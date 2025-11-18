🇮🇳 インドの聖地に繋がる、高速Wi-Fiの扉が開く！

GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.

Bharat AirFiアンテナ

【インド・カルナータカ州Sirsi】 - インド国内で先進的な通信事業を展開する GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.（以下、GNA INDIA）は、この度、カルナータカ州Sirsi（シルシ）市に位置する主要な6つの観光地・聖地において、高速Wi-Fi設備（BharatAirFi）の設置工事を本格的に開始したことを発表します。

このプロジェクトは、地域住民や国内外からの観光客に対し、聖地の訪問中も快適かつ安定したインターネット接続を提供することを目的としています。設置工事は順調に進められており、11月中旬頃の完成を目指しています。

プロジェクトの概要と設置予定地

GNA INDIAは、インドの文化と精神性を象徴するこれらの歴史的な名所において、デジタルの力を活用することで、訪問者の体験価値を向上させます。

■ 設置予定の観光地（Sirsi市内など6箇所）

- Swarnavalli Math, Sirsi（スワルナヴァリ数学、シルシ）- Vadiraj Math, Sirsi（ヴァディラージ・マス、シルシ）- Jain Math Sirsi（ジャイナ教の数学、シルシ）- Sahasralinga, Sirsi（サハスラリンガ、シルシ）- Magod Falls, Yellapur（イエラプールのマゴッド滝）- Sathodi Falls, Yellapu（イェラプのサソーディ滝）

サービス利用のインセンティブ：Gポイントシステム概要（BharatAirFiを利用）

このWi-Fiインフラの展開は、単なるインターネット接続の提供にとどまらず、利用者にインセンティブを提供することで、利用促進と継続に繋がることを目指しています。

G point system ワークフロー図

Gポイントの仕組み

- Gポイント付与：ユーザーは、BharatAirFiを利用することでGポイントが付与されます。- ポイントの利用目的：付与されたGポイントは、提携先の魅力的な商品やサービスの支払いに利用出来ます。- ポイントの裏付け：Gポイントは、提携企業様の広告宣伝費用として付与されるものです。そのため、提携企業様からGNAにデポジットされた準備金（現金資産）に紐づいたポイントとなります。

BTSC（Bharat Smart Chain）トークン仕様

Gポイントの交換対象となる、プロジェクト発行の暗号資産として、BTSCトークン（Bharat Smart Chain）があります。このトークンは、インド社会のデジタル発展に貢献するGNA INDIAのコミットメントを示すものです。

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/162099/table/2_1_79c66e39a73325609533dbe6afc237fe.jpg?v=202511190727 ]BTSC Token Infomation

🌟 デジタル化がもたらす観光地へのメリット

このWi-Fiインフラの展開は、地域のデジタルデバイド解消と観光振興に大きく貢献します。

- 訪問者体験の向上：観光客は、ナビゲーション、現地情報検索、旅の思い出のリアルタイムな共有をストレスなく行えるようになります。- 地域情報の発信強化：聖地や寺院側は、オンラインでの情報提供、ライブ配信、デジタルガイドの提供など、より効果的な情報発信が可能になります。- 緊急時の連絡手段の確保：信頼性の高い通信インフラは、特に地方の観光地において、緊急時の連絡手段としても重要な役割を果たします。

🌐 GNA INDIA CEO NAGARAJからのコメント

GNA INDIA CEOのNAGARAJは次のように述べています。

「Sirsiなどの歴史的かつ精神的に重要な6つの場所で、先進的なWi-Fiサービスを提供できることを大変光栄に思います。インターネット環境が不十分な地域において、私たちはデジタル接続を『いのちの線』だと考えています。このプロジェクトは、地域コミュニティと訪問者に対し、より便利で安全な環境を提供し、インドの地域社会のデジタル発展に貢献するという私たちのコミットメントを明確に示すものです。」

今後の展望

今回のSirsiでの取り組みは、GNA INDIAがインド全土で推進するデジタルインフラ強化計画の一環です。当社は今後も、地方都市やアクセスが困難な地域を含む幅広いエリアで、高速かつ安定した通信サービスを提供し続けることで、インド政府が掲げるデジタル化の目標達成をサポートしていきます。

🏢 GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.について

GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.は、南インドの主要都市バンガロールを拠点とし、インド国内での通信インフラ構築および通信サービス事業を展開しています。インド国営通信会社であるBSNLとの戦略的パートナーシップのもと、地域住民およびビジネスユーザーに高品質なデジタル接続を提供し、インド社会のデジタル変革を牽引しています。

English ver.

🇮🇳 High-speed Wi-Fi opens the door to India's sacred sites!

Supporting historical and spiritual landmarks with digital connectivity, contributing to regional tourism and improved convenience

Bharat AirFi equipment

Sirsi, Karnataka, India - GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED. (hereinafter GNA INDIA), a leading telecommunications company in India, announces that it has commenced full-scale installation of high-speed Wi-Fi equipment (BharatAirFi) at six major tourist and sacred sites located in the city of Sirsi, Karnataka.

This project aims to provide comfortable and stable internet connectivity to local residents and tourists from India and abroad while they visit these sacred sites. Installation work is progressing smoothly, with completion targeted for mid-November.

Project Overview and Planned Installation Locations

GNA INDIA will enhance the visitor experience by leveraging the power of digital technology at these historic sites, which symbolize Indian culture and spirituality.

■ Planned Installation Locations (6 locations in Sirsi City, etc.)

- Swarnavalli Math, Sirsi- Vadiraj Math, Sirsi- Jain Math, Sirsi- Sahasralinga, Sirsi- Magod Falls, Yellapu- Sathodi Falls, Yellapu

Service Usage Incentives: G-Point System Overview (Using BharatAirFi)

The deployment of this Wi-Fi infrastructure aims not only to provide internet connectivity but also to encourage usage and retention by offering incentives to users.

G point system work flow

How G-Points Work

- Earning G-Points: Users earn G-Points by using BharatAirFi.

- Purpose of Points: Earned G-Points can be used to pay for attractive products and services from partner merchants.

- Point Backing: G-Points are issued as advertising expenses for partner companies. Therefore, they are points tied to reserve funds (cash assets) deposited with GNA by partner companies.

BTSC (Bharat Smart Chain) Token Specifications

The project-issued cryptocurrency eligible for G Point exchange is the BTSC Token (Bharat Smart Chain). This token signifies GNA INDIA's commitment to contributing to India's digital development.

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/162099/table/2_2_e873b5243e60e0698e01d07316b02b4b.jpg?v=202511190727 ]BTSC Token Information

🌟 Benefits of Digitalization for Tourist Destinations

This Wi-Fi infrastructure deployment significantly contributes to bridging the digital divide and boosting tourism in the region.

- Enhanced Visitor Experience: Tourists can navigate, search for local information, and share their travel memories in real-time without hassle.

- Strengthened Local Information Outreach: Sacred sites and temples can provide information more effectively online, through live streaming, and by offering digital guides.

- Ensuring Emergency Communication: Reliable communication infrastructure plays a vital role as an emergency contact method, especially in rural tourist destinations.

🌐 Comment from GNA INDIA CEO NAGARAJ

GNA INDIA CEO NAGARAJ stated:

“We are deeply honored to provide advanced Wi-Fi services at six historically and spiritually significant locations like Sirsi. In areas with inadequate internet access, we consider digital connectivity a ‘lifeline’. This project clearly demonstrates our commitment to providing local communities and visitors with a more convenient and secure environment, contributing to the digital development of India's local communities.”

Future Outlook

This initiative in Sirsi is part of GNA INDIA's nationwide digital infrastructure enhancement plan. We will continue supporting the Indian government's digitalization goals by providing high-speed, stable communication services across diverse areas, including regional cities and hard-to-reach regions.

🏢 About GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.

Headquartered in Bangalore, a major city in South India, GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED. operates in the construction of telecommunications infrastructure and the provision of communication services across India. Through a strategic partnership with BSNL, India's state-owned telecommunications company, we provide high-quality digital connectivity to local residents and business users, driving the digital transformation of Indian society.

【Contact Information】

GNA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.

No.61, 5th Main Road, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru - 560072, Karnataka, India

Tel: +91 98457 67373

E-Mail: nagaraj@gna.live

Website: https://gna.live/