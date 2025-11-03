安倍昭恵「書」× 裕人礫翔「箔」 アート展「結（ゆい）」清水寺・成就院にて開幕 / “Yui” - Akie Abe × Hiroto Rakusho Opens at Jōjuin Kiyomizu

株式会社COBI

京都・清水寺 成就院にて、安倍昭恵氏と裕人礫翔氏によるアート展「結（ゆい）」が開幕いたしました。2025年11月1日（土）から9日（日）までの9日間の開催です。本展は、「書」というアートでメッセージを伝える表現者・安倍昭恵氏による初の個展であり、記念すべき第一回の開催となります。箔アーティストであり伝統工芸士でもある裕人礫翔氏とのコラボレーションによって、「書」と「箔」という異なる表現が共鳴しあう特別なアート展が実現しました。

(公式HP: https://abeakie-art.jp/yui)

会場について

本展では、通常は非公開の「成就院」を特別に会場として使用しております。寺院内に所在する「月の庭」と呼ばれる庭園は、江戸時代初期に作庭された借景式・池泉鑑賞式 の庭園として知られており、国の名勝にも指定されています。古寺の建築美と名庭「月の庭」を眺めながら、秋の京都の風情をどうぞご堪能ください。

物販について

今回展示されているのは全28作品。代表作をデザインしたアイテムの販売も人気を集めています。

レセプションパーティーについて

展覧会開幕前日の10月31日(金)には、関係者をお招きしたレセプションパーティーを実施いたしました。展示内覧ののち、清水の舞台にて安倍昭恵氏と裕人礫翔氏によるライブパフォーマンスやトークショーも行われ、大いに盛り上がりました。

展覧会概要

展覧会名：安倍昭恵「書」× 裕人礫翔「箔」アート展「結(ゆい)」

会 期：2025年11月1日(土)~11月9日(日)

会 場：音羽山 清水寺 成就院 (〒605-0862 京都府京都市東山区清水1丁目294)

開館時間：9:00~17:00 (最終受付16:30、最終日は15:00まで)

入 場 料：600円

協 力：清水寺

主 催：Akie Abe × Hiroto Rakusho アート展示会実行委員会 x COBI

公式HP： https://abeakie-art.jp/yui

“Yui” - An Art Exhibition by Akie Abe and Hiroto Rakusho

November 1-9, 2025 | Jōjuin, Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Kyoto

Official Website → https://abeakie-art.jp/yui

The art exhibition “Yui (結)”, a collaboration between Akie Abe and Hiroto Rakusho, has opened at Jōjuin, Kiyomizu-dera Temple in Kyoto.

Held over nine days, from Saturday, November 1 to Sunday, November 9, 2025, this exhibition marks Akie Abe’s first solo exhibition as an artist who conveys her message through the medium of calligraphy (“sho”).

In collaboration with Hiroto Rakusho, a foil artist and certified traditional craftsman, the exhibition brings together two distinct forms of artistic expression - calligraphy and metal leaf art - in a harmonious and thought-provoking dialogue between tradition and innovation.

About the Venue

The exhibition is held at Jōjuin, a sub-temple within Kiyomizu-dera that is normally closed to the public.



Its renowned “Moon Garden (Tsuki no Niwa)”, a borrowed scenery and pond-view garden created in the early Edo period, is designated as a National Place of Scenic Beauty.

Visitors can enjoy the serene harmony of the ancient temple architecture, the elegant garden landscape, and the refined atmosphere of autumn in Kyoto.

Featured Works and Merchandise

A total of 28 works are on display.

In addition, a range of exclusive merchandise featuring motifs from the artists’ signature works is available for purchase and has proven especially popular among visitors.

Reception Party

On Friday, October 31, the eve of the exhibition, a reception party was held for invited guests.



Following a private preview of the exhibition, the evening featured a live performance and talk session by Akie Abe and Hiroto Rakusho on the famed Kiyomizu Stage, creating a memorable prelude to the exhibition’s opening.

Exhibition Details

Title: Akie Abe “Calligraphy” × Hiroto Rakusho “Foil Art” Exhibition “Yui (結)

Dates: November 1 (Sat) - November 9 (Sun), 2025

Venue: Jōjuin, Kiyomizu-dera Temple (1-294 Kiyomizu, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0862, Japan)

Hours: 9:00 - 17:00 (Last admission 16:30; until 15:00 on final day)

Admission: \600

Supported by: Kiyomizu-dera Temple

Organized by: Akie Abe × Hiroto Rakusho Exhibition Executive Committee × COBI

Official Website: https://abeakie-art.jp/yui