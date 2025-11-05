「牧場物語」シリーズ2作品、『天穂のサクナヒメ』など全14タイトルが最大90%OFF！「マーベラスNovemberセール」11月21日まで開催！

株式会社マーベラス

株式会社マーベラスは、ニンテンドーeショップ/PlayStation Storeにて「Novemberセール」を開始したことをお知らせいたします。

期間中、Nintendo Switch(TM)／PlayStation(R)5／PlayStation(R)4向けの、『牧場物語』シリーズ、『天穂のサクナヒメ』など、全14タイトルおよび有料DLCが最大90%OFF！

お得にお楽しみいただけるこのチャンスを、ぜひお見逃しなく！

▽セール開催期間

11月21日（水）23：59まで

対象商品や価格などの詳細はセール特設サイトをご覧ください。

セール特設サイトはこちら :https://www.marv.jp/cs_downloadsale/

※ストアごとに開始時期や終了日、価格が異なる場合がございます。ご購入の際は、商品販売価格がセール価格になっているか必ずご確認ください。

※本セールは予告なく内容が変更となる場合がございます。あらかじめご了承ください。

🔍ピックアップタイトル

■Nintendo Switch｜PS4『牧場物語 再会のミネラルタウン』

＜ニンテンドーeショップ＞

通常価格6,380円（税込）⇒特別価格1,531円（税込） ※76％OFF

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000018201.html

＜PS Store＞

通常価格6,380円（税込）⇒特別価格1,467円（税込） ※77％OFF

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0507-CUSA25917_00-0000000000000000

■PS4『牧場物語 オリーブタウンと希望の大地 SPECIAL』

＜PS Store＞

通常価格6,578円（税込）⇒特別価格2,499円（税込） ※62％OFF

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0507-CUSA28966_00-ZERO000000000000

■Nintendo Switch『天穂のサクナヒメ』｜PS4『天穂のサクナヒメ 楽曲集付豪華版』

＜ニンテンドーeショップ＞

通常価格3,278円（税込）⇒特別価格1,475円（税込） ※55％OFF

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000029215

＜PS Store＞

通常価格4,378円（税込）⇒特別価格1,970円（税込） ※55％OFF

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP1023-CUSA09130_00-SAKUNADELUXE0000

■Nintendo Switch|PS4|PS5『東方シンセカイ 本編＋追加シナリオ・キャラクターパック』

＜ニンテンドーeショップ＞

通常価格5,920円（税込）⇒特別価格2,960円（税込） ※50％OFF

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000023025

＜PS Store＞

通常価格5,919円（税込）⇒特別価格2,959円（税込） ※50％OFF

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP1023-PPSA16840_00-0000000000000002

この他にも、人気タイトルがセール価格でお得にお買い求めいただけます。

この機会をお見逃しなく！

※プラットフォーム名は下記の略称です。

PS4=PlayStation(R)4 PS5=PlayStation(R)5 Switch=Nintendo Switch

※ストアごとに開始時期や終了日、価格が異なる場合がございます。ご購入の際は、商品販売価格がセール価格になっているか必ずご確認ください。

※本セールは予告なく内容が変更となる場合がございます。あらかじめご了承ください。

セール特設サイトはこちら :https://www.marv.jp/cs_downloadsale/

※Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。

※(C)2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc."PlayStation"、"PS5"および"PS4"は、株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

※(C)2025 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

(C)2017 EXOR Studios, the EXOR Studios logo, X-Morph and the X-Morph logo are trademarks or registered trademarks in the United States, European Union and other countries. Licensed to and published by Marvelous Inc.,(C)2018 Marvelous Inc. /HONEY PARADE GAMES Inc.,(C)2019 Marvelous Inc.,(C)2020 Edelweiss. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc. and Marvelous, Inc.,(C)2020 EXOR Studios, the EXOR Studios logo, Schmetterling Engine, X-Morph, Zombie Driver, Riftbreaker and the Riftbreaker logo are trademarks or registered trademarks in the United States, European Union and other countries.,(C)2021 Marvelous Inc.,(C)2022 Marvelous Inc.,(C)2024 Marvelous Inc.,(C)Aksys Games Localization Inc / TOYBOX Inc. Licensed to and published by Marvelous Inc.,(C)EXAMU Inc.／Nitroplus (C)2015 Marvelous Inc.／EXAMU Inc.／Nitroplus (C)Nitroplus (C)Nitroplus (C)ギルティクラウン製作委員会 (C)SORATOKUMO 2015 (C)Nitroplus 2015 (C)Nitroplus (C)Seikaisha (C)東映アニメーション・ニトロプラス／楽園追放ソサイエティ (C)Nitroplus／TYPE-MOON (C)オケアノス／「翠星のガルガンティア」製作委員会 (C)サイコパス製作委員会 (C)Nitroplus／海法紀光・千葉サドル・芳文社 (C)2015 Marvelous Inc. (C)EXAMU Inc.,(C)GalaxyTrail LLC. All Rights Reserved. Turbocharged by MP2 Games. Lilac, Carol and Milla(C) Ziyo Ling. Licensed to and published by Marvelous Inc., XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Inc., and Marvelous Europe Limited.,(C)Marvelous Inc. Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.,(C)Team Shanghai Alice (C)Ankake Spa.Licensed to and published by Marvelous, Inc.