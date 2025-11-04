酒生哲雄・酒生明子　二人展 パリ・ロンドンにて初開催　～Tetsuo Sakou & Akiko Sakou : First Duo Exhibition in Paris & London～

酒生哲雄写真事務所フライヤー

日本人ならではの感性で紡がれた表現

芸術の都パリと、多様な文化が交差するロンドン

言葉の壁を超えて、新たな対話をもたらす...

Expressions woven with a distinctly Japanese sensibility

In Paris, the capital of art, and London, a melting pot of diverse cultures,

the artists bring forth a new dialogue that transcends language barriers...

🇫🇷Exhibition in Paris

「Centre Culturel Italien」

4 Rue des Pretres Saint-Severin 75005 Paris

OPEN 13h30-18h30

Event period：15 to 20 Nov 2025

🇬🇧Exhibition in London

「The Prince Akatoki London」

50 Great Cumberland Place, Marble Arch, London, W1H 7FD

OPEN 10h30-18h00

Event period：28 Nov to 2 Dec 2025

Tetsuo Sakou

酒生哲雄

唯一無二の撮影技法を駆使して生み出した写真作品を発表。

日本の風景・建物・四季・日常を切り取りながらも、光と影と造形や揺らぎを抽象的に再構築し、観る者を現実的な幻想の世界の視覚体験へと導きます。

Tetsuo Sakou presents photographic works created using his unique and unparalleled shooting techniques.While capturing Japanese landscapes, architecture, the four seasons, and daily life, he abstractly reconstructs the interplay of light, shadow, form, and subtle fluctuations. His works guide viewers toward a visual experience of a realistic yet fantastical world.

Photobook cover「JAPAN SHOT」From Tetsuo Sakou's 『JAPAN SHOT』

酒生哲雄、初の海外個展で魅せる「JAPANSHOT」

被写体が揺らぎ、重力がなくなり、宙に浮かび、空間が歪み、幾何学的で不思議な写真世界が広がる。CGではなく、一度のシャッターで撮り創る造形美。

撮るではなく、心で創る。酒生哲雄の唯一無二の瞬間写真 。偶然と必然が織りなす瞬間から日本の景色が再構築される。

さらに今回、酒生哲雄の1st写真集『JAPANSHOT』も完成。

個展で披露される30点の作品の数々と共に、写真集ならではのその世界観を手元でも楽しむことができる。

海外初公開となる本展で、「JAPAN SHOT」は観る者を日常から離れ、儚くも力強い新たな写真世界へと誘う。

Tetsuo Sakou Captivates with "JAPAN SHOT" in His First Overseas Solo Exhibition

Tetsuo Sakou presents his inaugural overseas solo exhibition, "JAPAN SHOT."

In his work, subjects waver, gravity vanishes, objects float in mid-air, and space distorts, opening up a geometric and mysterious photographic world. This sculptural beauty is achieved not through CG, but by capturing and creating with a single shutter release.

It is not merely "taking" a photo, but creating with the heart-Tetsuo Sakou's truly unique momentary photography. Japanese landscapes are reconstructed from a moment woven from coincidence and inevitability.

Furthermore, Tetsuo Sakou's first photo book, JAPAN SHOT, is now complete. Along with the 30 works unveiled at the exhibition, the world of the photo book can be enjoyed in your own hands.

In this exhibition, making its debut overseas, "JAPAN SHOT" invites viewers to step away from the ordinary and enter a fleeting yet powerful new realm of photography.

From Tetsuo Sakou's 「DIGITAL PHOTO KAKEJIKU」

「DIGITAL PHOTO KAKEJIKU」では、

酒生哲雄の写真が掛け軸に溶け込み、金箔と銀箔に落とし込まれ、幻想的に揺れる。

日本の熟練の職人による手仕事と、写真の魂が交わることで、伝統と現代美術が融合した新しい日本美の世界が現れる。

DIGITAL PHOTO KAKEJIKU features photographs by Tetsuo Sakou that are seamlessly integrated into the scroll format. The images are transferred onto gold and silver leaf, resulting in a mesmerizing, undulating light effect. This fusion of the photographic spirit with the expert craftsmanship of Japanese artisans forges a new realm of Japanese aesthetics, where tradition meets contemporary art.

Akiko Sakou

酒生明子

宮崎と東京を中心に活動する写真家。

様々なジャンルの撮影を行うが、中でも物語性を重視した撮影を得意とし、

撮影のための平面やジオラマのような立体作品も自身の手で創作している。

2013年より写真には収まりきらない自身の世界観をボールペン画で描き始める。

「全国ポストカードデザイン大賞」ほか入選入賞多数。

Akiko Sakou

A photographer based primarily in Miyazaki and Tokyo.

She works across various genres of photography, but specializes in shoots that emphasize narrative quality. To achieve this, she personally creates both two-dimensional planes and three-dimensional works, such as dioramas, for her shoots.

Since 2013, she has also begun drawing with ballpoint pens to express her worldview that cannot be contained within photography alone. She has received numerous awards, including selection and prizes at the "National Postcard Design Grand Prix" and others.

From the Ballpoint Pen Drawings of Akiko Sakou

ボールペンという身近な道具で、繊細かつ緻密に「精霊たちの住む世界」を描き出します。

無数の点が重なり合うことで立ち現れる幻想的な風景は、現実と異界の境界を揺るがし、観客を静謐な物語の中へと誘います。

Using the familiar tool of a ballpoint pen, she delicately and meticulously depicts "The World Inhabited by Spirits." The fantastic landscapes that emerge from the overlaying of countless dots blur the boundaries between the real world and the ethereal realm, inviting the viewer into a quiet and serene story.

Akiko Sakou Original Postcard Vegetable , Art Photography: Chive Edition

会場では、オリジナルの作品やプリント、写真集やポストカードなどを販売いたしております。

Original artworks, prints, photo books, and postcards are available for purchase at the venue.

■問い合わせ先 -Contact Information-

酒生哲雄写真事務所 -Photo Office Tetsuo Sakou Japan-

info@sakou-tetsuo.com

https://www.sakou-tetsuo.com