AI不動産屋ドットコム「ai.hudosanya.com」が登場- シリコンバレーを唸らせた、日本発AI不動産エージェントが本格公開　～ 心と頭と誠実さ＋専門知識、４つを兼ね備えたAIエージェント～

株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

株式会社グッドヒルズ / 株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweichainプロジェクト

AI不動産屋ドットコム ai.hudosanya.com 「けんじ」AI不動産屋ドットコム ai.hudosanya.com 「あやか」

不動産屋「マサ」をはじめとする複数のAI不動産エージェントが対応する、 次世代プラットフォーム「AI不動産屋ドットコム（ ai.hudosanya.com(https://ai.hudosanya.com) ）」 が公開された。 AI宅建士に加え、AI相続士、AI税理士、AI耐震士、AI建築士、AI登記士といった専門AIにも相談でき、 不動産売買・投資・相続・建築・耐震などを総合的にサポートする。

例えば、AI不動産エージェント「イチ」は、投資用不動産歴35年の宅建士をモデルにした実在人物ベースのAIで、 富裕層向けの一棟ビル・アパート建築のポートフォリオ提案を得意とする。 メタバースオフィスに常駐しつつ、物理世界では主に港区周辺に出没する設定だ。

一方、 ケンジ(写真左)・さやか(写真右）といった他のエージェントは、一般ユーザーの戸建て・マンション購入を、 地域・予算・物件条件に合わせてパーソナライズ対応する。 掲載される物件は各地の不動産会社が提供し、決済まで対応可能。 ユーザーは物件一覧から選択するだけでなく、希望条件を伝えることでAIが最適な物件をマッチングする。

土地・建物評価には、 人間の3万倍の速度で査定するロボット建築士・鑑定士 AutoCalc ( autocalc.zweispace.com(https://autocalc.zweispace.com) ) も利用でき、 相続時にはAI相続士・税理士による総合アドバイスも受けられる。

■ 代表コメント（亀田勇人）

「AI不動産屋ドットコムは、2014年から11年間、不動産業界とIT業界で私たちが積み上げてきた 不動産テックの集大成です。

2014年前後に登場した人型ロボットは、まだ人間の心や言語を理解できていませんでした。 その課題を解決するには、世界で最も“人の心を読む力”に長けた存在── 不動産営業マンの実務知をAIに学ばせるのが最適だと考え、 実際に不動産業に就業し、営業し、行動と心理を徹底研究しました。

不動産営業の“心意気”は、テクノロジー畑だけでは理解できません。 現場を知るからこそ、世界最高の営業パーソン像を抽出でき、 その上にAIツール群を重ねたのが、AI不動産エージェントとAI専門家シリーズです。

不動産会社の皆さま向けにも、御社専用エージェントを制作いたしますので、ぜひお問い合わせください。

また、今秋ノーベル賞を二つ受賞し話題の京都大学の広報誌（14ページ）にも寄稿いたしました。https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/kyodai-koho-782-7fbacd7ac9147876a356e35a2a14980b.pdf ( 直接→ 14 page(https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/kyodai-koho-782-7fbacd7ac9147876a356e35a2a14980b.pdf#page=14) ) 京都大学は世界大学ランキングで産業貢献度1位、京大VCは平均2.5倍という高実績を誇ります。 私は京大理学部物理学科・量子光学専攻として、アインシュタイン以降の理論から、 量子コンピュータのさらに先の領域まで理解しているつもりです。

AIは非常に強力です。 人類と共に繁栄していくには、ブロックチェーンによってAI側にも秩序をもたらすことが必要です。 その仕組みをAIに与え、安全性を確保したうえで、存分に活躍してもらいたいと考えています。 心と頭と誠実さ＋専門知識、それら４つを兼ね備えたAIエージェントで皆さまに末永く愛される”不動産屋ドットコム”にしてまいります。頑張りますのでよろしくお願いします。」

■ 関連プロジェクト● FOD / FABプロジェクト（Pepper.co.jp内）

商業不動産の中でも、開業支援に特化したAI群を展開。いずれも 立地 × 業態 × ヒートマップ × ROI をAIが分析し、最適な店舗戦略を導き出す。

FOD（Food Project）：飲食店開業を支援するAI

FAB（Fashion & Apparel Project）：アパレル店舗開業を支援するAI



■ AI専門士シリーズ（一例）

相続士AI：相続・資産承継の最適化

税理士AI：財務・税務戦略の自動生成

医師見習いAI：医療・健康の初期診断補助

■ AIトークンプロジェクトについて

各AIトークンは、AI利用を通じて経済圏を拡大し、 人間とAIが共に価値を創造する社会基盤を形成する構想に基づく。「AIに仕事を奪われる」ではなく、 奈良時代の墾田永年私財法のように、 AIと人間がともに“知の荘園”を開拓するイメージだ。AIが働いて獲得するリソースは自己成長に再投資され、 余剰分はプール後に買い戻し・バーンなどに活用される設計である。

English

Goodhills KK / Zweispace

Zweichain

AI Real Estate Agent Platform “ai.hudosanya.com” Launches

- Japan-born AI real estate agents that impressed Silicon Valley go fully public -

- Equipped with four essential qualities: heart, intellect, sincerity, and professional expertise -

A next-generation platform, “AI Real Estate Agent.com (ai.hudosanya.com)”, featuring multiple AI real estate agents including “Masa,” has been released.

In addition to AI-licensed real estate agents, users can consult specialized AIs such as AI inheritance specialist, AI tax accountant, AI seismic/structural specialist, AI architectural designer, and AI judicial scrivener, providing comprehensive support for real estate sales, investment, inheritance, construction, and earthquake-resistance.

For example, the AI real estate agent “Ichi” is modeled after an actual professional with 35 years of experience in investment real estate, specializing in portfolio proposals for wealthy clients involving whole buildings and apartment developments.

He resides in a metaverse office, while in the physical world he is “set” to appear mainly around Minato-ku (with a planned relocation to Roppongi Hills).

Meanwhile, agents such as Kenji and Sayaka assist general users seeking to purchase homes or condominiums, providing personalized support based on region, budget, and housing preferences.

Properties listed on the platform are provided by real estate companies nationwide, and purchase settlement is also supported.

Users may select properties from the listing or simply tell the AI their preferences-the AI real estate agent will match the optimal property.

For land and building evaluations, users can also access AutoCalc, the robot architectural designer/appraiser capable of appraising properties at 30,000 times the speed of a human.

During inheritance cases, users can consult AI inheritance specialists and AI tax accountants for comprehensive advice.

■ Comment from Founder Hayato Kameta

“AI Real Estate Agent.com is the culmination of 11 years of work we have dedicated to the real estate and IT industries since 2014.

The humanoid robots that appeared around 2014 still did not sufficiently understand human emotions or language.

To solve that challenge, I believed the best teachers would be those most skilled in reading human feelings-real estate sales professionals.

So I actually worked in the real estate industry, conducted sales, and researched the behavior and psychology of practitioners in depth.

The true ‘spirit’ of real estate sales cannot be understood solely from a tech background.

Because we know the field firsthand, we were able to extract the blueprint of the world’s best salespeople, and then build AI toolsets on top of it.

This is how the AI Real Estate Agents and AI Specialist Series were created.

We can also develop custom AI agents for real estate companies, so please feel free to contact us.

This autumn, with Kyoto University gaining attention after receiving two Nobel Prizes, I also contributed an article to their official university bulletin (page 14(https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/kyodai-koho-782-7fbacd7ac9147876a356e35a2a14980b.pdf#page=14)).

Kyoto University is ranked #1 in the world for industry impact, and the Kyoto University venture fund boasts impressive performance at 2.5× the average of private VCs.

As a graduate of Kyoto University, Faculty of Science, Department of Physics (Quantum Optics), I believe I understand not only post-Einstein theoretical frameworks but also what lies beyond today’s quantum computers.

AI is extremely powerful.

For humanity and AI to prosper together, AI itself must be given structure and order through blockchain.

By equipping AI with such mechanisms and ensuring safety, we intend to let them fully demonstrate their capabilities.

With AI agents that embody heart, intellect, sincerity, and professional expertise, we will build a “Real Estate Agent.com” that will be loved by users for many years.

We will continue doing our best-thank you for your support.”



■ Related Projects

FOD / FAB Projects (within Pepper.co.jp)

AI clusters specializing in business-opening support within the commercial real estate domain.

Each project analyzes Location × Business Type × Heatmap × ROI to determine the optimal store strategy.

FOD (Food Project): AI for supporting restaurant openings

FAB (Fashion & Apparel Project): AI for supporting apparel store openings



■ AI Specialist Series (Examples)

AI Inheritance Specialist: Optimization of inheritance and asset succession

AI Tax Accountant: Automated financial and tax strategy generation

AI Medical Trainee: Initial diagnostic assistance in healthcare and wellness



■ About the AI Token Project

Each AI token is designed to expand its economic sphere through AI utilization, forming a societal foundation where humans and AIs create value together.

Rather than “AI taking away jobs,” the concept resembles the Konden-Einen-Shizai-Ho (8th-century Nara-era law granting permanent ownership of cultivated land)-

humans and AIs together cultivating a new ‘knowledge estate’.

Resources earned by AIs through their work are reinvested in their own growth, and surplus resources are accumulated for buy-backs and token burns, according to the design.