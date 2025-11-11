Qlean Dataset、「日本語・2話者・医療現場の電話応対音声コーパスデータセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之、以下「Visual Bank」）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』において、『日本語・2話者・医療現場の電話応対音声コーパスデータセット』の提供を開始しました。



本データセットは、医療機関における受付担当者と患者、または看護師同士の申し送り連絡など、実際の医療現場を想定した2話者による日本語電話対話音声を収録した実環境データです。

自然なイントネーションや発話の間合いを再現しており、音声認識（Automatic Speech Recognition、以下ASR）や医療対話理解モデル、さらには音声入力を含む生成AI基盤（マルチモーダルAI・音声LLMなど）の学習・検証データとしても幅広くご利用いただけます。

体調相談・症状確認・業務連絡など多様なシーンを網羅しており、現場で使用される自然言語の特徴を忠実に反映。

医療AI、チャットボット、音声記録システム、教育支援AIなど、実運用環境を想定した対話生成・理解AIの開発や精度検証にも適しています。

今回提供を開始する「日本語・2話者・医療現場の電話応対音声コーパスデータセット」の概要

[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/102_1_420899b7781725257c713701ff6e8f3d.jpg?v=202511120556 ]

「日本語・2話者・医療現場の電話応対音声コーパスデータセット」ユースケースイメージ

【1. 医療AI・音声モデル開発】

【2. 実環境検証・最適化】

【3. 教育・倫理・安全性分野】

- ASR・NLPモデルの学習データ自然な医療対話音声を用いて、音声認識（ASR）や自然言語処理（Natural Language Processing、以下NLP）、医療対話理解AIの精度向上を目指す研究・開発にご活用いただけます。- 感情認識・ストレス検知AIの開発発話速度やイントネーションの変化を解析し、感情分類・ストレス推定などの感情理解モデルの学習データとしても利用可能です。- 遠隔通話環境下でのロバスト性評価インターネット通話（Voice over Internet Protocol、以下VoIP）品質を再現した音響データにより、ASRモデルや応答生成AIの汎化性能を評価する実環境検証に適しています。- 会話要約・自動記録生成AIの評価問診や応対内容の要約・構造化など、医療業務支援AIの開発における要約モデルの検証データとして活用可能です。- 医療接遇・教育トレーニングAIの教材AIによる発話評価や自動フィードバックのトレーニングデータとして利用でき、教育・研修支援AIの構築に応用が見込まれます。- 匿名化・話者変換AIの研究医療音声データの倫理的取り扱いを前提とした、匿名化・話者変換などのプライバシー保護AIの検証にもご利用いただけます。

『Qlean Dateset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

Qlean Datasetの特長

- すべての被写体から同意取得・国際法規（GDPR／CCPA）準拠- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応

▶ お問い合わせ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL： https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai) announced the release of the Japanese Two-Speaker Medical Telephone Dialogue Corpus under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset, operated through its subsidiary, Amana Images Inc.

This dataset features real-world Japanese telephone dialogues between two speakers in medical settings-such as calls between receptionists and patients, or communications between nurses.

It reproduces natural intonation, pauses, and conversational flow, providing high-quality data for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), medical dialogue understanding models, and multimodal generative AI systems including speech-based Large Language Models (LLMs).

Covering various practical situations such as health consultations, symptom checks, and inter-staff communications, it accurately reflects the linguistic features of real clinical interactions.

The dataset is ideal for training and evaluating AI models for medical AI, chatbots, voice logging systems, and educational support AI in realistic environments.

Overview of the

- Speakers: 1 male and 5 female speakers in their 20s-30s (roles include receptionists, nurses, and patients)- Format: wav- Duration: Approx. 5 minutes per audio file- Scenarios:Telephone consultations between patients and medical staffNursing handoff calls discussing patient conditions- Details: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup/pn-033

Use Case Examples of the Dataset

1. Medical AI and Speech Model Development

2. Real-World Evaluation and Optimization

3. Education, Ethics, and Safety Applications

- Training data for ASR and NLP models: Enables the development of speech recognition and natural language processing systems specialized for medical communication.- Emotion and stress detection AI: Facilitates emotion classification and stress estimation through prosody and speech tempo analysis.- Robustness evaluation under telecommunication environments (VoIP): Ideal for assessing ASR and response generation models using realistic acoustic conditions.- Summarization and documentation AI: Supports testing of summarization and structured note-generation systems for medical reporting.- Training material for communication and patient service AI: Can be used to build educational and feedback-based AI tools for healthcare staff training.- Research on anonymization and voice conversion AI: Suitable for developing privacy-preserving AI systems handling sensitive medical audio data.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports diverse data types including images, videos, audio, 3D, and text-enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continuously expands its specialized, industry-relevant lineup known as the “AI Data Recipes.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps build legally compliant and risk-free AI development environments.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Full consent obtained from all subjects; compliant with GDPR and CCPA- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording available

▶ Contact: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building next-generation data infrastructure to maximize AI development capabilities under the mission, “Unlock the potential of all data.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists, and wholly owns Amana Images Inc., which provides the Qlean Dataset service.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building 6F, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en/

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview