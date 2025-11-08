【DPC KOBE】吉原哲平選手が直接指導｜初心者体験・初級＆中級ピックルボール練習会〈11月参加受付中〉

【リリース概要｜体験会・初級・中級 練習会プログラム 好評開催中】

株式会社ITCDPC KOBE プレーメイキング・ディレクター 吉原 哲平



話題沸騰、ますます大きな盛り上がりを見せ始めるピックルボール。

DPC KOBEでは、ピックルボールを愛し、その魅力をもっと深く味わいたいすべての人に向けて、

体験から競技まで、それぞれのレベルに応じたプログラムを磨き続けています。

指導はプレーメイキング・ディレクター 吉原 哲平選手。35+ワールドランキングの実績を持ち、国内外で活躍を重ねてきたプレーヤーが、経験を生かして各レベルに合わせた指導を行います。

プログラムは全3部構成｜各レベルに応じたステップアップ

【初心者体験会】

「まったく初めて」「数回だけやったことがある」という方に。

ルール・基本動作・ラリーまで、少人数制でわかりやすく丁寧にレクチャーします。

【初級者練習会】

「試合に出たことはない」「なかなか勝てない」…そんな方に。

ラリーを楽しみながら、基礎技術の定着をサポートします。

【中級者 特別練習会】

「勝てるようになってきた」「さらに上を目指したい！」という中級者向け。

実戦形式を中心に、戦術理解や試合感覚を磨いていきます。





少人数制×開放的な空間で、集中と熱気を両立

DPC KOBEの広々とした専用コートは、声が響き、熱気が伝わる解放的な空間。

丁寧な指導と心地よい緊張感のなかで、技術だけでなくプレーへの自信も育ちます。

Release Overview | Introductory, Beginner & Intermediate Training Now Running

Pickleball’s popularity is soaring, bringing new excitement to DPC KOBE.

Our programs welcome everyone-from first-timers discovering the game to players pursuing competitive growth.

Led by Playmaking Director Teppei Yoshihara, a 35+ world-ranked athlete with international experience, each session offers level-specific, hands-on coaching.

Three progressive sessions:

Introductory: Learn rules, basic movements, and rallies in small, friendly groups.

Beginner: Build confidence, enjoy rallies, and strengthen core fundamentals.

Intermediate: Refine tactical awareness and match play through practical sessions.

On DPC KOBE’s spacious, lively courts, players sharpen their skills, gain confidence, and experience the true energy of pickleball.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session 1-3｜初心者から競技者まで選べる3つのプログラム】

「これから始めたい」「もっと強くなりたい」――。

プレーする目的は違っても、同じコートで汗を流し、仲間と笑顔を交わせるのがピックルボールの魅力です。

DPC KOBEならではの音楽と臨場感あふれる空間で行う、各プログラムの開催スケジュールは以下の通りです。詳細・お申込みはリンク先をご確認ください。

日程｜11月開催（前半）

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/322_1_d29b08fc238fdbb902ea3898093dd2cc.jpg?v=202511080427 ]

定員｜

初心者体験：先着 8名 限定（コート1面使用）

初級以上練習会：先着 12名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初心者：まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

初級者：経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない

中級者：試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい！

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

いずれも追加で1時間のフリープレーが利用可能です

・フリープレーは希望者のみ、本クリニック参加者が対象です

・フリープレーのみのお申し込みはできません

・フリープレーは当日現金(550円)でのお支払いとさせていただきます

開催条件｜

開催日前日16:00時点で参加者が0名の場合は中止となります

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦梶山 智紀後藤 由希福井 宏光



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session 1-3｜Programs for Every Level - from First-Timers to Competitors

Whether you’re new to pickleball or looking to build stronger fundamentals, DPC KOBE has the right session for you.

With expert coaching from Teppei Yoshihara, even first-time players can start with confidence.

“Want to try?” “Want to improve?” -

Discover the true joy of pickleball: sharing the court, sweating, and smiling together.

Every session unfolds in DPC KOBE’s lively, music-filled atmosphere.

Check the schedule and register using the links below.

Schedule｜ November Event (First Half)

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/322_2_a7ded0398c1fe554a79bedd58abc8605.jpg?v=202511080427 ]

Capacity｜

Introductory Session: Limited to 8 participants (1 court)

Beginner & Intermediate Sessions: Limited to 12 participants (2 courts)

Target Levels｜

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggled to win consistently.

Intermediate: Already compete and win, aiming to level up further.

Registration｜ Advance payment via Peatix (see links above)

Fee｜ As listed (tax included)

An additional one-hour free play session is available for all programs.

Free play is optional and limited to participants of this clinic.

Applications for free play only are not accepted.

Payment for free play (550 JPY) is to be made in cash on the day.

Cancellation Policy｜

If no registrations are received by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, it will be canceled.

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

吉原 哲平（よしはら・てっぺい）

1987年生れ、香川県出身。現役選手および指導者として、国内外の大会で好戦績を残す実力派プレーヤー。JPA公認【コーディネーター】【スタートコーチ】、BEYOND THE BASICS（PART1修了）の指導資格を合わせ持つ。

＜PICKLEBALL WORLD RANKING＞ 35+MENS SINGLES 6位（2025年4月時点）

2025年9月 DPC KOBE プレーメイキング・ディレクター 着任

主な戦績：

・JPA公認2024PPT浜名湖 男子ダブルス全年齢チャレンジャー 準優勝

・2025つくばマウンテンカップ ミックスダブルス全年齢オープン 優勝

・JPA公認2025PPT岡山県津山市 ミックスダブルス全年齢チャレンジャー 準優勝

・SKECHERS PWR MASTER 700 JAPAN トーナメント 男子シングルス35+ 準優勝

Teppei Yoshihara

Born in 1987 in Kagawa, Japan

Teppei Yoshihara is an accomplished pickleball player and coach with an impressive track record in both domestic and international competitions.

He holds official JPA certifications as a Coordinator and Start Coach, and has completed “Beyond the Basics: Part 1.”

As of April 2025, he is ranked 6th in the world in 35+ Men’s Singles.

September 2025 Appointed as Playmaking Director of DPC KOBE.

Major Achievements:

Runner-up, JPA Sanctioned 2024 PPT Hamamako - Men’s Doubles All-Age Challenger

Champion, 2025 Tsukuba Mountain Cup - Mixed Doubles All-Age Open

Runner-up, JPA Sanctioned 2025 PPT Okayama Tsuyamashi - Mixed Doubles All-Age Challenger

Runner-up, SKECHERS PWR MASTER 700 JAPAN Tournament - Men’s Singles 35+

With extensive experience as both a competitor and coach, Yoshihara provides expert guidance for athletes of all levels, inspiring both new and seasoned players to reach their potential.

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

