日本英語コーチング協会「Word of the Year 日本版」公募開始のお知らせ
Japanese-born English words that make the world a better place
主催：全国外国語教育振興協会／日本英語コーチング協会（JELCA）
趣旨
「Word of the Year 日本版」は、日本発の新たな英語表現（語）のうち、社会をより良くする可能性をもつ言葉を顕彰し、広く紹介する年次アワードです。日本の世相を象徴する英語表現を選び、英語学習や教育現場への関心・認知度を高めることを目的とします。公募から発表まで、メディア／ウェブ中心のオンライン展開で実施します。
実施形態
完全オンラインで審査・発表を行います
応募対象
下記「選出基準」に合致する英語表現（語・フレーズ）の応募を受け付けます。個人・団体・所属を問わず、どなたでもご応募いただけます。
選出基準
・アルファベット表記で今年の語であること
・日本発で、一部に浸透し始めている／今後の拡散が見込まれること
・世の中を良くする概念であること
選出内容
・大賞：1語
・入賞：10語
受賞語は特設サイトにて公表し、解説コメントとともに広く周知します。
審査方法
独立した学識経験者・実務経験者からなる選考委員会を設置。話題性・教育的価値・社会的影響・世相の反映といった観点から審査し、総合評価で選出します。
選考委員
・大杉正明
清泉女子大学名誉教授
・門田 修平
関西学院大学・大学院名誉教授/高野山大学特任教授
・キニマンス塚本ニキ
英語翻訳者・通訳/コラムニスト/ラジオパーソナリティ
・クルーク・アントニウス
ハイデルベルク大学教育学院進学/大阪大学国際機構留学/ドイツ語・英語講師
・新崎 隆子
会議・放送通訳者
・デイビッド・セイン
通訳・翻訳家/日経LissN監修者/AtoZ English代表取締役
・フォーンクルック幹治（ミッキー）
ラジオDJ／俳優／作家／翻訳家
スケジュール（2025年）
・11月10日（月）：公募開始
・12月10日（水）：公募締切
・12月18日（木）：結果発表
※上記は現時点の想定であり、今後の運営により変更の可能性があります。
応募方法・費用
・応募方法：下記特設サイトの応募フォームに必要事項を記入して送信
URL: https://word-of-the-year-japan.com/ja
・応募費用：無料（応募・選考・受賞に関して費用は一切いただきません）
お問い合わせ先
Word of the Year日本版事務局
info@jelca.jp
Call for Entries: “Word of the Year Japan”
Japanese-born English words that make the world a better place
Organizers: Japan Association for the Promotion of Foreign Language Education / Japan English Language Coaching Association （JELCA）
Purpose
“Word of the Year Japan” is an annual award that recognizes English expressions （single words or short phrases） originating in Japan that have the potential to improve society. By highlighting expressions that capture the current social situations in Japan, the award seeks to raise awareness of and interest in English learning and education. From the call for entries through the announcement of results, all activities will be conducted primarily online.
Format
All screening and the final announcement will be conducted entirely online.
Eligibility
Submissions are invited for English expressions （words or phrases） that meet the Selection Criteria below. Entries are welcome from anyone-individuals or organizations, regardless of affiliation.
主催：全国外国語教育振興協会／日本英語コーチング協会（JELCA）
趣旨
「Word of the Year 日本版」は、日本発の新たな英語表現（語）のうち、社会をより良くする可能性をもつ言葉を顕彰し、広く紹介する年次アワードです。日本の世相を象徴する英語表現を選び、英語学習や教育現場への関心・認知度を高めることを目的とします。公募から発表まで、メディア／ウェブ中心のオンライン展開で実施します。
実施形態
完全オンラインで審査・発表を行います
応募対象
下記「選出基準」に合致する英語表現（語・フレーズ）の応募を受け付けます。個人・団体・所属を問わず、どなたでもご応募いただけます。
選出基準
・アルファベット表記で今年の語であること
・日本発で、一部に浸透し始めている／今後の拡散が見込まれること
・世の中を良くする概念であること
選出内容
・大賞：1語
・入賞：10語
受賞語は特設サイトにて公表し、解説コメントとともに広く周知します。
審査方法
独立した学識経験者・実務経験者からなる選考委員会を設置。話題性・教育的価値・社会的影響・世相の反映といった観点から審査し、総合評価で選出します。
選考委員
・大杉正明
清泉女子大学名誉教授
・門田 修平
関西学院大学・大学院名誉教授/高野山大学特任教授
・キニマンス塚本ニキ
英語翻訳者・通訳/コラムニスト/ラジオパーソナリティ
・クルーク・アントニウス
ハイデルベルク大学教育学院進学/大阪大学国際機構留学/ドイツ語・英語講師
・新崎 隆子
会議・放送通訳者
・デイビッド・セイン
通訳・翻訳家/日経LissN監修者/AtoZ English代表取締役
・フォーンクルック幹治（ミッキー）
ラジオDJ／俳優／作家／翻訳家
スケジュール（2025年）
・11月10日（月）：公募開始
・12月10日（水）：公募締切
・12月18日（木）：結果発表
※上記は現時点の想定であり、今後の運営により変更の可能性があります。
応募方法・費用
・応募方法：下記特設サイトの応募フォームに必要事項を記入して送信
URL: https://word-of-the-year-japan.com/ja
・応募費用：無料（応募・選考・受賞に関して費用は一切いただきません）
お問い合わせ先
Word of the Year日本版事務局
info@jelca.jp
Call for Entries: “Word of the Year Japan”
Japanese-born English words that make the world a better place
Organizers: Japan Association for the Promotion of Foreign Language Education / Japan English Language Coaching Association （JELCA）
Purpose
“Word of the Year Japan” is an annual award that recognizes English expressions （single words or short phrases） originating in Japan that have the potential to improve society. By highlighting expressions that capture the current social situations in Japan, the award seeks to raise awareness of and interest in English learning and education. From the call for entries through the announcement of results, all activities will be conducted primarily online.
Format
All screening and the final announcement will be conducted entirely online.
Eligibility
Submissions are invited for English expressions （words or phrases） that meet the Selection Criteria below. Entries are welcome from anyone-individuals or organizations, regardless of affiliation.