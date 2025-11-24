アルゴリズム取引の信頼を再定義する世界初のアルゴリズム取引監査プロトコル「VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.0」を正式公開

【本リリースの要点】

VeritasChain株式会社VeritasChain- アルゴリズム取引の完全性を数学的に証明する世界標準「VCP v1.0」を公開- VCP Explorer API v1.1、VC-Certified認証制度の提供開始- EU AI法／MiFID II 対応、ISO標準化を推進

東京 - VeritasChain Standards Organization(https://veritaschain.org/)（日本法人：VeritasChain株式会社）は、金融市場の取引データを暗号学的に検証可能とする標準プロトコル「VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.0」を正式公開しました。VCP Explorer API v1.1および技術適合性を証明する公式認証制度「VeritasChain Certified (VC-Certified)」の受付も開始します。

■ VCP v1.0について

現代の市場ではAIとアルゴリズムが意思決定を行う一方、そのプロセスが「ブラックボックス化」し、EU AI法やMiFID IIが求める透明性・説明責任が従来技術では達成困難でした。

VCP v1.0は、意思決定から執行までを不変形式で記録し、「結果の監査」から「プロセスの監査」への転換を実現します。

■ Explorer API v1.1

主な特徴：- Ed25519署名とRFC 6962準拠マークルツリーによる耐改ざん性- AI判断根拠やリスクパラメータを記録するVCP-GOV / VCP-RISK- 浮動小数点誤差を排除した精度設計（全数値を文字列で保持）- 量子耐性暗号（PQC）への移行を見据えたCrypto Agility- HFT～retailまで対応する3ティア構造（Platinum, Gold, Silver）

VCP準拠データの真正性を第三者が直接検証可能とする「Merkle証明」機能を提供。“Verify, Don’t Trust”を実現します。

■ 認証制度「VC-Certified」

自動適合性テストによりVCP準拠を公式に証明する唯一の制度として、ブローカー・取引所・プロップファームの透明性向上を支援します。

■ 国際標準化への展望

VSOはFIX Trading Communityとの連携を進め、ISO/TC 68への提出を通じて国際標準化を推進します。

関連リンク：

公式サイト：https://veritaschain.org/

VCP仕様書 v1.0：https://github.com/veritaschain/vcp-spec

VCP Explorer API：https://veritaschain.github.io/vcp-explorer-api/

VC-Certified：https://veritaschain.org/certified

お問い合わせ：media@veritaschain.org

【English Version Press Release】

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 24, 2025 VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)

VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) Officially Releases VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.0, the Global Standard Redefining Trust in Algorithmic Trading- Next-Generation Audit Standard Cryptographically Ensures Transparency in Financial Markets. Designed for EU AI Act and MiFID II Compliance, Driving Towards International Standardization (ISO) -

TOKYO - The VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), an independent body promoting the international standardization of algorithmic trading (Japanese entity: VeritasChain Inc.), today officially released the specification for the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.0. VCP is a global standard protocol designed to cryptographically prove the integrity and transparency of trading data in financial markets.

Concurrently, VSO announced the launch of the VCP Explorer API v1.1, enabling verification of VCP-compliant data, and opened applications for "VeritasChain Certified (VC-Certified)," the official certification program proving technical compliance.

Through VCP, VSO aims to "Encode Trust in the Algorithmic Age" in modern financial markets dominated by algorithms and AI.

■ The Challenge: Transparency in an Automated Market

Modern financial markets are driven by algorithms and AI, but face significant systemic risk due to the "black-boxing" of decision-making processes. Traditional technologies can record the "results" of an order but struggle to prove "why" the order was placed-the complex logic and risk parameters of the underlying AI.

This opacity has become a critical compliance bottleneck amid tightening international regulations, such as the EU AI Act (requiring AI transparency and accountability) and MiFID II (mandating strict clock synchronization and record-keeping).

■ VCP v1.0: Establishing "Veritas" (Truth) in Financial Markets

VCP v1.0 is the global standard specification for recording the entire lifecycle of algorithmic trading-from the "decision-making process" to the "execution results"-in an immutable and verifiable format. This enables a paradigm shift from traditional "audit of results" to "audit of process."

Key features of VCP v1.0 include:

Cryptographic Integrity and Tamper-Resistance: VCP employs high-performance digital signatures (Ed25519) and RFC 6962-compliant Merkle tree technology. Recorded data is linked via a hash chain and periodically anchored to blockchains or other immutable ledgers, mathematically proving that retroactive tampering is impossible.

Regulatory Compliance by Design: VCP supports major international regulatory requirements (EU AI Act, MiFID II, GDPR) at the protocol level. The VCP-GOV (Governance) module records AI explainability (XAI) data, while the VCP-RISK (Risk Management) module captures risk parameters at the moment of the trade, enhancing accountability.

Strict Precision and Numeric Representation: Supports nanosecond-precision clock synchronization via PTPv2 for High-Frequency Trading (HFT). Mandates string encoding for all financial numeric values to eliminate floating-point errors (IEEE 754 issues), ensuring absolute consistency.

Future-Proof Security (Crypto Agility): Designed for seamless migration from current cryptographic standards to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC, such as DILITHIUM) in anticipation of quantum computing threats.

Comprehensive Coverage and Tiered Model: Defines three compliance tiers (Platinum, Gold, Silver) to comprehensively support environments from HFT to retail trading (MT4/5).

■ Launch of VCP Explorer API v1.1: Realizing "Verify, Don't Trust"

Alongside the VCP specification, VSO is releasing the VCP Explorer API v1.1, allowing third parties to easily verify recorded data. The API provides "Merkle proofs," demonstrating that a specific trading event has not been altered. This empowers market participants to independently confirm data validity based on the principle of "Verify, Don't Trust."

■ Introduction of "VC-Certified" Official Certification Program

VSO is now accepting applications for "VeritasChain Certified (VC-Certified)" (Subtitle: VCP Compliance Certification), the sole official certification program proving technical compliance with the VCP specification. Issued after rigorous verification using VSO’s automated conformance test suite, this certification serves as a mark of trust for exchanges, brokers, prop firms, and others to demonstrate the transparency and fairness of their systems.

■ Future Outlook: Commitment to International Standardization

To establish VCP as essential infrastructure for financial markets, VSO will deepen its collaboration with the FIX Trading Community and actively pursue international standardization (ISO) of VCP through submission to ISO/TC 68 (Financial Services Technical Committee).

■ Related Links

VCP Specification v1.0 (GitHub):

English: https://github.com/veritaschain/vcp-spec/blob/main/VCP-Specification-v1_0_en.md

Japanese: https://github.com/veritaschain/vcp-spec/blob/main/VCP-Specification-v1_0_ja.md

VCP Explorer API v1.1:

API Documentation: https://veritaschain.github.io/vcp-explorer-api/

GitHub: https://github.com/veritaschain/vcp-explorer-api

VC-Certified Program:

Overview: https://veritaschain.org/certified

VSO Official Website: https://veritaschain.org/

■ About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)

VSO is an independent international standards organization established to enhance the transparency, fairness, and security of algorithmic trading in global financial markets. VSO neutrally leads the specification development, maintenance, and adoption of the standard protocol "VCP." In Japan, VeritasChain Inc. supports these activities.

■ Media Contact

VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) Media Relations

Email: media@veritaschain.org