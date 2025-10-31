【柏市鷲野谷】11/15(土)外国人向けツアー開催。都心から60分で非日常の和体験と相撲稽古を見学　Kashiwa: Cultural Experience & Sumo Tour Nov 15th

かしわグリーン観光社

都会の喧騒を離れ、奥深い日本の伝統文化を満喫したい海外の方向けに、かしわグリーン観光社は、都心から約60分圏内の千葉県柏市鷲野谷で、着物で巡る体験型ツアーを商品化しました。歴史ある染谷家住宅での茶道体験や、間近での相撲稽古見学など、特別な一日を提供いたします。ツアーは11月15日（土）に開催。11月1日より、通常価格50,000円をディスカウント価格40,000円（税込）でご提供いたします。

[Kashiwa Green Tourism Agency] announces the launch of a new immersive kimono cultural tour for international visitors in Washinoya, Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture, just 60 minutes from central Tokyo. The tour offers a full day of unique experiences, including a tea ceremony at the historic Someya Family Residence and an up-close visit to a local sumo training quarters. The tour will be held on Saturday, November 15th, and is offered at a special discounted price of \40,000 (tax included), reduced from \50,000, effective November 1st.

動画公開中 (Video Now Available）動画を視聴 (Watch Video) :https://kashiwa-green-tourism.jp/wp-content/themes/lightning-child/assets/videos/washinoya-bg.mp4都心からわずか60分で“ミニ嵐山”体験 Experience an Arashiyama-like Atmosphere Just 60 Minutes from Tokyo

都心から約60分圏内、成田空港からも電車で約60分の千葉県柏市鷲野谷は、豊かな自然と歴史が残る農村地帯です。鷲野谷にある国登録有形文化財の「染谷家住宅」は、江戸時代から大正時代の建物が残り、同地観光の中心的な役割を果たしています。

Washinoya in Kashiwa City, Chiba, is a rural area rich in nature and history, located approximately 60 minutes from both central Tokyo and Narita Airport. The Someya Family Residence, a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property in Washinoya, features buildings dating from the Edo to Taisho periods and serves as the cultural heart of the area.

染谷家住宅主屋（Main residence of Someya Family Residence）

この住宅内（江戸時代後期の主屋）では、茶の道（立礼式）での茶道体験や、炊き立てのかまどご飯でおにぎりを作る体験をします。住宅前から香取神社まで続く竹林の中を人力車で往復し、さらに、徒歩5分の古寺「医王寺」では念仏・木魚体験をするなど、静寂で優雅な鷲野谷地域でたっぷり和体験を楽しみます。

Inside the residence (the Edo-period main house), participants will enjoy The Way of Tea (Ryurei Style) ceremony and a hands-on experience making onigiri (rice balls) with freshly cooked kamado-rice. A rickshaw takes visitors through the bamboo forest to Katori Shrine, and at the nearby Ioji Temple, they will experience a Buddhist prayer and wooden drum ritual, immersing themselves in the serene and elegant atmosphere of Washinoya.

茶道体験（Tea ceremony）人力車体験（Rickshaw ride）念仏・木魚体験（Buddhist Prayer and Wooden Drum Experience）着物を着てタイムスリップ感覚、プロカメラマンによる写真撮影も Travel Back in Time with a Kimono, Plus Professional Photography Included

本ツアーは「ハクビ京都きもの学院柏校」と提携し、柏駅前でプロの着付け師が、きちんとした、しかも苦しくない着付けを施します。着物を着て古きよき時代の日本が残る鷲野谷で和体験をすることで、江戸時代や大正ロマンの時代にタイムスリップしたような気分を味わっていただけます。

もちろん、着物、草履、および付随する小物のレンタルはツアー料金に含まれています。

また、弊社ホームページからお申込みの場合、プロカメラマンによる高品質な記念写真3枚の撮影サービスも特典として提供されます。

着物姿で竹林を散策（Kimono-clad guests strolling through the bamboo grove）

The tour partners with the Hakubi Kyoto Kimono Academy Kashiwa School, where a professional dresser fits a proper yet comfortable kimono near Kashiwa Station. Wearing a kimono in Washinoya-a town preserving the beauty of old Japan-allows participants to feel as though they have traveled back to the Edo or Taisho Roman periods.

Rental of the kimono, zori (sandals), and all accessories is included in the tour fee.

Furthermore, bookings made via our website include a complimentary service: three professional, high-quality photos taken by a photographer at the Someya Family Residence.

柏相撲場（Kashiwa Sumo Training Quarters）相撲場見学、地元のお土産購入も Up-Close Sumo Observation and Local Souvenir Shopping

着付け後にバスで鷲野谷へ向かう前に、柏相撲場に立ち寄り、日本の国技ともいわれる相撲の迫力ある稽古を間近で見学いただきます。そして、バス移動中には、かつて芸術家や文人たちが集った美しい手賀沼をご覧いただくこともできます。

また、お帰りの際には、道の駅しょうなんに立ち寄り、柏市や千葉県の特産物などのお土産を購入することもできます。

Before heading to Washinoya, the bus will stop at the Kashiwa Sumo Training Quarters, where participants can observe the powerful practice of Japan's national sport, sumo, up close. During the bus ride, participants will also have a chance to view the beautiful Lake Teganuma, once a gathering place for artists and writers.

Additionally, on the way back, we stop at Roadside Station Shonan, offering an opportunity to purchase local specialties and souvenirs from Kashiwa City and Chiba Prefecture.

染谷家住宅の日本庭園（Traditional Japanese garden at the Someya Family Residence）

日本に旅行にいらっしゃる外国の方、または日本に滞在している外国の方には、都心から約60分の鷲野谷で、優雅な和文化の旅を楽しんでいただき、日本の伝統を堪能していただければ幸いです。

We sincerely hope that international visitors traveling to Japan or currently residing here will enjoy this elegant Japanese cultural journey in Washinoya, just 60 minutes from the city center, and fully experience Japan's rich traditions.

●ツアー開催日： 2025年11月15日（土）

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

●募集人員： 16名様（最小催行人員：8名）

Capacity: 16 people (Minimum: 8 people)

●ご旅行代金（お1人様あたり）： 40,000円（税込）※11月1日からのディスカウント価格

（着物レンタル・着付け、昼食、施設入館料、バス料金、通訳ガイド料金等を含む。）

Price per Person: \40,000 (tax included) Discounted price effective November 1st (Original Price: \50,000)

(Includes Kimono rental/fitting, lunch, facility admission, bus, and interpreter guide fees.)

※詳細は、弊社ホームページをご覧ください。

Please see our website for more details:

https://kashiwa-green-tourism.jp/washinoya-jp-exp-tour/

【団体概要（About Our Agency）】

会社名：かしわグリーン観光社

Company Name: Kashiwa Green Tourism Agency

所在地：千葉県柏市八幡町3番64号

Location: 3-64 Yawata-cho, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba, Japan

代表者：石井雅子

Representative: Masako Ishii

事業内容：柏市および隣接市における旅行企画および手配業務

Business: Travel planning and arrangement services in Kashiwa City and neighboring cities.

千葉県知事登録 地域限定旅行業 第1118号

Chiba Governor Registered Regional Limited Travel Agency No. 1118

【E-mail】m.ishii@kashiwa-green-tourism.jp