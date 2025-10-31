【ラグビー】コベルコ神戸スティーラーズ　2025-26シーズン共同キャプテン決定のお知らせ

株式会社神戸製鋼所

この度、2025-26シーズンの共同キャプテンが決定しましたのでお知らせいたします。

昨シーズンに引き続き、今シーズンもブロディ・レタリック選手と李 承信選手が共同キャプテンとしてチームを率い、勝利への強い信念でコベルコ神戸スティーラーズを牽引します。熱いご声援をよろしくお願いいたします。

【共同キャプテン】

ブロディ・レタリック/LO(https://www.kobesteelers.com/member/brodie_retallick/)

（コメント）

コベルコ神戸スティーラーズファンの皆さん、こんにちは。

2025-26シーズンの開幕に向けて、期待が高まっています。

これまで、宮崎での合宿を含め、素晴らしいプレシーズンを過ごし、チーム施設でもハードなトレーニングを積んできました。最初のプレシーズンマッチも間もなく行われます。

今年もスンシン（李 承信）とともにチームを率いることになり、昨シーズン3位という結果からさらに成長した姿を皆さんにお見せできるのを楽しみにしています。開幕戦（対 クボタスピアーズ船橋・東京ベイ）に向けて、これからも全力で準備を進めていきます。引き続き、皆さんの温かいご声援をよろしくお願いいたします。

そして、スタジアムで皆さんにお会いできるのを楽しみにしています。

Hello to all KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS fans.

Excitement is building for the upcoming 2025-26 season. So far, we have had a great preseason with a camp away in Miyazaki and training hard at our facility. Our first pre-season match is not far away. Seungsin (Seungsin Lee) and I will be leading your team again this year and I’m looking forward for you to see our improvement after finishing 3rd last season. We will continue to work hard until our opening game against Kubota Spears, Your continued support would be greatly appreciated, I look forward to seeing you at the stadium soon.

【共同キャプテン】

李 承信/SO(https://www.kobesteelers.com/member/seungsin_lee/)

（コメント）

日頃よりコベルコ神戸スティーラーズに熱いご声援をいただきありがとうございます。

昨シーズンに引き続き共同キャプテンを務めることになりました。昨シーズンは自分たちの自信にも繋がるシーズンを過ごせましたがまだまだ目標には遠い結果で終わってしまい、チーム一同悔しい気持ちでシーズンを終えました。その悔しさを糧にチームに関わる全ての皆様のためにプレーし、必ず優勝できるようベストを尽くしていきたいと思います。皆様とお会いできることを楽しみにしています。今シーズンも熱いご声援よろしくお願いします。

Thank you always for your passionate support for the KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS.

I will continue to serve as co-captain this season as I did last season. Last season gave us a lot of confidence, but we still fell short of our goal, and everyone on the team ended the season with a strong sense of frustration. We’ll use that feeling as motivation to play for everyone involved with the team and do everything we can to win the championship.

I’m looking forward to seeing all of you again, and I truly appreciate your continued passionate support this season.