世界のエッジAIハードウェア市場は2032年までに1,301億8,000万米ドルに達すると予測 | SNS Insider

The Edge AI Hardware Market is Growing at a Rapid Rate.
The edge AI hardware market is experiencing significant growth driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence （AI） and the increasing demand for real-time data processing across industries. According to the latest market research, the edge AI hardware market is expected to be valued at USD 23.32 billion in 2024 and reach USD 130.18 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 23.98% during the forecast period （2025-2032）. This rapid growth reflects a shift toward intelligent edge devices that improve operational efficiency, reduce latency, and enable faster decision-making.
Increasing Demand Supports Edge AI Hardware Market Growth .
The proliferation of connected devices, the expansion of Internet of Things （IoT） applications, and the widespread adoption of 5G infrastructure are key drivers of the edge AI hardware market.
Edge AI processes data directly on devices such as smartphones, cameras, drones, and industrial sensors, eliminating dependency on central cloud servers. This local processing capability not only enhances privacy and security but also significantly improves response times for mission-critical applications.Get a
Industries such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and retail are increasingly adopting edge-based AI solutions for predictive maintenance, quality control, patient monitoring, and personalized shopping experiences.In addition, the increasing integration of AI chips into consumer electronics, self-driving vehicles, and smart infrastructure is accelerating the global expansion of the market.
Technological Innovations Accelerate the Expansion of the Edge AI Hardware Market.
The edge AI hardware market is undergoing a technological transformation driven by advances in specialized processor and semiconductor technologies.
The development of low-power AI accelerators, neural processing units （NPUs）, and systems-on-chips （SoCs） is enabling devices to perform complex AI calculations locally. Major technology companies are investing heavily in developing edge-optimized hardware that combines high computing performance with low power consumption.
Furthermore, edge servers and gateways with AI inference capabilities are becoming central to industrial automation and smart cities. Continuous advances in AI model compression technology are enabling deep learning processing, previously only available in the cloud, on edge hardware. The combination of hardware efficiency and AI sophistication is driving rapid market expansion.
Data Privacy and Low Latency Needs Drive the Market .
One of the most significant drivers of the edge AI hardware market is growing awareness of data security and privacy.
For companies handling massive amounts of sensitive data, processing data locally at the edge reduces the risk of information leaks when data is transmitted to the cloud. This characteristic is particularly essential in industries where regulatory compliance and data sovereignty are crucial, such as healthcare and finance.
