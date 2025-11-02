【DPC KOBE】後藤 由希選手登場 ピックルボール 初級＆中級 練習会 11月参加者募集

【リリース概要｜後藤 由希 選手による 初級・中級 練習会】

株式会社ITC世界選手権カテゴリー（Champions Division）で金メダル獲得 後藤 由希 選手

ピックルボールの楽しさを、もっと多くの人へ。

DPC KOBEでは、未経験・初級から中級者まで、各レベルに合わせて楽しめる練習プログラムを開催しています。

講師は、2024年までアメリカに在住し、PPA（全米プロピックルボール協会）を含む現地トーナメントで数々の実績を重ねてきた実力派プレーヤー・後藤 由希（ごとう ゆき）選手が、DPC KOBEの指導陣に加わり新たな彩りをもたらします。





後藤選手は日本女子トップクラスのDUPRスコア「4.77」を誇り、ニューメキシコ州選手権や世界選手権カテゴリー（Champions Division）でも金メダルを獲得。国内外で実績を重ねる現役プレーヤーです。洗練されたプレースタイルと、経験に裏打ちされた的確な指導力が魅力。

ピックルボールを通して、自分らしい“成長と変化”を感じられる時間をお楽しみください。

プログラムは全3部構成｜各レベルに応じたステップアップ

【初心者体験会】

「まったく初めて」「数回だけやったことがある」という方に。

ルール・基本動作・ラリーまで、少人数制でわかりやすく丁寧にレクチャーします。

【初級者練習会】

「試合に出たことはない」「なかなか勝てない」…そんな方に。

ラリーを楽しみながら、基礎技術の定着をサポートします。

【中級者 特別練習会】

「勝てるようになってきた」「さらに上を目指したい！」という中級者向け。

実戦形式を中心に、戦術理解や試合感覚を磨いていきます。





少人数制×開放的な空間で、集中と熱気を両立

DPC KOBEの広々とした専用コートは、声が響き、熱気が伝わる解放的な空間。

丁寧な指導と心地よい緊張感のなかで、技術だけでなくプレーへの自信も育ちます。

Release Overview | Beginner & Intermediate Pickleball Sessions with Yuki Goto

Experience the fun and energy of pickleball - no matter your level.

At DPC KOBE, we offer small-group training programs for beginners and intermediate players alike.

Our newest coach, Yuki Goto, brings fresh perspective and top-tier skill to the team. A seasoned competitor with experience in the U.S. PPA circuit, she holds one of the highest DUPR ratings in Japan (4.77) and has earned gold medals at the New Mexico State Championships and the World Championships Champions Division.

Her elegant play and sharp, experience-driven coaching style make each session both approachable and motivating.

Join us - and discover your own path to growth through pickleball.

Three-Level Program for Step-by-Step Growth

Beginner Intro

For those new to the sport or with just a few sessions under their belt. Learn the rules, basic footwork, and rallying in a relaxed small-group setting.

Lower Intermediate

If you've played before but aren't confident in match settings, this class helps build foundational techniques while enjoying extended rallies.

Upper Intermediate

Designed for players aiming to win matches and grow tactically. Practice in game-like formats to sharpen strategy and on-court decision-making.



Premium Indoor Space with Personalized Coaching

DPC KOBE offers a bright and open indoor facility where voices echo and energy flows.

Small group sizes ensure focused coaching, making it the perfect space to train, sweat, and grow with others.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session 1-3｜初心者から競技者まで選べる3つのプログラム】

「これから始めたい」「もっと強くなりたい」――。

プレーする目的は違っても、同じコートで汗を流し、仲間と笑顔を交わせるのがピックルボールの魅力です。

DPC KOBEならではの音楽と臨場感あふれる空間で行う、各プログラムの開催スケジュールは以下の通りです。詳細・お申込みはリンク先をご確認ください。

日程｜10月開催予定

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/321_1_000c3294f6935e4440d1a1c2a2b6e36b.jpg?v=202511020628 ]

定員｜

いずれのコースも先着 12名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初心者：まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

初級者：経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない

中級者：試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい！

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

開催条件｜

開催日前日16:00時点で参加者が0名の場合は中止となります

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦梶山 智紀後藤 由希福井 宏光



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session 1-3｜Three Programs for Every Level, from First-Timers to Competitors

For those who want to start playing pickleball or build a solid foundation from the basics.

With detailed instruction from Teppei Yoshihara, even complete beginners can start with confidence.

“Want to give it a try?” “Want to get stronger?” -

Whatever your goal, the true charm of pickleball is sharing the same court, working up a sweat, and exchanging smiles with friends.

At DPC KOBE, each program unfolds in a lively, music-filled atmosphere.

See the schedule and details below, and use the provided links to register.

Schedule｜ October

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/321_2_08969417d22104e4956337ff35b2c245.jpg?v=202511020628 ]

Capacity｜

All Sessions: Limited to 12 participants (2 courts)

Target Levels｜

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggled to win consistently.

Intermediate: Already compete and win, aiming to level up further.

Registration｜ Advance payment via Peatix (see links above)

Fee｜ As listed (tax included)

Cancellation Policy｜

If no registrations are received by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, it will be canceled.

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

後藤 由希（ごとう・ゆき）

1980年生・東京都出身

DUPRスコア：4.77（日本女子トップクラス）

2024年までアメリカに在住し、PPA（全米プロピックルボール協会）をはじめとする現地大会で数々の実績を残した実力派プレーヤー。

シングルス・ダブルスともに活躍し、ニューメキシコ州選手権や世界選手権（Champions Division）などで金メダルを獲得。

日本の女子選手としては屈指のDUPRスコア（4.77）を誇り、華麗で安定感あるプレースタイルと、細やかな気配りに満ちた指導が特長。

主な戦績：

・2024 New Mexico State Championship

Mixed Doubles OPEN（4.5+）｜ブロンズ

Womens Singles OPEN（4.0+）｜ブロンズ

・2024 New Mexico Games

Mixed Doubles OPEN（4.5+）｜ゴールド

・2024 SOMO Games

Mixed Doubles Age 30-49（4.0+）｜シルバー

・2024 Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships (Champions Division)

Womens Singles Age 30-49（4.0+）｜ゴールド

・2025 PPA Tour: Carvana Mesa Cup

Mixed Doubles Age 30-49（4.5）｜ゴールド

Womens Doubles Age 30-49（5.0）｜シルバー

Womens Singles Age 8-49（4.5）｜シルバー

・2025 MD NEXT Osaka Open

Mixed Doubles OPEN｜ブロンズ

Womens Doubles OPEN｜シルバー

Yuki Goto

Born in 1980, Tokyo, Japan

DUPR Rating: 4.77 (Top-tier among Japanese female players)

Yuki Goto is a highly skilled player who lived in the U.S. until 2024 and achieved top results in both national and international tournaments, including events hosted by the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association). She earned gold medals at the New Mexico State Championships and the Pickleball World Championships (Champions Division), establishing herself as one of Japan’s top female athletes.

Her graceful play and insightful coaching-grounded in real competitive experience-make her sessions rewarding for players of all levels.

Major Achievements:

2024 New Mexico Games

Mixed Doubles OPEN (4.5+) - Gold

2024 Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships (Champions Division)

Women’s Singles Age 30-49 (4.0+) - Gold

2025 PPA Tour: Carvana Mesa Cup

Mixed Doubles Age 30-49 (4.5) - Gold

2025 MD NEXT Osaka Open

Women’s Doubles OPEN - Silver

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



