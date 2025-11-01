【DPC KOBE】35+日本代表 佐藤 匠洋選手 ピックルボール 初級＆中級 練習会 11月参加者募集

【リリース概要｜佐藤 匠洋 選手による 初級・中級 練習会】

株式会社ITC35+日本代表 佐藤 匠洋選手

ピックルボールの楽しさを、もっと多くの人へ。

DPC KOBEでは、未経験・初級から中級者まで、各レベルに合わせて楽しめる練習プログラムを開催しています。

講師は、35歳以上部門の日本代表として国内外の大会で活躍し、俊敏かつダイナミックなプレーでファンを魅了する現役選手、佐藤 匠洋（さとう たかひろ）。

経験者ならではの視点で、実戦にもつながる動きやコツを伝授します。

プログラムは全3部構成｜各レベルに応じたステップアップ

【初心者体験会】

「まったく初めて」「数回だけやったことがある」という方に。

ルール・基本動作・ラリーまで、少人数制でわかりやすく丁寧にレクチャーします。

【初級者練習会】

「試合に出たことはない」「なかなか勝てない」…そんな方に。

ラリーを楽しみながら、基礎技術の定着をサポートします。

【中級者 特別練習会】

「勝てるようになってきた」「さらに上を目指したい！」という中級者向け。

実戦形式を中心に、戦術理解や試合感覚を磨いていきます。





少人数制×開放的な空間で、集中と熱気を両立

DPC KOBEの広々とした専用コートは、声が響き、熱気が伝わる解放的な空間。

丁寧な指導と心地よい緊張感のなかで、技術だけでなくプレーへの自信も育ちます。

佐藤 匠洋 選手による 初級・中級 練習会

Release Overview | Training Sessions with Takahiro Sato (Beginner & Intermediate)

Experience the joy of pickleball-whatever your level.

At DPC KOBE, we offer tailored programs for beginners to intermediate players, making the sport accessible and enjoyable for all.

This session is led by Takahiro Sato, a dynamic player representing Japan in the 35+ category with experience competing both domestically and internationally. His training style combines athletic intensity with sharp, practical tips to elevate your game.

Three-Level Program for Step-by-Step Growth

Beginner Intro

For those new to the sport or with just a few sessions under their belt. Learn the rules, basic footwork, and rallying in a relaxed small-group setting.

Lower Intermediate

If you've played before but aren't confident in match settings, this class helps build foundational techniques while enjoying extended rallies.

Upper Intermediate

Designed for players aiming to win matches and grow tactically. Practice in game-like formats to sharpen strategy and on-court decision-making.



Premium Indoor Space with Personalized Coaching

DPC KOBE offers a bright and open indoor facility where voices echo and energy flows.

Small group sizes ensure focused coaching, making it the perfect space to train, sweat, and grow with others.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session 1-3｜初心者から競技者まで選べる3つのプログラム】

「これから始めたい」「もっと強くなりたい」――。

プレーする目的は違っても、同じコートで汗を流し、仲間と笑顔を交わせるのがピックルボールの魅力です。

DPC KOBEならではの音楽と臨場感あふれる空間で行う、各プログラムの開催スケジュールは以下の通りです。詳細・お申込みはリンク先をご確認ください。

日程｜10月開催予定

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/319_1_3ea775440cecb6ad1781a8064fc1ee33.jpg?v=202511010527 ]

定員｜

いずれのコースも先着 12名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初心者：まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

初級者：経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない

中級者：試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい！

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

開催条件｜

開催日前日16:00時点で参加者が0名の場合は中止となります

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦梶山 智紀後藤 由希福井 宏光



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session 1-3｜Three Programs for Every Level, from First-Timers to Competitors

For those who want to start playing pickleball or build a solid foundation from the basics.

With detailed instruction from Teppei Yoshihara, even complete beginners can start with confidence.

“Want to give it a try?” “Want to get stronger?” -

Whatever your goal, the true charm of pickleball is sharing the same court, working up a sweat, and exchanging smiles with friends.

At DPC KOBE, each program unfolds in a lively, music-filled atmosphere.

See the schedule and details below, and use the provided links to register.

Schedule｜ October

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/319_2_ba348a4a211d5072b4b529344e3ba96c.jpg?v=202511010527 ]

Capacity｜

All Sessions: Limited to 12 participants (2 courts)

Target Levels｜

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggled to win consistently.

Intermediate: Already compete and win, aiming to level up further.

Registration｜ Advance payment via Peatix (see links above)

Fee｜ As listed (tax included)

Cancellation Policy｜

If no registrations are received by 4:00 p.m. on the day before the event, it will be canceled.

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

佐藤 匠洋（さとう・たかひろ）

1988年生・東京都出身

RPO国際コーチング資格保持

スピード＆パワーで”魅せて勝つ”プレーが信条、35歳以上カテゴリーの日本代表経験を持つ現役選手。

国内外の、メジャー大会でも入賞を果たす実力者。

コーチとしても多くのァンを持ち、明るく熱量あふれる指導スタイルが好評。

主な戦績：

・2024 Asia Pickleball Games 35+ シングルス 優勝

・2025 WPC Korea 35+ 4.5 シングルス 優勝

・KINTO CUP、Japan OPEN 35+ 各大会 複数入賞

Takahiro Sato

Born in 1988, Tokyo, Japan

Certified RPO International Pickleball Coach

An active player known for his dynamic “win with speed and power” playing style, Sato has represented Japan in the 35+ age division and earned podium finishes at major tournaments both in Japan and abroad.

As a coach, he is admired by many for his energetic and engaging approach, combining technical insight with enthusiasm that inspires players across all levels.

Major Achievements:

2024 Asia Pickleball Games 35+ - Singles Champion

2025 WPC Korea 35+ 4.5 - Singles Champion

KINTO CUP / Japan OPEN 35+ - Multiple Top Finishes

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。