¡ÚDPC KOBE¡Û¸åÆ£ Í³´õÁª¼êÅÐ¾ì ¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë ½éµé¡õÃæµé Îý½¬²ñ 12·î»²²Ã¼ÔÊç½¸

¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¤Î³Ú¤·¤µ¤ò¡¢¤â¤Ã¤ÈÂ¿¤¯¤Î¿Í¤Ø¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Ì¤·Ð¸³¡¦½éµé¤«¤éÃæµé¼Ô¤Þ¤Ç¡¢³Æ¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ³Ú¤·¤á¤ëÎý½¬¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤ò³«ºÅ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¹Ö»Õ¤Ï¡¢2024Ç¯¤Þ¤Ç¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¤Ëºß½»¤·¡¢PPA¡ÊÁ´ÊÆ¥×¥í¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¶¨²ñ¡Ë¤ò´Þ¤à¸½ÃÏ¥Èー¥Ê¥á¥ó¥È¤Ç¿ô¡¹¤Î¼ÂÀÓ¤ò½Å¤Í¤Æ¤­¤¿¼ÂÎÏÇÉ¥×¥ìー¥äー¡¦¸åÆ£ Í³´õ¡Ê¤´¤È¤¦ ¤æ¤­¡ËÁª¼ê¤¬¡¢DPC KOBE¤Î»ØÆ³¿Ø¤Ë²Ã¤ï¤ê¿·¤¿¤ÊºÌ¤ê¤ò¤â¤¿¤é¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£





¸åÆ£Áª¼ê¤ÏÆüËÜ½÷»Ò¥È¥Ã¥×¥¯¥é¥¹¤ÎDUPR¥¹¥³¥¢¡Ö4.77¡×¤ò¸Ø¤ê¡¢¥Ë¥åー¥á¥­¥·¥³½£Áª¼ê¸¢¤äÀ¤³¦Áª¼ê¸¢¥«¥Æ¥´¥êー¡ÊChampions Division¡Ë¤Ç¤â¶â¥á¥À¥ë¤ò³ÍÆÀ¡£¹ñÆâ³°¤Ç¼ÂÀÓ¤ò½Å¤Í¤ë¸½Ìò¥×¥ìー¥äー¤Ç¤¹¡£ÀöÎý¤µ¤ì¤¿¥×¥ìー¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤È¡¢·Ð¸³¤ËÎ¢ÂÇ¤Á¤µ¤ì¤¿Åª³Î¤Ê»ØÆ³ÎÏ¤¬Ì¥ÎÏ¡£

¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¤òÄÌ¤·¤Æ¡¢¼«Ê¬¤é¤·¤¤¡ÈÀ®Ä¹¤ÈÊÑ²½¡É¤ò´¶¤¸¤é¤ì¤ë»þ´Ö¤ò¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤ÏÁ´3Éô¹½À®¡Ã³Æ¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×¥¢¥Ã¥×

¡Ú½é¿´¼ÔÂÎ¸³²ñ¡Û

¡Ö¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤¯½é¤á¤Æ¡×¡Ö¿ô²ó¤À¤±¤ä¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ë¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Êý¤Ë¡£

¥ëー¥ë¡¦´ðËÜÆ°ºî¡¦¥é¥êー¤Þ¤Ç¡¢¾¯¿Í¿ôÀ©¤Ç¤ï¤«¤ê¤ä¤¹¤¯ÃúÇ«¤Ë¥ì¥¯¥Á¥ãー¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ú½éµé¼ÔÎý½¬²ñ¡Û

¡Ö»î¹ç¤Ë½Ð¤¿¤³¤È¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¡×¡Ö¤Ê¤«¤Ê¤«¾¡¤Æ¤Ê¤¤¡×¡Ä¤½¤ó¤ÊÊý¤Ë¡£

¥é¥êー¤ò³Ú¤·¤ß¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢´ðÁÃµ»½Ñ¤ÎÄêÃå¤ò¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚÃæµé¼Ô ÆÃÊÌÎý½¬²ñ¡Û

¡Ö¾¡¤Æ¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤­¤¿¡×¡Ö¤µ¤é¤Ë¾å¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤¿¤¤¡ª¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Ãæµé¼Ô¸þ¤±¡£

¼ÂÀï·Á¼°¤òÃæ¿´¤Ë¡¢Àï½ÑÍý²ò¤ä»î¹ç´¶³Ð¤òËá¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£





¾¯¿Í¿ôÀ©¡ß³«ÊüÅª¤Ê¶õ´Ö¤Ç¡¢½¸Ãæ¤ÈÇ®µ¤¤òÎ¾Î©

DPC KOBE¤Î¹­¡¹¤È¤·¤¿ÀìÍÑ¥³ー¥È¤Ï¡¢À¼¤¬¶Á¤­¡¢Ç®µ¤¤¬ÅÁ¤ï¤ë²òÊüÅª¤Ê¶õ´Ö¡£

ÃúÇ«¤Ê»ØÆ³¤È¿´ÃÏ¤è¤¤¶ÛÄ¥´¶¤Î¤Ê¤«¤Ç¡¢µ»½Ñ¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¥×¥ìー¤Ø¤Î¼«¿®¤â°é¤Á¤Þ¤¹¡£

Release Overview | Beginner & Intermediate Pickleball Sessions with Yuki Goto

Experience the fun and energy of pickleball - no matter your level.

At DPC KOBE, we offer small-group training programs for beginners and intermediate players alike.

Our newest coach, Yuki Goto, brings fresh perspective and top-tier skill to the team. A seasoned competitor with experience in the U.S. PPA circuit, she holds one of the highest DUPR ratings in Japan (4.77) and has earned gold medals at the New Mexico State Championships and the World Championships Champions Division.

Her elegant play and sharp, experience-driven coaching style make each session both approachable and motivating.

Join us - and discover your own path to growth through pickleball.

Three-Level Program for Step-by-Step Growth

Beginner Intro

For those new to the sport or with just a few sessions under their belt. Learn the rules, basic footwork, and rallying in a relaxed small-group setting.

Lower Intermediate

If you've played before but aren't confident in match settings, this class helps build foundational techniques while enjoying extended rallies.

Upper Intermediate

Designed for players aiming to win matches and grow tactically. Practice in game-like formats to sharpen strategy and on-court decision-making.



Premium Indoor Space with Personalized Coaching

DPC KOBE offers a bright and open indoor facility where voices echo and energy flows.

Small group sizes ensure focused coaching, making it the perfect space to train, sweat, and grow with others.

EVENT PROGRAM¡Ã¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¾ÜºÙ

¡ÚSession 1-3¡Ã½é¿´¼Ô¤«¤é¶¥µ»¼Ô¤Þ¤ÇÁª¤Ù¤ë3¤Ä¤Î¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¡Û

¡Ö¤³¤ì¤«¤é»Ï¤á¤¿¤¤¡×¡Ö¤â¤Ã¤È¶¯¤¯¤Ê¤ê¤¿¤¤¡×――¡£

¥×¥ìー¤¹¤ëÌÜÅª¤Ï°ã¤Ã¤Æ¤â¡¢Æ±¤¸¥³ー¥È¤Ç´À¤òÎ®¤·¡¢Ãç´Ö¤È¾Ð´é¤ò¸ò¤ï¤»¤ë¤Î¤¬¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤Ç¤¹¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ê¤é¤Ç¤Ï¤Î²»³Ú¤ÈÎ×¾ì´¶¤¢¤Õ¤ì¤ë¶õ´Ö¤Ç¹Ô¤¦¡¢³Æ¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Î³«ºÅ¥¹¥±¥¸¥åー¥ë¤Ï°Ê²¼¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¤Ç¤¹¡£¾ÜºÙ¡¦¤ª¿½¹þ¤ß¤Ï¥ê¥ó¥¯Àè¤ò¤´³ÎÇ§¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

ÆüÄø¡Ã12·î³«ºÅÍ½Äê

Äê°÷¡Ã

¤¤¤º¤ì¤Î¥³ー¥¹¤âÀèÃå 12Ì¾ ¸ÂÄê¡Ê¥³ー¥È2ÌÌ»ÈÍÑ¡Ë

ÂÐ¾Ý¡Ã

½é¿´¼Ô¡§¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤¯½é¤á¤Æ¤ÎÊý¡¢²¿²ó¤«·Ð¸³¤¬¤¢¤ëÊý

½éµé¼Ô¡§·Ð¸³¤Ï¤¢¤ë¤¬¤Þ¤À»î¹ç¤Ë½Ð¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¡¢»î¹ç¤Ë½Ð¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¬¤Þ¤À¤Ê¤«¤Ê¤«¾¡¤Æ¤Ê¤¤

Ãæµé¼Ô¡§»î¹ç¤Ë¤â½Ð¤Æ¾¡¤Ä¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¡¢¤µ¤é¤Ë¥ì¥Ù¥ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¤ò¤·¤¿¤¤¡ª

¿½¹þ¡Ã

¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¹ØÆþ¥µ¥¤¥ÈPeatix¤Ç»öÁ°¤Î¤ª»ÙÊ§¤¤¡Ê¾åµ­³Æ¥ê¥ó¥¯¡Ë

»²²ÃÈñ¡Ã¾åµ­ ÀÇ¹þ²Á³Ê

³«ºÅ¾ò·ï¡Ã

³«ºÅÆüÁ°Æü16:00»þÅÀ¤Ç»²²Ã¼Ô¤¬0Ì¾¤Î¾ì¹ç¤ÏÃæ»ß¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹

³Ú¤·¤µ¤Èµ»½Ñ¤ò¾ðÇ®Åª¤Ë ÆüËÜ¥È¥Ã¥×¥ì¥Ù¥ë ¸½ÌòÁª¼ê¥³ー¥Á¤Ë¤è¤ë¥³ー¥Á¥ó¥°ÂÎÀ©¡ÊÂÎ¸³²ñ¡¦Îý½¬²ñ¡Ë

µÈ¸¶ Å¯Ê¿¡ÃPlaymaking Directorº´Æ£ ¾¢ÍÎÂ¼Àî °ôÉ§³á»³ ÃÒµª¸åÆ£ Í³´õÊ¡°æ ¹¨¸÷



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session 1-3¡ÃThree Programs for Every Level, from First-Timers to Competitors

For those who want to start playing pickleball or build a solid foundation from the basics.

With detailed instruction from Teppei Yoshihara, even complete beginners can start with confidence.

¡ÈWant to give it a try?¡É ¡ÈWant to get stronger?¡É -

Whatever your goal, the true charm of pickleball is sharing the same court, working up a sweat, and exchanging smiles with friends.

At DPC KOBE, each program unfolds in a lively, music-filled atmosphere.

See the schedule and details below, and use the provided links to register.

Schedule¡Ã December

Capacity¡Ã

All Sessions: Limited to 12 participants (2 courts)

Target Levels¡Ã

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggled to win consistently.

Intermediate: Already compete and win, aiming to level up further.

Registration¡Ã Advance payment via Peatix (see links above)

Fee¡Ã As listed (tax included)

Cancellation Policy¡Ã

If no registrations are received by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, it will be canceled.

COACH PROFILE¡Ã»ØÆ³¼Ô¥×¥í¥Õ¥£ー¥ë

¸åÆ£ Í³´õ¡Ê¤´¤È¤¦¡¦¤æ¤­¡Ë

1980Ç¯À¸¡¦ÅìµþÅÔ½Ð¿È

DUPR¥¹¥³¥¢¡§4.77¡ÊÆüËÜ½÷»Ò¥È¥Ã¥×¥¯¥é¥¹¡Ë

2024Ç¯¤Þ¤Ç¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¤Ëºß½»¤·¡¢PPA¡ÊÁ´ÊÆ¥×¥í¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë¶¨²ñ¡Ë¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ë¸½ÃÏÂç²ñ¤Ç¿ô¡¹¤Î¼ÂÀÓ¤ò»Ä¤·¤¿¼ÂÎÏÇÉ¥×¥ìー¥äー¡£

¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¥¹¡¦¥À¥Ö¥ë¥¹¤È¤â¤Ë³èÌö¤·¡¢¥Ë¥åー¥á¥­¥·¥³½£Áª¼ê¸¢¤äÀ¤³¦Áª¼ê¸¢¡ÊChampions Division¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤Ç¶â¥á¥À¥ë¤ò³ÍÆÀ¡£

ÆüËÜ¤Î½÷»ÒÁª¼ê¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¶þ»Ø¤ÎDUPR¥¹¥³¥¢¡Ê4.77¡Ë¤ò¸Ø¤ê¡¢²ÚÎï¤Ç°ÂÄê´¶¤¢¤ë¥×¥ìー¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤È¡¢ºÙ¤ä¤«¤Êµ¤ÇÛ¤ê¤ËËþ¤Á¤¿»ØÆ³¤¬ÆÃÄ¹¡£

¼ç¤ÊÀïÀÓ¡§

¡¦2024 New Mexico State Championship

¡¡Mixed Doubles OPEN¡Ê4.5+¡Ë¡Ã¥Ö¥í¥ó¥º

¡¡Womens Singles OPEN¡Ê4.0+¡Ë¡Ã¥Ö¥í¥ó¥º

¡¦2024 New Mexico Games

¡¡Mixed Doubles OPEN¡Ê4.5+¡Ë¡Ã¥´ー¥ë¥É

¡¦2024 SOMO Games

¡¡Mixed Doubles Age 30-49¡Ê4.0+¡Ë¡Ã¥·¥ë¥Ðー

¡¦2024 Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships (Champions Division)

¡¡Womens Singles Age 30-49¡Ê4.0+¡Ë¡Ã¥´ー¥ë¥É

¡¦2025 PPA Tour: Carvana Mesa Cup

¡¡Mixed Doubles Age 30-49¡Ê4.5¡Ë¡Ã¥´ー¥ë¥É

¡¡Womens Doubles Age 30-49¡Ê5.0¡Ë¡Ã¥·¥ë¥Ðー

¡¡Womens Singles Age 8-49¡Ê4.5¡Ë¡Ã¥·¥ë¥Ðー

¡¦2025 MD NEXT Osaka Open

¡¡Mixed Doubles OPEN¡Ã¥Ö¥í¥ó¥º

¡¡Womens Doubles OPEN¡Ã¥·¥ë¥Ðー

Yuki Goto

Born in 1980, Tokyo, Japan

DUPR Rating: 4.77 (Top-tier among Japanese female players)

Yuki Goto is a highly skilled player who lived in the U.S. until 2024 and achieved top results in both national and international tournaments, including events hosted by the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association). She earned gold medals at the New Mexico State Championships and the Pickleball World Championships (Champions Division), establishing herself as one of Japan¡Çs top female athletes.

Her graceful play and insightful coaching-grounded in real competitive experience-make her sessions rewarding for players of all levels.

Major Achievements:

2024 New Mexico Games

¡¡Mixed Doubles OPEN (4.5+) - Gold

2024 Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships (Champions Division)

¡¡Women¡Çs Singles Age 30-49 (4.0+) - Gold

2025 PPA Tour: Carvana Mesa Cup

¡¡Mixed Doubles Age 30-49 (4.5) - Gold

2025 MD NEXT Osaka Open

¡¡Women¡Çs Doubles OPEN - Silver

DPC KOBE¡Ã¡ÈPLAY¡É¤ò¶¦¤ËÁÏ¤ê½Ð¤¹¾ì½ê

»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬¤³¤Î¾ì½ê¤ËÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢¤¿¤À¥×¥ìー¤Î¾ì¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ï¡¢¿Í¤È¿Í¤¬½Ð²ñ¤¤¡¢¸ì¤ê¹ç¤¤¡¢Æ°¤­½Ð¤¹¡¢¡È¶¦ÁÏ¡É¤Î¥Õ¥£ー¥ë¥É¤Ç¤¹¡£

2025Ç¯7·î¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥Õ¥í¥ê¥À¤ÇÃÂÀ¸¤·¤¿ËÜ³Ê¥¤¥ó¥É¥¢¡¦¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ë»ÜÀß¡ÖDIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)¡×¤¬¡¢ÆüËÜ½é¾åÎ¦¡£

¿·±Ô¥é¥±¥Ã¥È¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¡ÖDIADEM¡Ê¥À¥¤¥¢¥Ç¥à¡Ë¡×¤È¡¢¥Æ¥Ë¥¹Ê¸²½¤òÃÏ°è¤Ëº¬¤Å¤«¤»¤Æ¤­¤¿¡ÖITC¡×¤¬¡¢ÆÈÀê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤òÄù·ë¤·¡¢¶¦Æ±¤Ç¼Â¸½¤·¤¿¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

¿ÈÂÎ¤òÆ°¤«¤¹¤³¤È¡¢¸ì¤ê¹ç¤¦¤³¤È¡¢Ä©Àï¤¹¤ë¤³¤È――¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤¬¡ÈPLAY¡É¤Î°ìÉô¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï¥×¥ì¥¤¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ËÀ¸¤­¤ë¡£DIADEM¤Î·Ç¤²¤ë¾ðÇ® ¡ÈLIVE TO PLAY¡É ¤ò¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ç½é¤á¤ÆËÜ³ÊÆ³Æþ¤¹¤ë¥¤¥ó¥É¥¢¥Ô¥Ã¥¯¥ë¥Üー¥ëÀìÍÑ¶õ´Ö¨¡¨¡¤½¤ì¤¬¡ÖDPC KOBE¡×¤Ç¤¹¡£

¶¥µ»¼Ô¤«¤éÌ¤·Ð¸³¼Ô¤Þ¤Ç¡¢Ã¯¤â¤¬¼çÌò¤Ë¤Ê¤ì¤ë¡¢¥¦¥§¥ë¥Í¥¹¤È¶¦ÁÏ¤Î¥Ï¥Ö¡£

DPC KOBE¤Ï¡¢¿À¸Í¤«¤é¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤È¥é¥¤¥Õ¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤Î¿·¤·¤¤É÷¤òÆÏ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create ¡ÈPLAY¡É



We weren¡Çt born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan¡Çs tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan¡Çs first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

