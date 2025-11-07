トレノケート、2025 Top IT and Technical Training Companies を受賞

トレノケートホールディングス株式会社

IT人材育成のトレノケートホールディングス株式会社 (本社：東京都新宿区、代表取締役社長：小澤 隆、以下トレノケート) は、世界で最も優れたITトレーニング企業20社に贈られる「2025 Top IT and Technical Training Companies」に選出されました。トレノケートは本アワードを2020年より6年連続での受賞となりました。

Top Training Companies(TM) は、世界最大級の人材育成の情報プラットフォームTraining Industryが各分野で人材育成において革新性と影響力を持つ組織をを選定・発表するものです。2025年の本アワードの選考基準は、提供しているITトレーニングや関連サービスのスコープや品質のほか、ビジネスの成長性や急速に変化するIT環境に合わせ、スキルベースの学習を提供している点も評価されました。Training Industryによれば、選出企業はサイバーセキュリティ、データサイエンス、人工知能（AI）をはじめとした最新技術の分野で研修を提供し、ITトレーニングの未来を主導しているとのことです。

2025 Top IT and Technical Training Companies アワードロゴ■2025年度の選考基準

・Scope and quality of program and service offerings for IT and technical training - ITトレーニングのプログラムやサービス提供の範囲と質

・Market presence, brand visibility, innovation and impact - 市場での存在感、ブランドの認知度、革新性と影響力

・Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships - 顧客層および顧客との関係性

・Business performance and growth trajectory - ビジネスのパフォーマンスおよび成長性

トレノケートホールディングス株式会社 CEO 小澤 隆 のコメント

「6年連続でトップ20に選ばれたことを、大変誇らしく思います。特に、「人」の力を引き出し、人材育成の分野での革新を推進してきた設立30年を祝うこのタイミングでの受賞は、格別の思いがあります。この成果は、私たちのチーム全体の献身に加え、お客様の信頼や、当社の未来に向けた共通のビジョンを反映したものです。私たちはキャリアを形作るだけでなく、テクノロジーの未来を創っています。私たちを信頼し、ビジョンに向けた道のりにご協力をいただいている皆様に心から感謝申し上げます。」

Training Industry の発表全文はこちら (英語)

2025 Top IT and Technical Training Companies - Training Industry(https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/it-and-technical-training/top-it-and-technical-training-companies/)

トレノケートは引き続き、世界トップクラスのトレーニングサービスを提供してまいります。

【トレノケートホールディングス株式会社 会社概要】

代表者： 代表取締役社長 小澤 隆

設立： 2017 年 10 月 5 日

本社所在地： 東京都新宿区西新宿 6 丁目 8 番 1 号 住友不動産新宿オークタワー20 階・27階

事業内容： IT 技術教育、ビジネススキル教育を中心とした人材育成業務の統括業務

URL： https://www.trainocate-holdings.com

<以下、英文リリースとなります>

Trainocate Celebrates Recognition as the 2025 Training Industry Top 20 IT & Technical Training Company with 30 Years of Excellence.

JAPAN, Tokyo - 6 November 2025 - Trainocate is honoured to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Training Industry Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies list, a prestigious recognition that marks a significant milestone. This acknowledgment from Training Industry, Inc.-the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders-reflects our enduring commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality IT and technical training solutions.

Selection to the Top 20 list is based on the scope and quality of our programs, market presence, customer relationships, and business performance. We are deeply grateful to our customers, partners, and our team who have made this achievement possible. Their trust and collaboration have fuelled our growth and inspired us to continually raise the bar in IT learning. This distinction that highlights the most innovative and impactful organizations in corporate learning and development.

As noted by Training Industry, the Top 20 companies are shaping the future of IT learning by delivering training in areas such as cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. We continue to leverage advanced tools like AI, virtual labs and an online e-learning platform Trainocate Empowered to ensure our learners gain the skills needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

As we mark three decades of service, we remain humbled by this recognition and proud of the impact we have made in enabling professionals worldwide. Our journey has been defined by a passion for learning, a drive for innovation, and a steadfast focus on helping organizations and individuals thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Being named to the Top 20 for six consecutive years is a proud moment for all of us - especially as we celebrate 30 years of empowering learners and driving innovation.” said Takashi Ozawa, President & CEO Trainocate Holdings. “This achievement is a reflection of our team’s dedication, our customers’ trust, and our shared vision for a brighter, more connected future. Together, we’re not just shaping careers-we’re shaping the future of technology. Thank you for believing in us and joining us on this incredible journey!”

Thank you to Training Industry, Inc. for this honour, and to everyone who has been part of our story over the past 30 years.

About Trainocate Holdings

TRAINOCATE HOLDINGS is one of the most established global technology and human capability development training providers. With over 30 years of experience in 24 countries, Trainocate’s expertise lies in the purveyance of vendor-specific technologies and certifications, high-end IT solutions, advanced technology courses, customized and bespoke content as well as a robust portfolio of business and management skills. As a group, Trainocate strongly advocates the belief in empowering more than 170,000 individuals and organizations to embrace lifelong learning, along with acquiring digital skills to ensure competitiveness and survivability in a dynamic workplace.

For more information about our award-winning programs and our commitment to excellence, please visit www.trainocate.com(https://www.trainocate.com)

For viewing the award: https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/it-and-technical-training/top-it-and-technical-training-companies/ (https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/it-and-technical-training/top-it-and-technical-training-companies/)