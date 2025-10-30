株式会社TNL Mediagene- TNLメディアジーンが、2025年9月に台湾でスタートしたタクシーサイネージメディア「THE TAIWAN TAXI VISION GROWTH（以下「GROWTH TAIWAN」）の動画広告を制作、11月3日より掲載を開始- 台湾のタクシーサイネージメディアは、主要タクシー利用者である所得の高い女性とビジネスパーソンへのリーチを狙う- ルーミーは日本と台湾で1600万の月間平均閲覧数*1を誇り、ルーミー インターナショナル中国語版は開始1年で100万PVを突破し急拡大中- TNLメディアジーンは「メディアの信頼性」と「デジタルのリーチ力」を両立する動画戦略をグローバルに推進

TNLメディアジーン（NASDAQ：TNMG）は、当社が運営するライフスタイルコンテンツプラットフォーム「ルーミー インターナショナル中国語版」において、台湾市場に進出したタクシーサイネージメディア「GROWTH TAIWAN」への動画広告の作成と掲載を2025年11月3日（月）より台湾で開始することをお知らせします。

「THE TOKYO TAXI VISION GROWTH（以下「GROWTH」）は、株式会社ニューステクノロジーが運営する、東京都内において月間770万人にリーチ可能な都内最大級*2のタクシーサイネージメディアです。日系企業としては初めて、2025年9月より台湾のタクシーサイネージ広告事業に参入しました。

台湾でも日本と同様に、台北を中心とした都市部を中心にタクシー利用が盛んであり有望な広告市場が形成されています。台湾の主なタクシー利用者は、所得の高い女性と管理職のビジネスパーソンであり、美容や健康食品といった生活関連商品との親和性が高いとされています。

ルーミー は、快適な個人に合わせた生活空間の創造をテーマにしたライフスタイルコンテンツプラットフォームで、日本のルーミーとルーミー インターナショナル中国語版から構成され、日本と台湾で月間平均1,600万以上の月間平均閲覧数*1を誇ります。特にルーミー インターナショナル中国語版は、ローンチ開始わずか1年で100万PVを突破するなど、急速に台湾でファンを獲得しているメディアブランドです。

TNLメディアジーンのメディアブランドであるギズモード・ジャパンやビジネス インサイダー ジャパンでは、過去日本において商品プロモーション・企業ブランディングを目的とした動画広告を制作しGROWTHに掲載を行ってきました。この度、台湾市場へ進出するために連携を開始することになり、女性読者からの支持を得て成長しているルーミー インターナショナル中国語版が制作する動画広告を掲載するに至りました。

この動きは、当社のメディア事業を成長させるための動画戦略に基づくものです。急成長しているタクシーサイネージ広告をターゲティング可能な新たなタッチポイントと捉え、広告主に対して提供できるコンテンツマーケティングの打ち手を増やしています。

ルーミー インターナショナル中国語版 編集長 ケイト・リン（Kate Lin） コメント

台湾のオーディエンスは、生活の質を高めることに非常に関心が高い層です。今回、私たちのコンテンツや広告をタクシーサイネージという新たな形で、移動中のパーソナルな時間にお届けできることを楽しみにしています。テキストや画像では伝えきれないインスピレーションを動画で表現し、台湾の視聴者に新しいライフスタイルのヒントを提供していきます。

TNLメディアジーン CEO 兼 共同創業者 ジョーイ・チャン（Joey Chung） コメント

このたび、GROWTHの台湾市場進出において、TNLメディアジーンがパートナーとして連携できることを大変嬉しく思います。この動きは、当社のメディア事業を成長させるための動画戦略を拡大するものであり、当社のプレミアムなメディアコンテンツにより、広告主は高い「ブランドセーフティ」とメディアが持つ「文脈」の価値を享受できるでしょう。

TNLメディアジーン COO 兼 共同創業者 今田素子 コメント

台湾は非常に活気のある有望な市場であり、日本でギズモード・ジャパンやビジネス インサイダー ジャパンが培ってきた動画広告制作のノウハウと、ルーミー インターナショナル中国語版が持つ台湾でのメディア影響力を融合させる絶好の機会となりました。台湾でもタクシーサイネージという高付加価値なチャネルが増えることで、包括的で戦略的なコンテンツマーケティングを実行できることが他社にはない当社の強みになっています。

今後は、ルーミー インターナショナル中国語版が制作するタクシー広告の別バージョンもGROWTH TAIWANにて順次展開予定です。

*1 平均月間閲覧数は、2024年5月から2025年4月までの期間におけるGoogle Analyticsのデータに基づいています。この数値は、サイト内閲覧数と外部メディアからの閲覧数の合計です。

*2 東京特別区・武三交通圏における当社のタクシーサイネージネットワーク導入数は11,500台となります。 特別区・武三交通圏の法人タクシー26,983台（令和5年3月末時点関東運輸局調べ）に対して、約42%のカバー率を誇ります。

TNLメディアジーンについて

TNLメディアジーン（Nasdaq: TNMG）は、日本の株式会社メディアジーンと台湾のThe News Lens Co., Ltd.という2つの独立系デジタルメディアグループが2023年5月に経営統合して誕生した、東京に本社を置くメディア企業です。事業内容は、ニュース、ビジネス、テクノロジー、サイエンス、フード、スポーツ、ライフスタイルなど、幅広いテーマを扱う中国語、日本語、英語のオリジナルメディアおよびライセンス契約メディアブランドの運営、代理店からの需要が高いAIを活用した広告・マーケティングテクノロジープラットフォームの提供、さらにeコマースやクリエイティブソリューションの展開です。政治的中立性、若い世代へのリーチ、そして質の高いサービスを強みとしています。アジア全体で約500名の従業員を抱え、日本、台湾、香港にオフィスを構えています。

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/ja-jp

