【DPC KOBE】ピックルボール 堀井 大輔選手 “楽しんで勝つ”ための思考+技術を学ぶスペシャルセッション 11/24(月・祝) 参加者募集中

【リリース概要｜“楽しんで勝つ”を体現するトップ指導者・堀井大輔選手による特別セッション開催】

国内外で活躍するトッププレーヤー・堀井 大輔（ほりい だいすけ）選手によるピックルボール特別セッションを、2025年11月24日（月・祝）にDPC KOBE（神戸市長田区）にて開催いたします。

堀井選手は、DIADEM契約選手として多数の国内大会で優勝を重ねる傍ら、世界規模の次世代選手育成プロジェクト「Pickleball X」の指導陣としても活動。

冷静な戦術眼と的確な技術分析、そして一人ひとりの持ち味を引き出す丁寧な指導スタイルにより、多くのプレイヤーから厚い信頼を集めています。

2024年にはJPA各大会で複数タイトルを獲得し、2025年にはPBリーグでチームを優勝に導くなど、日本のピックルボール界を牽引する存在として注目を集めています。

今回のセッションでは、ゲームを楽しむこと・ゲームに勝つことをテーマに、基本から実戦まで体験できます。現役選手兼指導者ならではの経験と理論に裏づけられた、学びと刺激に満ちた120分。

初心者から中上級者まで幅広くご参加いただける構成となっており、ピックルボールに興味のある方、プレーを深めたい方にとって貴重な機会となります。

Release Overview｜Special Session by Daisuke Horii - A Top Coach Who Embodies “Enjoy and Win” in Pickleball

A special pickleball training session led by top Japanese player and coach Daisuke Horii will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025 (National Holiday in Japan) at DPC KOBE, located in Nagata-ku, Kobe.

As a DIADEM-contracted athlete, Horii has captured numerous domestic titles while also serving as a coach for the international next-generation development program “Pickleball X.”

He is widely respected for his calm strategic insight, precise technical analysis, and individualized coaching approach that brings out the best in each player.

In 2024, Horii earned multiple championships at JPA tournaments, and in 2025, he led his team to victory as a PB League champion coach, further cementing his role as a leading figure in Japan’s rapidly growing pickleball community.

The upcoming session will focus on the dual themes of “enjoying the game” and “playing to win,” guiding participants from foundational technique to real-game application.

With 120 minutes of intensive training grounded in Horii’s experience as both an active competitor and a seasoned coach, the program promises a rich and inspiring learning environment.

The event welcomes players of all levels-from beginners to advanced-and offers a rare opportunity for those looking to explore pickleball or take their skills to the next level.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

イベント概要｜

DIADEM契約選手としてトップレベルで戦績を重ねる傍ら、世界で活躍する新世代選手育成プロジェクト「Pickleball X」の指導陣にも名を連ねる堀井 大輔選手の指導をうける絶好のチャンス。

試合にで始めた初級者から、もっと上を目指したい中級者の方を対象に、3コースを開催。

現役選手兼指導者ならではのの視点から学べるスキルや戦術を、ぜひ体感してください。

会場｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

日程｜2025年11月24日（月・祝）

■１. 初級コース

スケジュール｜ 09:00～11:00

対象｜

経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない方

■２. 中級コースI

スケジュール｜ 12:00～14:00

対象｜

試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい方

■３. 中級コースII

スケジュール｜ 15:00～17:00

対象｜

好評につき中級コースは2コース開催します。

ご都合の良い方をお選びください。

定員

各クラス先着 18名（コート3面使用）

参加費｜（お一人当たり 税込）

いずれも 4,400円





申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い(https://peatix.com/event/4679139/view)

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

Event Overview｜

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to train directly under Daisuke Horii, a top-level competitor and DIADEM-contracted athlete who also serves as a coach for the international next-generation development program “Pickleball X.”

Tailored for players ranging from early-stage competitors to those aiming to reach the next level, this event features three skill-based sessions.

Participants will gain practical strategies and technical insights from Horii’s unique dual perspective as both an active player and a trusted coach within Japan’s elite pickleball community.

Venue｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

Date｜Monday, November 24, 2025 (National Holiday in Japan)

■１. Beginner-Novice Class

Schedule｜09:00-11:00

Level｜Players with some experience who have not yet entered tournaments, or those currently competing but still seeking their first wins.

■２. Intermediate Class I

Schedule｜12:00-14:00

Level｜Players who already compete and have achieved match wins, looking to further refine their techniques and strategies.

■３. Intermediate Class II

Schedule｜15:00-17:00

Level｜Due to popular demand, a second intermediate session will be offered.

Please select the time slot that best fits your schedule.

Capacity｜

18 participants per class (3 courts in use)

Entry Fee｜\4,400 (tax included)

Registration｜

Advance payment required via Peatix(https://peatix.com/event/4679139/view)

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

＠daisuke_pickleball

堀井 大輔（ほりい だいすけ）

硬式テニスで培った確かな基礎と分析力を生かし、ピックルボール界に転向。

DIADEM契約選手としてトップレベルで戦績を重ねる傍ら、世界で活躍する新世代選手育成プロジェクト「Pickleball X」のサポートコーチとしても活動している。

冷静な戦術眼と的確な技術分析、そして選手一人ひとりの個性を引き出す丁寧な指導で、多くのプレイヤーから厚い信頼を集める。

近年はプレーヤーとしてだけでなく、チームの指導・監督としても成果を挙げ、PBリーグでは優勝監督としてチームを率いた。

日本のピックルボール競技の普及と発展を支える中心的存在の一人。

主な戦績：

2025年

・Skechers PWR MASTERS 700 TOURNAMENT JAPAN（津）

MD35+ 準優勝／XD35+ 優勝

・JPA錦糸町大会 XD35+ 準優勝

・PBリーグ 優勝監督（Sansan passions）

2024年

・JPAつくば大会 MD35+ 優勝／MS35+ 準優勝

・JPA京都大会 MD35+ 優勝

・JPA TOP TOUR 栃木大会 MD35+ 優勝／XD35+ 優勝

・JPA KINTO CUP MD35+ 準優勝

・JPA小田原大会 XD35+ 3位

・Asia Pickleball Game 台湾 MD35+ 4.0 準優勝

Daisuke Horii

After building a solid foundation and analytical mindset through competitive tennis, Daisuke Horii transitioned to pickleball.

As a DIADEM-contracted athlete, he has achieved top-level results while also serving as a support coach for “Pickleball X,” a global program developing the next generation of elite players.

Known for his calm strategic insight, precise technical analysis, and personalized coaching that brings out each player’s individuality, Horii has earned deep trust from athletes across Japan.

In recent years, he has excelled not only as a player but also as a team leader and coach, guiding his squad to victory as champion coach in the PB League.

He continues to play a central role in promoting and advancing pickleball in Japan.

Major Achievements:

2025

・Skechers PWR MASTERS 700 TOURNAMENT JAPAN (Tsu)

MD35+ Runner-up / XD35+ Champion

・JPA Kinshicho Tournament - XD35+ Runner-up

・PB League - Champion Coach (Sansan Passions)

2024

・JPA Tsukuba - MD35+ Champion / MS35+ Runner-up

・JPA Kyoto - MD35+ Champion

・JPA TOP TOUR Tochigi - MD35+ Champion / XD35+ Champion

・JPA KINTO CUP - MD35+ Runner-up

・JPA Odawara - XD35+ 3rd Place

・Asia Pickleball Game Taiwan - MD35+ 4.0 Runner-up

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

