chocolate

【2nd Plate】

Snowball chocolate cookies

Chocolate brulee

Apple chocolate with salted caramel

Mandarin orange chocolate tart

【3rd Plate】

Salmon & spinach quiche

Two bagels (Roast beef / Chicken)

・Tea Menu (All-you-can-drink, 7 varieties)

House blend tea

House blend herbal tea

Fruit cocktail tea

Caramel brulee

Maple

Sucre citron

Coffee

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes. Last order is 30 minutes before the end.

Online Reservation :https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/meijikinenkan-kinkei/reserve

【About Meiji Kinenkan Lounge/Dining “kinkei”】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/restaurant/index.html#kinkei

A spacious lounge overlooking a vast garden surrounded by seasonal flowers and greenery. Preserving the interior of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Dining Hall (Meiji Emperor’s dining hall), the historic decor creates an elegant atmosphere. The menu focuses mainly on Western cuisine, offering a wide variety of dishes. The dining space also features a bar counter, allowing guests to enjoy a slightly indulgent experience.

When “Lounge kinkei” is reserved for private events, guests will be guided to “Dining kinkei.”

Store Information

Hours: Open daily

10:00 - 22:00 (Last Order 21:00)

Lunch Menu: 11:00 - 14:00

Tea Menu: 14:00 - 17:00

Dinner Menu: 17:00 - 22:00

10:00 - 11:00 is limited to cafe service only.

【About Meiji Kinenkan】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/

The main building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 (Meiji 14) as the Banquet Hall of the Temporary Akasaka Imperial Palace, located where today’s State Guest House now stands.

In 1888 (Meiji 21), it served as the venue for the Imperial Conference at which the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan was deliberated, with Emperor Meiji attending without exception.

Because of this distinguished history, the main building is also known as the “Constitution Memorial Hall.”

In 1947 (Showa 22), it reopened under the name “Meiji Kinenkan” as a full-service wedding center, and since then it has celebrated the new beginnings of over 230,000 couples.

Today, the facility is used not only for weddings but also for parties and conferences (MICE), formal celebrations, life ceremonies, and dining at its restaurants and traditional kaiseki rooms-serving a wide range of purposes across numerous venues.

In 2020, the historical and architectural value of the main building was formally recognized, and it was designated a Tokyo Metropolitan Tangible Cultural Property (Structure).

On weekdays, the building mainly functions as the lounge/dining space “kinkei.”

Its open space facing the garden and its historic interior-featuring elements like the traditional coffered ceiling-offer a refined atmosphere blending Japanese spirit with Western sophistication. Guests can also enjoy original cakes, Japanese and Western confections, and siphon-brewed coffee.

It provides a peaceful haven where visitors can escape the noise of the city and immerse themselves in a calm, elegant environment.

Address:

2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Access:

3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)

6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)

6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking: Available

Phone: 03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/

Restaurant Website: https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/restaurant/index.html