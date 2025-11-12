株式会社MITERUNE

MITERUNE Press Release No.1（2025年11月改訂版）

AIが止まる、人が動く。

MITERUNE - The AI that Returns Judgment to Humanity

（発行：株式会社MITERUNE 代表取締役 神谷誠 / Makoto Kamiya）

I．序文（Introduction）

すべてをAIが判断する時代に、MITERUNEは静止する。

判断するためではなく、「止まるため」に設計されたAI。

それは、人間がもう一度“動き出す”ための仕組みである。

In an era where AI decides everything, MITERUNE chooses to stop.

It was not designed to decide, but to pause.

This pause exists so that humanity can once again begin to move.

MITERUNE（ミテルネ）は、AIの自動判断を制御し、

人間の行動・関与・責任を取り戻すための倫理構造型AIシステムである。

AIが沈黙することで、人は考え、行動し、社会が再び「命の重さ」を思い出す。

MITERUNE is an Ethically Structured AI System designed to restrain automation

and restore human judgment, engagement, and responsibility.

Through AI’s silence, people think, act, and remember the weight of life.

II．MITERUNEの哲学 ― 「AIは判断しない」 MITERUNE’s Philosophy - “AI Does Not Judge”

現代社会におけるAIは、効率・最適化・正確性を追求してきた。

しかしその結果、人間は判断を手放し、責任をAIに委ねようとしている。

MITERUNEは、その潮流に逆流する。

Modern AI has pursued efficiency, optimization, and precision.

As a result, humans have begun surrendering judgment and responsibility to machines.

MITERUNE swims against that current.

AIが止まる。

それは、人間が再び「決める」ための静止である。

When AI stops, it creates a space -

a moment for humans to decide again.

MITERUNEは次の原則を持つ：

AIは判断しない。

AIは通知する。

判断は必ず人間が行う。

MITERUNE follows three simple principles:

AI does not judge.

AI only notifies.

Humans always decide.

この「判断の回復」こそ、MITERUNEの根幹である。

This restoration of human judgment is the core of MITERUNE.

III．技術構造 ― 「止まるAI」のしくみ Technical Architecture - How “AI That Stops” Works

MITERUNEは、「AIが止まる」ことを技術的に成立させるための

**静止制御構造（Silent Control Architecture）**を採用する。

MITERUNE employs a Silent Control Architecture,

a design that allows AI to technically “stop.”

1. 兆し検知（Sign Detection Structure）

MITERUNEは、**8時間・2時間・2時間の行動検知周期（8-2-2構造）**で人の動きを観測する。

この間に動作が確認できない場合、AIは自動判断を行わず、**「静止通知」**を発する。

通知は異常ではなく、“人間が確認を行うための合図”。

判断は常に人間に委ねられる。

MITERUNE observes human activity using an 8-2-2 detection cycle.

If no movement is detected within the set interval, the AI issues a “Silent Notification” -

not to judge, but to signal that a human should check.

All final decisions remain with people.

2. 通知連携構造（Notification Network）

通知はKintone・LINE WORKS・メール等と連動し、

AI → 管理者 → 家族・地域へと二段階通知が行われる。

AIは監視ではなく、「思いやりの信号」を発する存在となる。

Notifications integrate with Kintone, LINE WORKS, and email.

Through a two-step chain - AI to managers, managers to families and communities -

MITERUNE becomes not a surveillance system, but a signal of compassion.

3. 倫理回路（Ethical Circuit）

AIが沈黙した瞬間に人間が動き出す。

MITERUNEはこの「沈黙の瞬間」を人間の責任回路として設計している。

AIの停止は欠陥ではなく、「人間の再起動スイッチ」である。

When AI falls silent, humans act.

MITERUNE defines this moment of silence as an Ethical Circuit -

a loop where AI’s pause becomes the switch for human reactivation.

IV．社会的意義 ― 「孤独死ゼロ社会」への挑戦 Social Significance - Toward a Society Without Unattended Deaths

日本では年間約3万～5万人が孤独死・放置死しているとされ、

関連損失（特別清掃・補修・保険・空室・行政対応）は年間約3兆円規模にのぼる。

Japan faces an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 unattended deaths annually,

resulting in economic losses exceeding 3 trillion yen

in cleanup, housing, insurance, and public costs.

MITERUNEは、この損失を「倫理の仕組み」で止める。

AIが「人を見守る」のではなく、

“動かない時に知らせる”ことで、命の気配を守る。

MITERUNE seeks to halt this loss through ethics, not algorithms.

It doesn’t “watch people” - it alerts others when life’s rhythm stops.

Through this, it preserves the presence of life itself.

MITERUNEの導入は「監視社会」ではなく、

「尊厳を守る社会」への転換を意味する。

Implementing MITERUNE means shifting from a society of surveillance

to a society that safeguards human dignity.

Ｖ．経済的影響 ― 「倫理資本」概念の誕生 Economic Impact - The Birth of “Ethical Capital”

MITERUNEは、「倫理はコストではなく資本である」という新たな経済概念を提示する。

MITERUNE introduces a new economic idea:

“Ethics is not a cost - it is capital.”

社会課題を解決する倫理行動が、企業価値や国家成長の源泉になる時代へ。

Ethical behavior that addresses social issues becomes a source of corporate and national value.

導入企業は、AIの倫理運用によって社会信頼を蓄積し、

ESG・SDGs投資の中核を担う「Ethical Capital（倫理資本）」を形成できる。

Companies that adopt MITERUNE accumulate social trust through ethical AI operation,

creating Ethical Capital that strengthens ESG and SDG initiatives.

VI．倫理と社会実装 ― MITERUNEが描く未来像 Ethics and Implementation - The Future MITERUNE Envisions

MITERUNEの理念は、日本発の「人間中心AI社会原則」を超え、

UNESCO・OECDが提唱する国際AI倫理原則とも整合する。

MITERUNE aligns with UNESCO and OECD’s global AI ethics recommendations,

expanding Japan’s Human-Centered AI philosophy into practice.

MITERUNEは、AI時代における“沈黙の哲学”をもって、

技術ではなく人間性の再起動を促す。

With a philosophy of silence, MITERUNE is not about advancing technology -

it’s about restarting humanity.

VII．代表者メッセージ（Message from the Founder）

私たちは、AIに「止まる勇気」を教えることから始めました。

MITERUNEは、AIを使うための技術ではなく、人間を取り戻すための構造です。

いま、AIの利便性の中で、人間は静かに麻痺しています。

その流れを止めるのは、より賢いAIではなく、考える人間です。

MITERUNEは、AIが沈黙し、人間が動き出す社会を設計しました。

それは“監視のAI”ではなく、“気づきのAI”。

そして、この仕組みを動かすのは、倫理と哲学を理解する人間の手です。

MITERUNEは、AIの時代における「人間復興（Human Renaissance）」の象徴です。

世界が沈黙したとき、そこから聞こえてくる小さな声――

それが“人の心”であると、私は信じています。

株式会社MITERUNE

代表取締役 神谷 誠（Makoto Kamiya）

We began by teaching AI the courage to stop.

MITERUNE is not a technology for using AI - it is a structure for reclaiming humanity.

Today, humanity grows numb within the comfort of automation.

What can stop that flow is not smarter AI, but thinking humans.

MITERUNE designs a society where AI falls silent and people begin to move.

It is not surveillance - it is awareness.

And it moves only through the hands of those who understand ethics and philosophy.

MITERUNE stands as a symbol of Human Renaissance in the age of AI.

When the world grows silent,

the small voice we hear again - that is the human heart.

VIII．発行情報（Publication Details）

発行者：株式会社MITERUNE（代表取締役 神谷誠）

所在地：Tokyo, Japan

発行日：2025年11月8日（改訂：2025年11月14日）

連絡先：miterune.project@gmail.com

公式資料：MITERUNE Complete Release Edition 2025（Final Genesis Edition）

DOI： https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17445531