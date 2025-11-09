【DPC KOBE】自由に出入りOKのゲームイベント！『オープンプレー・ピックルボール』 11月開催募集中

【リリース概要｜好きな時間に来て、好きな時間に帰れる。DPC KOBEの自由な“オープンプレー”】

DPC KOBEでは、誰でも気軽に参加できる「オープンプレー」を定期開催中。最大3時間の開催時間内であれば、いつ来ても、いつ帰ってもOK。平日の夜や休日の合間に、ご自身のペースでピックルボールを楽しめます。

お好きな時間に予約するだけ、ひとり参加大歓迎。集まった参加者同士でその場でペアを組み、交替しながら試合形式でプレーが進んでいく--そんな自然なつながりが生まれるのも、オープンプレーならではの魅力です。

DPC KOBEのオープンプレーは、こんな方におすすめです。

・決まった時間に合わせづらい方

・初めてでも気軽に試合感覚を味わいたい方

・新しい仲間づくりや軽い運動を楽しみたい方

また、参加レベルに応じて「初級」「中上級」などのコース分けも実施。初心者の方はルールを覚えて運動感覚でゲームを楽しむところから、中上級者の方は大会出場を見据えた実戦調整まで、それぞれの目的に合わせた参加が可能です。

DPC KOBEでは、ただ競い合うだけでなく、勝敗を超えて「プレーする楽しさ」「仲間と共有する時間」を大切にする文化を育んでいます。新しいスポーツとの出会いを、ぜひこの自由な空間で体験してください。

Press Release Overview | Come and Go Freely - Discover the Joy of Open Play at DPC KOBE

SAt DPC KOBE, Open Play is more than just a casual session-it's a dynamic way to enjoy pickleball at your own pace. During the three-hour window, you're free to drop in and leave whenever it suits you-whether for a quick 30-minute game after work or a full two-hour sweat session on the weekend.

Advance reservation required. No partner needed. Just show up and team up with others on the spot, and jump into the game. It’s that easy. What starts as a solo visit quickly turns into shared rallies, laughter, and spontaneous connection-that’s the spirit of Open Play.

Who is Open Play for?

・ Those with busy or irregular schedules

・ Beginners looking for a gentle, game-based introduction

・ Players wanting to combine practice with relaxed competition

・ Anyone hoping to meet new people and enjoy a fun, social workout

Sessions are divided by skill level-Beginner and Intermediate/Advanced-so everyone can find the right pace and partners. Whether you’re learning the rules for the first time or fine-tuning your skills ahead of a tournament, Open Play offers the perfect court.

At DPC KOBE, we believe sport should be welcoming, spontaneous, and full of joy. More than just scores or competition, it’s about the time we share, the community we build, and the game we come to love.

Join us on court-and rediscover how good play can feel.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session｜ピックルボール・オープンプレー】

ピックルボールがやりたくて仕方がない。

でもグループ人数がそろわない。

そんなときにぴったりなのが、DPC KOBE の”オープンプレー”です。お好きな時間枠をえらんで、お一人から気軽に参加できるプレー・プログラムです。

その場に集まったプレイヤー同士で、ペアを変えながらゲームを楽しむ、ピックルボールならではの魅力が詰まった参加型セッションです。

コートは共有制で、参加者全員で順番に交代しながらプレーします。

ラリーをしていない時間も、観戦や会話を通じて交流が生まれ、プレーそのもの以上に“空間を楽しむこと”を目的としています。

おひとり参加の方も大歓迎。

多くの方が個人でエントリーされており、自然と輪が広がる雰囲気をお楽しみいただけます。





日程｜11月開催予定（前半）

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/323_1_09d03d407571cfd7f12f19e4146385e2.jpg?v=202511090657 ]



定員｜ 先着 16名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初級：試合に出はじめたレベル

中上級：試合に出て勝つことができるレベル

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

開催条件｜

開催日前日16:00時点で参加者が0名の場合は中止となります

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦

梶山 智紀後藤 由希福井 宏光



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

【Session｜Pickleball Open Play】

You can’t wait to get on the court for pickleball-

but your group just can’t get the numbers together.

That’s exactly when DPC KOBE’s Open Play is perfect. Choose your preferred time slot and join this casual, drop-in style program, starting from just one player.

Players who gather on the spot form rotating pairs, enjoying games with different partners-a unique charm of pickleball packed into a participatory session. Courts are shared, with everyone taking turns in rotation.

Even when you’re not rallying, there’s plenty of connection through watching games and casual conversation, making the goal as much about enjoying the space itself as about playing.

Solo participants are more than welcome. In fact, many people join individually, creating a naturally welcoming atmosphere where the circle of players easily grows.ence.



Schedule｜Planned for November (First Half)

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/323_2_813e2e8874cd387b784440a301cfe48c.jpg?v=202511090657 ]

Capacity｜ Limited to the first 16 participants (using 2 courts)

Eligibility｜

Beginner: Players who have just started participating in matches

Intermediate/Advanced: Players who can compete and win matches

Registration｜

Advance payment via Peatix ticketing site (links above)

Participation Fee｜ Tax-included prices as listed above

Event Conditions｜

If there are no registrations by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, the event will be canceled.

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

