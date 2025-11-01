【12/20開催】海外大現役合格率TOPを誇る郁文館グローバル高等学校がTUJ学長室長を招聘し、成果報告会を実施！

学校法人郁文館夢学園

「世界地図から進路を選ぶ」郁文館グローバル高等学校(https://www.ikubunkan.ed.jp/ghs/)（理事長：渡邉美樹、校長：鎌倉好男、所在：東京都文京区）では、12月20日（土）に「2025年度 協働ゼミ＆個人探究 成果報告会」を開催いたします。

本報告会は、活動の集大成として、各ゼミ・探究活動の成果を発表し、グローバル高等学校1年生が1 年間の学びを振り返る機会とすることを目的としております。また、発表を通じて専門家をはじめとする外部有識者からフィードバックを受けることで、今後の個人探究課題をより明確にすることを狙いとした一年の集大成のイベントです。

本年度は、Temple University, Japan Campus（TUJ）の May-yi Shaw氏を招聘し、基調講演「英語力と探究力で、世界地図から進路とキャリアを選ぶ道」を開催［言語：英語］。

これにより、参加者がよりアカデミックな探究的対話と国際的視座を得られるプログラムへと進化いたしました。

協働ゼミ＆個人探究 成果報告会とは

昨年度の様子

郁文館グローバル高等学校では、生徒一人ひとりの「好き」と「得意」を社会課題の解決へとつなげることを目的に、外部機関や専門家と協働しながら、SDGsを軸とした探究活動を展開しています。

本報告会は、こうした1年間の成果を社会に発信する「学びの集大成」として位置づけられています。1年生の生徒たちは、ポスター発表やスライドプレゼンテーションを通じて自らの学びを振り返り、外部識者からの講評を受けることで、次なる挑戦に向けた新たな視点を獲得します。



■「協働ゼミ」とは

3年間を通じて各生徒が授業や国内外での様々な活動を通じて世界規模で取り組むべき重要な問題について学び、関心や知識を深め、自ら行動に移すことができる力を育んでいくグローバル高校独自の探究型ゼミです。1年生では興味・関心があるテーマの初期研究成果をまとめ、2年生では留学/研修を通じて実践研究を重ね、3年生では研究の集大成として論文発表を行います。

国際協力・STEAM・ビジネス・総合人間科学・エコロジー・まちづくり・アグリカルチャー・メディアアートなど、8つの領域において実社会と連携したプロジェクト型学習を実施しています。

さらに、外部アカデミストの協力を得ながら進める個人探究を教育の柱の一つとし、生徒一人ひとりが自らの「物語（ストーリー）」を探究活動を通して形づくりながら、将来、世界地図から進路を選び、グローバル社会で夢を実現する力を育んでいます。

開催概要

【日時】 2025年12月20日（土） 9:00～12:30

【会場】 郁文館グローバル高等学校 体育館（東京都文京区向丘2-19-1）

【対象】 グローバル高等学校全校生徒・保護者、教育関係者、受験生・保護者、報道関係者など

【形式】

ゼミ長によるスライドプレゼンテーション（各8分）

１学年生徒(Honorsクラス/LiberalArtsクラス)によるポスタープレゼンテーション（前半・後半）

※Honorsクラスの生徒はAll Englishで発表

【プログラム（抜粋）】

8:45～9:00 受付時間

9:00～9:10 開会挨拶・識者紹介

9:10～9:40 基調講演［言語：英語］：May-yi Shaw氏（Temple University, Japan Campus）

テーマ：「英語力と探究力で、世界地図から進路とキャリアを選ぶ道」

9:40～10:50 各ゼミ年間活動発表（8分／ゼミ）

11:00～11:55 １年生のポスタープレゼンテーション

12:00～12:20 講評（立命館アジア太平洋大学/APU、創価大学、Red Arrow Therapeutics, Inc.）

【参加費】 無料

【申込締切】 12月19日（金）正午まで

お申し込みはこちら(https://forms.gle/hsXNbHJFDgWawWdb8)

※会場に駐車場はありません。公共交通機関または近隣のコインパーキングをご利用ください。

※発表の様子は撮影可能ですが、SNS等での公開はご遠慮ください。

基調講演者紹介

メイイー・ショウ（May-yi Shaw）氏

テンプル大学ジャパンキャンパス（TUJ） 学長室室長（Chief of Staff）

ハーバード大学で東アジア言語・文明学の博士号、ペンシルベニア大学で政治学および東アジア研究の学士号を取得。教育行政と人文学教育の両面において卓越した実績を有する国際的な教育リーダーとしてご活躍。

ショウ博士は現在、テンプル大学ジャパンキャンパス（TUJ）の初代学長室室長として、マシュー・ウィルソンTUJ学長のもと、大学の戦略的イニシアチブ推進、地域社会との協働、そして世界約70の国と地域から集う多様な学生の教育体験の向上に尽力。TUJの京都新拠点開設や地方自治体との連携協定など、大学の拡大と国際教育の深化に重要な役割を担う。

TUJ着任以前は、ニューヨーク大学アブダビ校の学生担当副学部長（Associate Dean of Students）、シンガポールのYale-NUS College（イェール大学とシンガポール国立大学の共同設立校）学部長補佐、香港科技大学准教授（人文学教育担当）などを歴任。教育・研究・大学経営における豊富な経験を持ち、現代人文学や東アジア研究の分野で受賞経歴を持つ。

今回は、「英語力と探究力で、世界地図から進路とキャリアを選ぶ道」をテーマに、グローバル時代における思考力と探究心の重要性についてご講演予定。

＜ご列席いただく識者の皆様＞※五十音順

〇伊藤 健志 氏（立命館大学アジア太平洋大学/APU 東京オフィス所長）

〇掛川 三千代 氏（創価大学 経済学部 経済学科 教授）

〇宮崎 拓也 氏（Red Arrow Therapeutics, Inc. CEO）

郁文館グローバル高等学校について

「世界地図から進路を選ぶ」というコンセプトのもと、国内外の大学進学を視野に入れた進路指導を行っている。2025年春には卒業生の約4割が海外大学へ進学し、そのうち4人に1人が THE世界大学ランキング2025 で100位以内に入る大学へ進学した（延べ28名が合格）。海外大学への合格者数は過去3年間で約6倍に増加し、その過程で「海外大学現役合格率 日本一」*¹を記録している。

2024年度には、世界基準の日米DDP（デュアル・ディプロマ・プログラム）を導入し、主要科目および芸術科目をすべて英語で学べるHonorsクラスを新設。グローバル教育の進化とともに、国際ロボット競技大会（FRC*²）世界大会に出場するチームや、高校生起業家も誕生している。

生徒一人ひとりの「好き」や「得意」をSDGsを基軸とした社会課題の解決へとつなげる協働ゼミ（外部機関と協働）、および外部アカデミストの協力を得ながら進める個人探究を教育の柱とし、それぞれが自らの「物語（ストーリー）」を探究活動を通して形づくっている。

*¹：株式会社インターエデュ・ドットコム調べ、2025年10月31日時点

*²：中学生～高校生を対象としたアメリカ発の国際ロボット大会で、Google、Amazon、Haas、GM、Ford、NASAなど世界に名だたる企業もスポンサーする大規模な大会

【本件に関するお問い合わせ】

学校法人郁文館夢学園 募集広報室

Email：info@ikubunkan.ed.jp

Ikubunkan Global High School(IGHS)-Japan’s leader in direct admissions to overseas universities-will host the “2025 Collaborative Seminars & Independent Inquiry Results Symposium” on Saturday, December 20, 2025, featuring a keynote by Temple University, Japan Campus (TUJ) Chief of Staff Dr. May-yi Shaw.

- Keynote: “Choosing Your Path and Career from a World Map through English Proficiency and Inquiry” -

Ikubunkan Global High School(https://www.ikubunkan.ed.jp/report/13539/) (Chairman: Miki Watanabe; Principal: Yoshio Kamakura; Location: 2-19-1 Mukogaoka, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo), whose vision is “Choosing your future from a world map,” will hold this annual symposium which is the capstone of Grade 10 students’ project- and inquiry-based learning. Students present outcomes from Collaborative Seminars and individual inquiry projects, look back on one year of learning, and receive feedback from external experts and university representatives so they can refine future themes and connect learning to real-world issues.

IGHS’s Collaborative Seminars are an original three-year, inquiry-driven program co-created with external organizations across eight fields - International Cooperation, STEAM, Business, Human Sciences, Ecology, Urban Development, Agriculture, and Media Art. Students start research and consolidation in Grade 10, do applied or field research through study abroad or training in Grade 11, and in Grade 12 produce final, thesis-level outputs. Independent inquiry with external academicians is another educational pillar, encouraging every student to build a personal “Story” and to choose higher education and careers “From a World Map.”

Event Outline

Date & Time: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 9:00-12:30

Venue: Ikubunkan Global High School Gymnasium (2-19-1 Mukogaoka, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo)

Participants: IGHS students(Honors class/Liberal Arts class) and guardians, educators, prospective students and parents, media

Admission: Free

Registration Deadline: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:00 (noon)

Program (excerpt)

8:45-9:00 Registration

9:00-9:10 Opening remarks & introduction of distinguished guests

9:10-9:40 Keynote (in English) - Dr. May-yi Shaw (TUJ)

9:40-10:50 Annual seminar presentations (8 minutes each)

11:00-11:55 Poster presentations by Grade 10 students

12:00-12:20 General comments / feedback (Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU), Soka University, Red Arrow Therapeutics, Inc.)

Honors Class students will present entirely in English.

No parking available; please use public transportation or nearby coin parking.

Photography and video are permitted, but please refrain from posting student presentations on social media.

Keynote Speaker

Dr. May-yi Shaw is TUJ’s inaugural Chief of Staff, working with Dean Dr. Matthew Wilson on strategy, partnerships, and student experience for a community of around 70 nationalities. She led the launch of TUJ’s Kyoto site and partnerships with local governments. She holds a Ph.D. in East Asian Languages and Civilizations (Harvard University) and a B.A. in Political Science and East Asian Studies (University of Pennsylvania). Previous roles include Associate Dean of Students, NYU Abu Dhabi; Assistant Dean, Yale-NUS College (Singapore); and Associate Professor of Humanities Education, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Distinguished Guests (Japanese alphabetical order)

Mr. Takeshi Ito, Director, Tokyo Office, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU)

Prof. Michiyo Kakegawa, Professor, Faculty of Economics, Soka University

Mr. Takuya Miyazaki, CEO, Red Arrow Therapeutics, Inc.

About Ikubunkan Global High School

Guided by “Choosing your Path from a World Map,” IGHS supports progression to both Japanese and overseas universities. In spring 2025, about 40% of graduates advanced to overseas universities, and 1 in 4 of those enrolled at universities ranked within the top 100 of the THE World University Rankings 2025 (28 offers in total). Over the past three years, admissions to overseas universities have increased roughly six-fold, giving the school Japan’s no.1 rate of direct admission to overseas universities¹. In 2024, IGHS launched an internationally benchmarked Japan-U.S. Dual Diploma Program (DDP) and opened an Honors Class in which all core and arts subjects are taught in English. The school has also produced teams that compete at the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC)² world championships and high-school student entrepreneurs.

*¹ Source: Inter-edu.com, Inc., as of October 31, 2025.

*² FRC is an international robotics competition for high-school students launched in the United States. It is a large-scale event sponsored by leading global companies such as Google, Amazon, Haas, GM, Ford, and NASA.

Inquiries

Ikubunkan Institute of Education

Public Relations & Admissions Office

Email: info@ikubunkan.ed.jp