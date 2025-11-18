PvX Partnersへの投資

Z Venture Capital株式会社

The English version follows the Japanese text. by Daniel Song(https://zvc.vc/en/member/988/)

（日本語）

PvX Partners(https://pvxpartners.com/)に投資した理由

コンシューマーテック領域において、ユーザー獲得（User Acquisition: UA）は極めて重要でありながら、十分に支援されていない機能の一つです。獲得コストは上昇を続け、マーケティング投資の一つひとつがより重い意味を持つようになり、競争環境の激化によって、創業者は限られた視界の中で迅速な成長を迫られています。しかし、その成長を支える資本供給の仕組みは進化してきませんでした。

PvXのチームと出会ったとき、このギャップに対する課題を改めて感じました。UAは本質的にパフォーマンスドリブンであるにもかかわらず、既存の仕組みはそれに沿ったものではありません。PvXのアプローチは、コンシューマー企業の成長を左右するこの最重要レバーに「整合性・柔軟性・データに基づく規律」を初めてもたらすものです。

今回の投資を検討する中で、私たちが強い確信を得た理由は主に3点あります。





1. 市場に長く残ってきた課題に対する、明確な適合性



PvXが向き合っている課題は、これまで十分に解決されてこなかった問題でした。従来の資金調達の仕組みは、ユーザー獲得（UA）に特有の変動の大きさに対応できず、その結果、多くの消費者向け企業が成長のための投資を十分に行えない状況が続いています。PvXが採用する資金提供は、この問題の核心をとらえています。すでに多くの企業で活用が進んでおり、強い需要と高い適合性が示されています。これは、まさに必要とされていた解決策だと感じました。





2. 規模の拡大とともに蓄積されるデータによる強み



ポイントは、資金提供の仕組みだけではありません。その背後にある分析力と判断の仕組みが非常に優れています。PvXは取り扱う企業が増えるほど、与信判断の精度が高まる仕組みをつくっています。これは、長期的に強固なデータの蓄積につながり、より賢明な資金提供、より速い意思決定、より効率の高い運用を可能にします。広告や施策の細かな違いが成果を大きく左右する領域において、この積み重ねによる情報の深さは大きな競争優位になります。





3. ユーザー獲得とリスク管理の両方を深く理解したチーム



最も強い確信を持てたのはチームでした。Joe、Ridzkiら中心メンバーは、ユーザーの行動やプロダクトの成長、リスクの生じやすい場面、成果に応じた資金の投じ方などを、現場感覚をもって深く理解しています。さらに、こうした知見に加えて、慎重で確かなリスク管理が徹底されており、この組み合わせを備えたチームは決して多くありません。市場が不安定な局面でも企業を支えながら、安全に資金提供を拡大していける判断力を持っている点を高く評価しました。

PvXは、消費者向け企業が実際に成長していく姿に即した、新しい資金提供の形をつくり出しています。それは、規律をもち、データに基づき、成果にしっかりと連動した仕組みです。これから多くの消費者向け企業やゲーム企業が、より効率的に成長する手段を求めていく中で、PvXは欠かせない存在になっていくと確信しています。

これが、私たちが投資を決めた理由です。

（EN）

Why We Invested in PvX Partners(https://pvxpartners.com/)

User acquisition has become one of the most critical yet underserved functions in consumer tech. Costs continue to rise, every dollar of marketing spend carries higher stakes, and competitive pressure forces founders to scale quickly with limited clarity. Yet the capital available to support this growth has not evolved.

When we met the PvX team, the gap in the market was obvious. UA is fundamentally performance-driven, but the financing behind it is not. PvX’s approach finally brings alignment, flexibility, and data discipline to one of the most important levers of consumer growth.

As we evaluated the opportunity, three things solidified our conviction:

1. Clear Product-Market Fit for a Structural Market Gap

It was immediately clear that PvX is solving a real and persistent pain point. Consumer companies consistently underinvest in growth because existing capital options don’t match the volatility of UA. PvX’s cohort-based financing directly addresses this gap, and the rapid uptake demonstrates strong demand and early-stage product-market fit. For us, this signaled a solution that is not only needed, but inevitable.

2. A Data Advantage That Strengthens With Scale

What stood out was not just the financing model, but the intelligence behind it. PvX has built a system where underwriting improves with every cohort and every company they work with. This creates a defensible data moat over time - one that makes the capital smarter, the decisions faster, and the portfolio more efficient. In a market where nuance in performance marketing determines outcomes, this compounding intelligence is a meaningful competitive edge.

3. A Team With Rare Depth in UA and Risk Discipline

Our strongest conviction came from the team. Joe, Ridzki and the leadership group understand UA dynamics at a granular level - how cohorts behave, where risk emerges, and how capital should be deployed around performance. Their ability to combine operator-level insight with disciplined risk management is uncommon in this category. This gives them the judgment needed to scale financing safely while supporting companies through unpredictable market cycles.

PvX is creating a financing model that aligns with how consumer growth actually works - disciplined, data-driven, and performance-linked. As consumer and gaming companies seek more efficient ways to scale, we believe PvX will become a critical partner in their growth journey.

That’s why we invested.