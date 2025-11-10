PTT（プッシュ・トゥ・トーク）ソリューション市場、2023年328億ドルから2032年840億ドルへ拡大へ
The global Push-to-Talk （PTT） market is expected to reach approximately USD 32.8 billion in 2023 and USD 84 billion in 2032, demonstrating robust growth at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 11.02% from 2024 to 2032.
This growth is driven by the advancement of communication networks and the need for enhanced on-site communication. PTT allows instant voice calls with a single touch and is gaining popularity as an essential tool in the on-site work, public safety, transportation, and infrastructure industries.
In particular, the spread of LTE and 5G networks has dramatically enhanced the reliability and coverage of PTT services, with approximately 85% of the world's population now having access to LTE networks. 5G subscriptions are expected to reach approximately 4.6 billion by 2028, covering approximately 60% of the world's population. These infrastructure developments are accelerating the adoption of PTT.
Furthermore, the integration of cloud-based PTT services and PTT functionality into mobile devices provides businesses with more scalable and flexible communication solutions, contributing to improved safety and efficiency in on-site operations such as construction, manufacturing, and logistics.
Segmentation Analysis:
This market is analyzed from multiple perspectives, including "offering type," "network type," "industry/application," and "company size.
" By offering type, the "hardware" segment will account for over 45.7% of revenue as of 2023. Hardware equipment （dedicated terminals, wireless devices, etc.） has traditionally had a strong presence in the public safety, construction, and transportation sectors, demonstrating its strengths in durability and reliability.
Meanwhile, the "solutions （software/services）" segment is expected to grow significantly. As a communications solution that can be deployed across a variety of devices （smartphones, tablets, and PCs）, it will be key to supporting the mobility and decentralization of businesses and organizations. By
network type, the "land mobile radio （LMR）" segment will account for over 58.7% of revenue as of 2023. LMR has long been established as a mission-critical communications method in the public safety, utility, and transportation sectors, highly regarded for its wide coverage and reliability.
However, the "cellular/PoC （Push-to-Talk over Cellular）" segment is expected to show significant growth in the future. The instantaneous calling, wide-area coverage, and low equipment costs of mobile communication networks are driving widespread adoption in a variety of industries, including logistics, construction, and field services. By
industry and application （vertical）, the public safety and security segment is expected to account for over 26.8% of the market revenue by 2023. PTT is essential for police, fire departments, and emergency response agencies, who require instant voice communication. Furthermore, the government and defense segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by the need to strengthen communications infrastructure for national security, disaster response, and polar and remote locations.
