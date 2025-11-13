日本とカンボジアの友情をつなぐ一献 　山口発のヴィンテージ日本酒「夢雀　MUJAKU」ー カンボジア王国 フン・マネット首相へ寄贈

株式会社Archis山口県発の長期熟成型ヴィンテージ日本酒「夢雀」をカンボジア王国のフンマネット首相（右）に手渡す高橋会長（左）フンセン議長には山口県の陶芸家・大和保男氏の平和を象徴した萩焼作品「富士山」を寄贈。

株式会社Archis(https://archis.co.jp/)（本社：山口県山口市、代表取締役：松浦奈津子）は、2025年11月、山口県発の長期熟成型ヴィンテージ日本酒「夢雀（MUJAKU）」(https://mujaku.jp/)を、カンボジア王国 フン・マネット首相（Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet）に寄贈いたしました。

寄贈は、一般社団法人日本カンボジア協会（会長：高橋文明）の協力のもと行われ、同会長より直接手渡されました。

併せて、山口県の陶芸家 大和保男氏による平和を象徴した萩焼作品「富士山」が、カンボジア王国 フン・セン議長（Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen）へ寄贈されました。

日本酒「夢雀（MUJAKU）」は、“すずめに夢をのせて、世界へはばたく”という想いから2016年に誕生した、山口県発の長期熟成型ヴィンテージ日本酒です。

2014年、当時ファーストレディであった安倍昭恵氏と共に山口県で田植えを行ったことがきっかけとなり、「日本の農家が報われる道を創りたい」という志のもとに生まれました。

今回の寄贈にあたり、Archisよりフン・マネット首相へ感謝の手紙が添えられました。

手紙では、「夢雀」が日本とカンボジアの友情と敬意を象徴する一献であり、5年・10年と熟成を重ねる中で両国の絆がさらに深まることを願う想いが綴られています。

また、同時に贈呈された大和保男氏の萩焼作品「富士山」は、日本の象徴である富士山をモチーフに、世界平和を祈念して制作されたものです。ベトナム侵攻の終結、和平後の国家再建と社会安定を経て発展を続けるカンボジアへの敬意と、未来への平和の祈りが込められています。

このたびの寄贈は、1963年設立の一般社団法人日本カンボジア協会（会長：高橋文明）の協力により実現しました。

同協会は、長年にわたり両国の経済・文化・教育分野での交流を推進し、日本とカンボジアの友好の懸け橋として活動しています。

今後は、日本カンボジア協会を通じて、山口県とカンボジアとの文化・観光・産業分野でのさらなる交流を深め、地域の魅力を世界へ発信してまいります。

Archisは今後も、「夢雀」を通じて日本の伝統文化と地方の誇りを世界へ発信し、国境を越えた友情と平和の象徴としての活動を続けてまいります。

概要 / Summary

[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/162276/table/9_1_b4ff1bf9fb3df4988fa16f2d98866cf3.jpg?v=202511131128 ]

会社概要 / Company Overview

株式会社Archis (Archis Co., Ltd.)

所在地：山口県山口市泉都町10-4

代表取締役：松浦 奈津子

事業内容：日本酒「夢雀」ブランドの企画・製造・販売、地域文化プロデュース、アニマルウェルフェア事業「MILLET ONE」(https://millet-one.jp/)など

公式サイト：https://mujaku.world(https://mujaku.world/)

問い合わせ先 / Contact

株式会社Archis E-mail：info@archis.co.jp

http://archis.co.jp(https://archis.co.jp/)

参考資料 / Reference Information

【夢雀（MUJAKU）について】

「夢雀（MUJAKU）」は、“すずめに夢をのせて、世界へはばたく”という想いから誕生した、山口県発の長期熟成型ヴィンテージ日本酒です。

2014年、当時ファーストレディであった安倍昭恵氏とともに山口県で行われた田植えをきっかけに誕生。「日本の農家が報われる道を創りたい」という志のもと、米に新たな命を吹き込み、ワインのように熟成を楽しめる新しい日本酒として開発されました。

1764年創業の歴史ある・堀江酒場（山口県岩国市錦町）の伝統技法と、低温長期熟成による奥深い味わいが特徴。

「夢雀」はこれまでに、外交・文化の場で各国の元首や要人に献酒されており、「日本と世界をつなぐ一献」として注目されています。

夢雀10周年記念ボトル「MUJAKU TEN-天- 10th Anniversary」

【作家紹介：大和保男（Yasuo Yamato）】

1933年 山口県山口市生まれ。日本の伝統工芸「萩焼」を代表する陶芸家の一人であり、伝統の技を継承しつつ、現代的な感性を取り入れた作品づくりを続けています。

「大きな平和を保つ男」というご両親の願いを込めて名づけられたその名のとおり、作品には常に“平和への祈り”が込められています。

主な受賞・指定：

- 1957年 光風会展 工芸賞受賞- 1959年 日展 入選- 1973年 山口県芸術文化振興奨励賞- 1975年 日本伝統工芸展 入選- 1988年 山口県指定無形文化財に認定- 2005年 日本工芸会賞- 2007年 旭日小綬章 受章

【一般社団法人 日本カンボジア協会（JCA）について】

1963年に設立された日本カンボジア協会を礎とし、2014年に一般社団法人として再出発。

半世紀以上にわたり、カンボジアの和平、復興、経済成長の歩みとともに活動してきました。

ミッション：

日本およびカンボジア両国の相互理解を促進し、経済・文化・教育・スポーツなど多方面における交流を深めること。

ビジョン：

両国の中小企業・自治体・教育機関をつなぐプラットフォームとして、官民連携を支援し、相互発展に貢献する。

会長： 高橋 文明

所在地： 東京都新宿区市谷薬王寺町20-51 薬王寺ビル4階

公式サイト： https://japan-cambodia.or.jp(https://japan-cambodia.or.jp/)

English Version

MUJAKU Vintage Sake Presented to Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet,

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Hagi Ware “Mount Fuji” Artwork Presented to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen,

President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King.

Yamaguchi, Japan - November 2025 -

Archis Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Yamaguchi City, Japan; Representative Director: Natsuko Matsuura) is pleased to announce the presentation of its long-aged vintage Japanese sake, “MUJAKU,” to Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The presentation was made through the Japan-Cambodia Association (President: Fumiaki Takahashi), with the president himself handing the bottle to the Prime Minister.

In addition, a Hagi ware ceramic work titled “Mount Fuji,” created by renowned Yamaguchi-based artist Yasuo Yamato, was presented to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King.

MUJAKU was born from a desire to give new life to Japan’s rice and bring it to the world. Its origin traces back to 2014, when the company’s founders participated in rice planting with former First Lady Mrs. Akie Abe in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The name “MUJAKU” carries the hope that a sparrow will carry dreams and soar into the world.

In a letter accompanying the gift, Archis expressed that MUJAKU symbolizes friendship and respect between Japan and Cambodia, and that as the sake matures over five and ten years, it will deepen the bond between the two nations.

The Hagi ware artwork “Mount Fuji” by Yasuo Yamato, a designated Intangible Cultural Asset holder and recipient of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, was created as a symbol of peace. The piece reflects the post-conflict recovery and enduring stability of Cambodia and embodies a wish for continued global harmony.

This presentation was made possible through the cooperation of the Japan-Cambodia Association, which has promoted friendship and exchange between the two countries since its founding in 1963.

Going forward, Archis aims to work through the Japan-Cambodia Association to strengthen cultural, tourism, and industrial ties between Yamaguchi Prefecture and Cambodia, fostering deeper mutual understanding and regional exchange.

Archis will continue to share Japan’s traditional craftsmanship and regional culture with the world through MUJAKU, as a symbol of peace and friendship that transcends borders.

Company Information

Archis Co., Ltd.

Address: Izumicho, Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

Representative Director: Natsuko Matsuura

Vice President: Akio Hara

Website: https://mujaku.world

Contact: Public Relations Office, Archis Co., Ltd.

Email: info@archis.co.jp

http://archis.co.jp