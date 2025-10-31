¥â¥Ö¥­¥ã¥¹¥ÈHD¡¢°Å¹æ»ñ»º¥½¥é¥Ê¡ÊSOL¡Ë¤òÎß·×1²¯5,000Ëü±ßÄ¶¼èÆÀ

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥â¥Ö¥­¥ã¥¹¥È¥Ûー¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¹

¥¨¥ó¥¿¥áÎÎ°è¤Ç»ö¶È¤òÅ¸³«¤·¡¢SOL DAT¡Ê¢¨¡Ë´ë¶È¤Ç¤¢¤ë³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥â¥Ö¥­¥ã¥¹¥È¥Ûー¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¹¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò CEO¡§é® ¹Í¼ù¡Ë¤Ï¡¢10·î24Æü¤è¤ê°Å¹æ»ñ»º¥½¥é¥Ê¡ÊSOL¡Ë¤Î¼èÆÀ¡¦ÊÝÍ­¤ò³«»Ï¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Îß·×¼èÆÀ³Û¤Ï 1 ²¯ 5,000 Ëü±ßÄ¶ÁêÅö¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Mobcast Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Koki Yabu), an entertainment-focused company and SOL DAT enterprise, commenced the acquisition and holding of the cryptocurrency Solana (SOL) on October 24. As a result, the cumulative acquisition amount has exceeded 150 million yen.

¢¨DAT¡áDigital Asset Treasury¡Ê¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¡¦¥¢¥»¥Ã¥È¡¦¥È¥ì¥¸¥ã¥êー¡Ë

¼«¼Ò¤Î¥Ð¥é¥ó¥¹¥·ー¥È¾å¤Ë ¥Èー¥¯¥ó¤äNFT¤Ê¤É¤Î¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë»ñ»º¤òÊÝÍ­¡¦±¿ÍÑ¤¹¤ë´ë¶È ¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¡¢Â¾¼Ò¤Î¥Èー¥¯¥ó·ÐºÑ¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¡¢¥È¥ì¥¸¥ã¥êー¡ÊºâÌ³¡Ë±¿ÍÑ¤òÃ´¤¦ ¿·¤·¤¤¥¿¥¤¥×¤Î´ë¶È¡¿ÁÈ¿¥¹½Â¤

A new type of company/organizational structure that holds and manages digital assets such as tokens and NFTs on its own balance sheet, and/or supports the token economy of other companies while managing their treasury functions.

¥½¥é¥Ê¡ÊSOL¡Ë¼èÆÀ¾õ¶·¡¿Solana (SOL) Acquisition Status

¡Ê£±¡Ëº£²ó¼èÆÀ¤·¤¿¥½¥é¥Ê¡ÊSOL¡Ë¤Î³µÍ×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¿Overview of the Recently Acquired Solana (SOL)

[É½1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/37860/table/233_1_eb43ddde10192c6a9b4454e558c1beae.jpg?v=202511010557 ]

¡ÊÃí¡Ë¼èÆÀ»ñ¶â¤Î¸¶»ñ¤Ï¡¢Åö¼Ò¤¬ 2025 Ç¯10·î£³Æü¤ËÈ¯¹Ô¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿Âè36²ó¿·³ôÍ½Ìó¸¢¤Î¹Ô»È¤Ë¤è¤êÄ´Ã£¤·¤¿»ñ¶â¡¿ The acquisition funds were sourced from the proceeds raised through the exercise of the 36th series of stock acquisition rights issued by the Company on October 3, 2025.

¡Ê£²¡Ë2025 Ç¯10·î°Ê¹ß¤Î¥½¥é¥Ê¡ÊSOL¡Ë¤Î¼èÆÀ¿ä°Ü¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¿Solana (SOL) Acquisition Trend Since October 2025

[É½2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/37860/table/233_2_5dcd775bd500c557a831784a644fba27.jpg?v=202511010557 ]

¥½¥é¥Ê¡¦¥È¥ì¥¸¥ã¥êー»ö¶È¤ÎºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¡¿Latest Updates on the Solana Treasury Business

¥½¥é¥Ê¡¦¥È¥ì¥¸¥ã¥êー»ö¶È¤ÎºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤ä¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤Î Solana ´ØÏ¢¤Î¥Ë¥åー¥¹¤ò·ÑÂ³Åª¤ËÈ¯¿®¤¹¤ëÌÜÅª¤Ç¡¢¸ø¼° X ¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤ò³«Àß¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤¼¤Ò¤´ÅÐÏ¿¤Î¾å¡¢ºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¢§¥â¥Ö¥­¥ã¥¹¥È HD ¥½¥é¥Ê¡¦¥È¥ì¥¸¥ã¥êー»ö¶È ¸ø¼° X ¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È

https://x.com/SOL_Treasury_go

To continuously share the latest updates on our Solana Treasury business as well as major Solana-related news from Japan and abroad, we have launched an official X account.

We invite you to follow the account to stay informed on our latest developments.

¢§ Mobcast HD - Solana Treasury Official X Account

https://x.com/SOL_Treasury_go

²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡¿Company Overview

²ñ¼ÒÌ¾¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥â¥Ö¥­¥ã¥¹¥È¥Ûー¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¹

½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶èÅì°ìÃúÌÜ26ÈÖ30¹æ

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌòCEO é® ¹Í¼ù

ÀßÎ©¡§ 2004Ç¯3·î

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§IPÅê»ñ°éÀ®»ö¶È

URL¡§https://mobcast.co.jp/

Company Name: Mobcast Holdings Inc. (TSE: 3664)

Representative: Takaki Yabu, President & CEO

Head Office: 1-26-30 Higashi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Description: Lifestyle IP Business, Digital IP Business, IP Investment & Incubation Business

Established: March 2004

URL: https://mobcast.co.jp/

¢¨ËÜ¥ê¥êー¥¹¤Ëµ­ºÜ¤µ¤ì¤¿ÆâÍÆ¤Ï¡¢¾­Íè¤Î¶ÈÀÓ¤ä³ô²Á¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

¢¨The information contained in this release does not affect future business performance or share price.

¢¨ËÜ·ï¤Ë¤è¤ëÅö¼Ò¶ÈÀÓ¤Ø¤Î±Æ¶Á¤Ï·ÚÈù¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢Ï¢·ë¶ÈÀÓÍ½ÁÛ¤ËÊÑ¹¹¤Ï¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

¢¨The impact of this matter on the Company¡Çs financial results is minimal, and there are no changes to the consolidated earnings forecast.