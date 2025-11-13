ヴィンセント典子 個展「画と軸装」2025年11月21日(金)-25日(火)／ 銀座アポロ昭和館YOHAKU（東京・銀座）
ヴィンセント典子は、国内外の時代裂、自然布、和紙――それらが醸し出す特有の美しさ、そしてそれを生かす軸装を心がけ、天然画材の岩絵具、箔、墨などを用いて描いています。今回は作家自らが手がけた大小さまざまな掛軸二十数点を、空間の設えとともに発表します。時と光が溶け合うような静謐のひとときを、ぜひご高覧ください。
普遍的な自然の悠玄をイメージに「霧と神秘の中を旅する人生、光の鮮やかで儚いエネルギーを掴み、解き放つ情景」を日本画で表現したいと考えています。またその画と同じ世界観を表現するために、国内外の時代裂や自然布、紙など、それぞれの素材が持つ独特の美しさを生かした掛軸の制作をしています。今回は大小様々な掛軸20数点を設えと共に展示いたします。この秋のご予定に加えていただき、ご高覧いただけましたら幸いです。PICTURE AND SCROLLNoriko Vincent | Solo ExhibitionNovember 21 - 25 | Friday - Tuesday11:30 am - 6:30 pmI will be in throughout the exhibitionYOHAKU gallery4-12-20 B1, Chuo_ku, Ginza, Tokyohttps://www.gallery-yohaku.com/Hibiya line, Asakusa line [Higashi Ginza]station Exit 3Ginza line, Asakusa line, Marunouchi line [Ginza]station Exit A7I paint based on the theme of the universal subtle and profound of nature, I hope to express "life's journey into mist and mystery, a scene that the seizing and upholding of light's vibrant but fragile energy." Furthermore, In order to express the same worldview as my paintings, I also create hanging scrolls that utilize the unique beauty of each material, such as antique textiles from Japan and overseas, natural fabrics, and paper. This time, I will be exhibiting over 20 hanging scrolls of various sizes, along with the installation.I hope you enjoy them.
展覧会概要
ヴィンセント典子 個展「画と軸装」会期｜2025年11月21日［金］-25日［火］ ※会期中無休時間｜11:30 - 18:30（作家全日在廊）会場｜銀座アポロ昭和館YOHAKU〒104-0061 東京都中央区銀座4-12-20 B1https://www.gallery-yohaku.com/Instagram投稿 :https://www.instagram.com/p/https://www.instagram.com/p/DQVdm1Vj9wo//
アクセス
• 東京メトロ日比谷線・都営浅草線「東銀座駅」：3番出口より徒歩1分• 東京メトロ銀座線・丸ノ内線「銀座駅」：A7出口より徒歩5分• JR「有楽町駅」：中央口より徒歩10分※会場は「銀座アポロ昭和館」地下1階にございます。※エレベーター、エスカレータはございません。https://www.google.co.jp/maps/place/%E9%8A%80%E5%BA%A7%E3%82%A2%E3%83%9D%E3%83%AD%E6%98%AD%E5%92%8C%E9%A4%A8YOHAKU