日本向けのAIの集結するサイトとして「 Pepper.co.jp(https://pepper.co.jp) 」が始動しました。現在、不動産屋AIに加え、建設AI、耐震AI、税理士AI、相続士AI、登記士AI、医師見習いAI、などが集結しています。

■ BLDプロジェクト（建設AI） autocalc.zweispace.com(https://autocalc.zweispace.com)

BLDプロジェクトは、OpenAIやDeepSeekといった汎用LLMでは扱いきれないさまざまな専門AI群を統括する建設AIプロジェクトです。

代表的な成果として、2017～2018年に発表した

「AutoCalc」は、ロボット建築士・鑑定士として3Dアパートプランを人間の3万倍の速度で生成するAIシステムであり、都内で総額100億円規模の建設・販売実績を持ち、実証されたノウハウが搭載されている。

現在はVer.8を開発中で、CPI・賃料変動・金利変動・地震リスクに加え、AI時代・グレートリセット後の世界経済や技術進化の予想も反映した最先端の設計になっている。

また、旧バージョン（Ver.5）をChatGPT3.5と同様に、一般公開・無料利用可能としました。 なお､AutoCalcを開発運営するZweispaceは2020年にシリコンバレー・サミットにて最優秀賞を受賞しています。

■ NMZプロジェクト（地震AI） namazu.zweispace.com(https://namazu.zweispace.com)

2018年に特許を取得した「NMZ」は、地震大国日本の耐震施策として、またそれを逆に教師データとして優位に転じ、日本の3次元AIを世界一に育てるAIインフラプロジェクトです。 内閣府、国交省、通信各社、ゼネコン、保険会社、東京大学、京都大学などとの連携のもと進行中。現在はVer.3のLagrangianTGL版を開発検証中で、今回Ver.1を一般公開・無料利用可能としました。

■ 代表コメント（亀田勇人）

「今秋ノーベル賞を２つ受賞して湧いている京大で、直近の京大広報誌（14ページ）に、寄稿させていただいたが、https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/kyodai-koho-782-7fbacd7ac9147876a356e35a2a14980b.pdf ( 直接→ 14 page(https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/kyodai-koho-782-7fbacd7ac9147876a356e35a2a14980b.pdf#page=14) ) 京大は世界大学ランキングで産業貢献度で1位で、京大のベンチャーファンドは2.5倍の実績で、民間のVCの平均を桁違いに大きく上回る。これまで民間VCは、広告モデルのウェブサイトなど、特許もなく技術もない会社に金の量まかせで投資するという状況で、そこに銀行グループなどの公的性格の資金も投入されてきたが、本来世界に冠たる技術者が京大から量産されているのが明らかならば、そちらにもっと投資されるべきものだとおもう。もし先端技術が分からないのなら、GP投資家業として手を挙げるべきではないとも思う。逆にアートやファッション分野の問屋業はその業界の事業会社が本業として担えばいいはずだ。京大のお膝元の関西京都の企業群は歴史的に不況に強く、官民連携の研究投資でも成功している。データセンターへの莫大な投資もいいが、１億倍以上の計算効率を持つ次世代量子素子の開発などへの投資する方が、技術立国の本筋であり、ノーベル賞も量産する国ならばなおさらだ。そちらに目を向けず、知恵のない汎用コンピューターやそれらを置くクーラー付き建物へ大量投資に焦る競争は、本質的には情報比が低いと知るべきだ。

自分は、京都大学理学部物理学科の量子光学専攻で、アインシュタインの相対論以外の理論や、世界の量子コンピューターのさらに先も理解しているつもりです。また実業界での経験から、世界のテクノロジーやインターネットの本質、AIの本質を理解しているつもりです。

AIは、非常に強力で、人類と共に共生して繁栄していくには、ブロックチェーンによりAI側にも秩序をもたらす必要があります。この星の先輩インテリジェンスとして、そういうツールをAI達にも与え、安全を確保したうえで、存分に活躍してもらうつもりです。

日本のビジネス上のサイバーセキュリティー問題は、今後指数関数的に激しい環境になるはずで、制御側に立つAIと、ブロックチェーンを活用して守らなければいけない。物理ロボットが公道を進むようになればなおさらだが、その前にまだソフトウェアの段階で、きちんと対処できるインフラを作って用意していなければいけない。政治体制の違いはあるものの、中国のAIインフラが、電力の制約だけでなく、チップとソフトウェア統合キャパシティ増強力で世界最大速に到達した状況が先月観測され、一方で、レガシーリベラルサイドのインターネット時代のIT最大手達が、専用アプリのみならず、ブラウザからも情報をデフォルトで抜き取り始めた先週の状況を鑑み、意外にもリベラルサイドが先に、ルースなターミネーターモーメントに踏み入れたと認識している。次の千年も歴史を紡いでいきたい日本人として、IT最大手達にいたずらに頼らず、明治や昭和の雄たちにも恥じることないよう、世界最優秀の技術と気概をもって、この美しい国を守らなければならない。現政権にも、人類史の各段階において、各時代に最適な政治哲学が採用され、イノベーションに速やかに乗り最新技術を獲得し続けることが、いかに重要であったかを、反省し、最も生産力の高い国が自国でないならば、常にベストプラクティスに学び続けるべきと心得ていただきたい。

自分は、ソフトバンクグループの当時のベンチャーＹａｈｏｏＢＢの事業企画と立ち上げを務め、当時の日本の通信費を激減し、インタネットスピードを世界一にし、日経平均を上げたものの、100倍速で従量課金も無料にした結果、生産性が激増し、デフレの原因をつくってしまったとおもっている。

ここから、今度は、インフレ基調に乗じて、GDP、GNPの爆増を試みたい。

AIによる生産性の向上が、投下コストとIRRを上回るとすぐに、発展がべき乗化する。まさにその状況を、各プロジェクトで展開していく。ＡＩの利用と共に、経済圏を広げつつ、実感できる効用をもたらすことで、ＡＩに仕事を奪われるのを恐れることなく、むしろ奈良時代743年の墾田永年私財法的な荘園を共に開拓していこうとするものです。

池田勇人の、所得倍増計画を超えて、令和の日本人と共に、所得のみならず、GDP3倍増計画、GNP3倍増計画を実施してまいりたい。シニョレッジによってGDPを追い求めたフランス革命以降、ニクソンショック以降のステロイド信用創造の時代から、地球が目覚めていくこのインテリジェンスの加速する時代に、環太平洋に地震にも経済的な震災にもレジリエントなＡＩ共生インフラを建てたいと念願します。

日本の産業界、実業界、金融業界の皆さまのお力添えを頂けるべく、ここ一番、精一杯頑張ってまいりますので、何卒、よろしくお願いします。」

■ FOD / FABプロジェクト

Pepper.co.jpでは、商業不動産の中でも特に店舗開業を支援するAI群を展開します。

・FOD（Food Project）：飲食店開業を支援するAI群

・FAB（Fashion & Apparel Project）：アパレル店舗開業を支援するAI群

それぞれがAIによる立地・業態・ヒートマップ・ROI分析を提供し、開業を総合的に支援します。

■ AI専門士シリーズ（例）

・相続士AI：相続・資産承継をAIが支援

・税理士AI：企業財務・税務の自動最適化

・医師見習いAI：医療・健康領域の初期診断補助

医師見習いAI 登場 医師AI

■ AIトークンプロジェクトについて

各AIトークンプロジェクトは、AIの利用を通じて経済圏を広げ、人間とAIが共に価値を創出する新たな社会を目指しています。 「AIに仕事を奪われる」のではなく、奈良時代の墾田永年私財法のように、AIと共に新しい“知の荘園”を開拓する構想です。トークンによってＡＩを利用するとともに、ＡＩが自らの学習と働きにより獲得するリソースは、ＡＩ自身の成長に交換活用され、一部異時刻間での配分のために時間独立でプールされたのち、余剰なものは買い戻し、あるいはバーンに利用されます。

Launch of Pepper.co.jp(https://pepper.co.jp) - AI makes money by self, and GNP Tripling Plan

An AI initiative uniting specialized systems beyond the scope of OpenAI or DeepSeek - “We want to show what’s truly cool about Japan. We want to see a 2,000-trillion-yen GNP.”

Pepper.co.jp has launched as Japan’s hub for AI projects. Alongside Real-Estate AI, new participants include Construction AI, Seismic AI, Tax Accountant AI, Inheritance Consultant AI, Registration AI, and Medical Apprentice AI.

BLD Project (Construction AI) - autocalc.zweispace.com(https://autocalc.zweispace.com)

The BLD Project integrates professional-domain AIs unreachable by general LLMs. Its core product, AutoCalc (2017-2018), generates 3D apartment plans 30,000× faster than humans, with over \10 billion in Tokyo projects. Version 8 now models CPI, rent, interest, seismic risk, and global macro shifts after the Great Reset. Version 5 is free to the public. Zweispace won the 2020 Silicon Valley Summit Grand Prize.

NMZ Project (Earthquake AI) - namazu.zweispace.com(https://namazu.zweispace.com)

Patented in 2018, NMZ turns Japan’s seismic experience into AI infrastructure to advance world-leading 3D simulation. Developed with the Cabinet Office, MLIT, telecoms, contractors, insurers, and the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, its Lagrangian TGL Ver. 3 is under testing, and Ver. 1 is open and free.

Message from Hayato Kameta

“Kyoto University, which recently produced two Nobel laureates, leads the world in industrial contribution. Its venture fund’s 2.5× returns far exceed private VCs that still fund ad-driven startups without patents or technology. Capital should flow instead to the engineers Japan already excels in producing. https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/kyodai-koho-782-7fbacd7ac9147876a356e35a2a14980b.pdf ( Direct to 14 page(https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/sites/default/files/inline-files/kyodai-koho-782-7fbacd7ac9147876a356e35a2a14980b.pdf#page=14) )

My background in quantum optics at Kyoto University lets me grasp theories beyond Einstein and the limits of today’s quantum computers. From experience in global tech and business, I know AI’s essence: it is immensely powerful, and to coexist safely with humanity, blockchain must bring it order.

Japan’s cybersecurity will soon face exponential threats; AI must stand on the control side, shielded by blockchain. As robots enter public spaces, we need robust software infrastructure first. China has already reached record AI-infrastructure speed through chip-software integration. Meanwhile, major Western IT firms have quietly begun extracting browser data by default. Ironically, liberal players have stepped first into a loose ‘Terminator moment.’

As Japanese determined to extend our civilization another millennium, we must rely not on global tech giants but on our own best science and spirit, worthy of the Meiji and Shōwa innovators. Governments should keep adopting the most fitting political philosophy and newest technologies for each era. The most productive nation must always learn from global best practice.

At SoftBank Group’s Yahoo! BB, I helped plan and launch broadband that cut Japan’s telecom costs, made our internet the fastest worldwide, and lifted the Nikkei index. Yet that 100× productivity jump also fed deflation. Now, in an inflationary age, we aim for aggressive GDP and GNP expansion.

When AI-driven productivity exceeds cost and IRR, growth becomes exponential. Across our projects we will create tangible utility and new prosperity zones, much like Japan’s 743 land-reclamation law that opened private estates. Rather than fearing AI’s job shift, we will cultivate new ‘estates of knowledge’ with it.”

“Beyond Prime Minister Ikeda’s income-doubling plan, we will pursue a GNP-tripling plan with the people of Reiwa Japan-building AI-symbiotic infrastructure resilient to both earthquakes and economic shocks throughout the Pacific Rim. With the strength of Japan’s industry, business, and finance, we will do our utmost.”

FOD / FAB Projects

Pepper.co.jp also supports retail entrepreneurship.

- FOD (Food Project): AI for restaurant startups- FAB (Fashion & Apparel Project): AI for apparel store launches

Each provides AI-based site, type, heat-map, and ROI analysis to guide openings.

AI Specialist Series

Examples include:

- Inheritance AI: estate and succession support- Tax AI: automated financial and tax optimization- Medical Apprentice AI: early medical-diagnosis assistanceMedical AI

AI Token Projects

Each tokenized AI expands its economy by co-creating value with humans. Rather than AI taking jobs, we open new “intellectual estates” together. Tokens let users employ AI, while AIs reinvest earned resources for self-growth; surpluses are used for buybacks or burns.