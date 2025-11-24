Black Friday: 50% Off First-Month Online Japanese Lessons / ¡ÚNative Camp Japanese¡Û¥Ö¥é¥Ã¥¯¥Õ¥é¥¤¥Çー¤Ç½é·î50¡ó¥ª¥Õ¡ª

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×

Native Camp Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa) is pleased to announce the launch of the "Black Friday" campaign for its online Japanese conversation service, Native Camp Japanese. This special promotion offers 50% off the first month's subscription fee.

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§Ã«Àî¹ñÍÎ¡Ë¤¬Äó¶¡¤¹¤ë¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ØNative Camp Japanese¡Ù¤Ï¡¢¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢½é·î¤Î·î³ÛÎÁ¶â¤¬È¾³Û¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¡Ö¥Ö¥é¥Ã¥¯¥Õ¥é¥¤¥Çー¡×¤ò³«ºÅ¤·¤Þ¤¹¤³¤È¤ò¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Native Camp Japanese is an online Japanese learning platform that allows students to take unlimited lessons with Japanese instructors anytime, anywhere, as often as they like.

Unlike traditional Japanese learning platforms with pricing based on the number of lessons taken, Native Camp Japanese offers a subscription-based system, allowing learners to take lessons 24/7 without the need for reservations. This flexible and cost-effective model has gained strong support from Japanese learners worldwide due to its high convenience and affordability.

Native Camp Japanese is pleased to announce the launch of a special "Black Friday" campaign, available for a limited time from November 24, 2025, at 21:00 (Japan Time) until December 1, 2025, at 23:59 (Japan Time).

During this campaign, the first 100 people who start a 7-day free trial within the campaign period will receive a coupon for 50% off the first month's subscription fee.

This is the perfect opportunity for those who want to start learning Japanese! Don¡Çt miss this chance to experience ¡Èreal Japanese conversation¡É at a great value.

¢£ Campaign Details

Campaign Name:Black Friday

Period:November 24, 2025 (Monday) 21:00 - December 1, 2025 (Monday) 23:59 (Japan Time)

Eligibility:Those who start the 7-day free trial for the first time during the campaign period

Number of People:First 100 people

Benefit: A coupon for 50% off the first month's subscription fee

¢£ How to Apply

1¡¥Start the 7-day free trial through the following link:

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes2¡¥

Contact the Customer Support Center through the following link and request the ¡ÈBlack Friday Promo Coupon¡É

https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs3¡¥After verification, the coupon will be granted by the support center.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer and start your Japanese learning journey with Native Camp Japanese!

Limited-Time Offer! Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

Native Camp Japanese aims to provide an easy and accessible way for anyone to learn Japanese. To allow more people to experience unlimited lessons with native Japanese instructors, we are currently running a 7-Day Free Trial Campaign.

And that¡Çs not all-you¡Çll also get USD 20 worth of coins as a special bonus during your free trial!

Don¡Çt miss this limited-time opportunity to enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with native speakers.

Campaign Period: November 1, 2025 (Saturday) 00:00 - November 30, 2025 (Sunday) 23:59 (Japan Time)

Sign Up Here: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

Features of Native Camp Japanese

Professional Instructors ¡¡

Our native Japanese instructors provide lessons tailored to each learner¡Çs goals and needs. Many of our teachers are bilingual and can speak English, making the platform a safe and accessible choice even for complete beginners.

Unlimited Lessons

With our unlimited lesson system, you can immerse yourself in Japanese as much as you like. Whether you feel that a single 25-minute lesson isn't enough or want to take multiple sessions when you have free time, you can do so without worrying about additional fees.

No Reservations Needed ¡¡Our ¡ÈTake a Lesson Now¡É feature allows you to start a Japanese conversation lesson anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year (*). Even if you have a busy schedule, you can make use of short breaks to take lessons whenever it suits you.

*Excluding scheduled maintenance.

About Our Corporate Japanese Language Training Service

Native Camp Japanese offers a dedicated Japanese language training service for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Language Learners

Learners can take lessons anytime, as often as they like, selecting their preferred instructors and lesson materials for each session. This flexible structure accommodates learners of various proficiency levels, allowing them to study content tailored to their specific goals.

Benefits for Corporate Training Coordinators

Our platform offers a management interface that allows companies to set learning goals, track progress, and automatically encourage lesson participation based on achievement status. From raising the overall Japanese proficiency of employees to preparing them for business-level communication, our service can be effectively utilized in line with your company¡Çs specific training objectives.

For inquiries about our corporate Japanese language training service: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English conversation platforms in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, corporations, and educational institutions.

With operational bases around the world, we continue to expand rapidly across Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to English conversation services, we launched new businesses in 2024 including online Japanese conversation services and study abroad agency services.

Company Information:

Native Camp Inc. https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Release

Native Camp Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

Native Camp Japanese¤Ï¡¢¤¤¤Ä¤Ç¤â¤É¤³¤Ç¤â²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤âÆüËÜ¿Í¹Ö»Õ¤È¤Î¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤¬²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¤Ç¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤ëÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ç¤¹¡£

½¾Íè¤Î¼õ¹Ö²ó¿ô¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥óÎÁ¶âÂÎ·Ï¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤È¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤ê¡¢Native Camp Japanese¤ÏÄê³ÛÀ©¤Ç¡¢24»þ´Ö365Æü¡¢Í½ÌóÉÔÍ×¤Ç1Æü¤Ë²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤â¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¤½¤Î¥³¥¹¥È¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤ÈÍøÊØÀ­¤Î¹â¤µ¤ÇÀ¤³¦Ãæ¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¼Ô¤«¤é»Ù»ý¤òÆÀ¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¤¿¤ÓNative Camp Japanese¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯11·î24Æü(·î)21¡§00¤«¤é12·î1Æü(·î)23:59¡ÊÆüËÜ»þ´Ö¡Ë¤Þ¤Ç¤Î´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¤Ç¡¢¡Ö¥Ö¥é¥Ã¥¯¥Õ¥é¥¤¥Çー¡×¤ò³«ºÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

º£²ó¤Î¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤Ç¤Ï¡¢´ü´ÖÃæ¤Ë7Æü´Ö¤ÎÌµÎÁ¥È¥é¥¤¥¢¥ë¤ò¿·¤¿¤Ë³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤¿Êý¤Î¤¦¤Á¡¢ÀèÃå100Ì¾ÍÍ¤Ë¡Ö½é·î¤Î·î³ÛÎÁ¶â¤¬È¾³Û¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó¡×¤ò¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó¥È¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆüËÜ¸ì¤ò³Ø¤Ó¤¿¤¤Êý¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¡¢º£¤¬Àä¹¥¤Î¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥Á¥ã¥ó¥¹¡ª

¡ÈËÜÊª¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¡É¤ò¤ªÆÀ¤ËÂÎ¸³¤Ç¤­¤ë¤³¤Îµ¡²ñ¤ò¡¢¤É¤¦¤¾¤ª¸«Æ¨¤·¤Ê¤¯¡£

¢£ ¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó³µÍ×

¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥óÌ¾¡§ ¥Ö¥é¥Ã¥¯¥Õ¥é¥¤¥Çー

´ü´Ö¡§ 2025Ç¯11·î24Æü¡Ê·î¡Ë21¡§00～12·î1Æü¡Ê·î¡Ë23:59¡ÊÆüËÜ»þ´Ö¡Ë

ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¡§ ´ü´ÖÃæ¤Ë7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¥È¥é¥¤¥¢¥ë¤ò¿·µ¬¤Ç³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤¿Êý

¡Ê¢¨¤¹¤Ç¤ËÍ­ÎÁ²ñ°÷¤ÎÊý¤ÏÂÐ¾Ý³°¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡Ë

¿Í¿ô¡§ ÀèÃå100Ì¾ÍÍ

ÆÃÅµ¡§ ½é·î¤Î·î³ÛÎÁ¶â¤¬È¾³Û¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó

¢£ ¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó¤Î¿½ÀÁÊýË¡

1¡¥°Ê²¼¤Î¥ê¥ó¥¯¤è¤ê¡¢7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¥È¥é¥¤¥¢¥ë¤ò³«»Ï

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

2¡¥°Ê²¼¤Î¥ê¥ó¥¯¤è¤ê¡¢¥«¥¹¥¿¥Þー¥µ¥Ýー¥È¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤Ø¡Ö¥Ö¥é¥Ã¥¯¥Õ¥é¥¤¥Çー¥×¥í¥â¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó´õË¾¡×¤ÈÏ¢Íí

¡¡ https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs

3¡¥³ÎÇ§¸å¡¢¥µ¥Ýー¥È¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤è¤ê¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó¤òÉÕÍ¿

´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¡ª¡Ö7-Day Free Trial ¡×¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¤ò³Ø¤Ó¤¿¤¤Êý¤¬¡Ö¤â¤Ã¤È¼ê·Ú¤ËÆüËÜ¸ì¤ò³Ø½¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡×¤ÎÄó¶¡¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤ËÆüËÜ¸ì¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥¹¥Ôー¥«ー¤Ë¤è¤ë²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¤Î¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤òÂÎ¸³¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤¿¤¯¡¢¡Ö7-Day Free Trial¡×¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤ò³«ºÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó´ü´ÖÃæ¤Ë¿·µ¬ÅÐÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤¿ÊýÁ´°÷¤¬¡¢7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¤Ç Native Camp Japanese ¤ò¤ª»î¤·¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¤Î¤ªÆÀ¤Êµ¡²ñ¤Ë¤¼¤Ò¡¢Native Camp Japanese¤Î¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯11·î1Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡Ë00¡§00～2025Ç¯11·î30Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë 23¡§59¡ÊÆüËÜ»þ´Ö¡Ë

7-Day Free Trial ¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤Ø¤Î¤ª¿½¤·¹þ¤ß¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

¢¨ÆüËÜ¸ì¤òÊì¸ì¤È¤µ¤ì¤ëÊý¤Î¤´Æþ²ñ¤Ï¤ªÃÇ¤ê¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Native Camp Japanese ¤ÎÆÃÄ¹

1. ¥×¥í¥Õ¥§¥Ã¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¤Ê¹Ö»Õ¿Ø

¡¡ÆüËÜ¿Í¹Ö»Õ¤¬¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤ÎÌÜÉ¸¤ä¥Ëー¥º¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤òÄó¶¡¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£±Ñ¸ì¤òÏÃ¤»¤ë¥Ð¥¤¥ê¥ó¥¬¥ë¹Ö»Õ¤âºßÀÒ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¤¬½é¤á¤Æ¤ÎÊý¤Ç¤â°Â¿´¤·¤Æ¤´¼õ¹Ö¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

2. ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â

¡¡¡Ö²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¡×¤Ç¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¤ËÂ¿¤¯¿¨¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ö25Ê¬¤Î¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤Ç¤ÏÊªÂ­¤ê¤Ê¤¤¡×¡Ö»þ´Ö¤¬¤¢¤ë»þ¤Ë¤Ï¤â¤Ã¤È¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿¤¤¡×¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿Êý¤âÎÁ¶â¤òµ¤¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¡¢²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤â¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

3. Í½ÌóÉÔÍ×

¡¡¡Öº£¤¹¤°¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢24»þ´Ö365Æü(*3)¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤·¤¿¤¤¤È»×¤Ã¤¿½Ö´Ö¤Ë¤¤¤Ä¤Ç¤âÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£Æüº¢Ë»¤·¤¯¤Þ¤È¤Þ¤Ã¤¿»þ´Ö¤ò¼è¤ë¤³¤È¤¬Æñ¤·¤¤Êý¤Ç¤â¡¢¥¹¥­¥Þ»þ´Ö¤ò»È¤Ã¤Æ¹¥¤­¤Ê»þ¤Ë¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

Native Camp Japanese ¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆüËÜ¸ì³Ø½¬¼Ô¤Î¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È

²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤â¹¥¤­¤Ê¥¿¥¤¥ß¥ó¥°¤Ç¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¡¢¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥óËè¤Ë¤ª¹¥¤­¤Ê¹Ö»Õ¤È¤ª¹¥¤­¤Ê¶µºà¤òÁªÂò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£ÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÆüËÜ¸ì¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤ÎÊý¤¬¡¢¼«¿È¤ÎÌÜÅª¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤¿ÆâÍÆ¤Ç³Ø½¬¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¤´Ã´Åö¼ÔÍÍ¤Î¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È

´ÉÍý²èÌÌ¾å¤Ç´ë¶È¤¬ÀßÄê¤¹¤ë¼õ¹ÖÌÜÉ¸¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¤¤¿³Ø½¬´ÉÍý¤ä¼õ¹ÖÌÜÉ¸Ã£À®ÅÙ¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿¼«Æ°¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¼õ¹ÖÂ¥¿Ê¤Ê¤É¡¢¼ÒÆâÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤´ÉÍý¤ò¸úÎ¨¤è¤¯±¿ÍÑ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£½¾¶È°÷¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ìÎÏ¤ÎÄì¾å¤²¤«¤é¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¥·ー¥ó¤Ç¤ÎÆüËÜ¸ìÍøÍÑ¤Þ¤Ç¡¢´ë¶È¤ÎÌÜÅª¤Ë¤¢¤ï¤»¤Æ¸ú²ÌÅª¤Ë±¿ÍÑ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±ÆüËÜ¸ì¸¦½¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Î¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡§https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¤Ï¥¢¥¸¥¢¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆºÇ¤âÀ®Ä¹¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ²ñ¼Ò¤Î¤Ò¤È¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£¸Ä¿Í¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¢Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¢¶µ°éµ¡´Ø¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤È¤·¤Æ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼êº¢¤Ê²Á³Ê¤ÇÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤ËµòÅÀ¤ò¤ª¤­¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢ÃÏ°è¡¢¥èー¥í¥Ã¥ÑÃÏ°è¡¢ËÌÊÆÃÏ°è¤Ç¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¤ò±¿±Ä¡¢¤½¤Îµ¬ÌÏ¤ÏµÞÂ®¤Ë³ÈÂç¤·Â³¤±¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

2024Ç¯¤è¤ê¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¡¢Î±³Ø¥¨ー¥¸¥§¥ó¥È»ö¶È¤âÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢©150-0041 ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶è¿ÀÆî1-9-2 ÂçÈ«¥Ó¥ë

ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§ Ã«Àî ¹ñÍÎ

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§ ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È / ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

ËÜ¥ê¥êー¥¹¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÊóÆ»´Ø·¸¤Î¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥× ¹­ÊóÉô

¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡§https://nativecamp.net/cs/media