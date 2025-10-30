次世代X線イメージングを切り拓く！高速シンチレーションフォトンカウンティング検出器を2025 IEEE NSS MIC RTSDで発表

ダイヤトレンド株式会社

ダイヤトレンド株式会社（本社：大阪府大阪市、代表取締役宮下清哉、以下ダイヤトレンド）は、11月1日から8日まで横浜で開催される2025年IEEE NSS MIC RTSDにて、自社開発を進める高速シンチレーションフォトンカウンティング検出器の最新の研究結果を発表いたします。昨年の発表から更に研究を進め、実際の撮影結果も含めた発表を予定しております。

開発している高速シンチレーションフォトンカウンティング検出器とは

ダイヤトレンドが東京大学・東北大学と共同で開発した間接変換型フォトンカウンティング検出器は、柱状シンチレータ(ダイヤトレンド、C&Aの共同開発)、SPADベースSiPMアレイ(ダイヤトレンド、FBKの共同開発)、高速計数回路(ダイヤトレンド開発)により構成されます。本検出器の優位性は、ポーラリゼーションが無く、低チャージシェアリングであるため、定量性の高いデータを得られることであり、それにより物質弁別を可能にします。

低クロストークを実現する微細加工シンチレータ

当検出器の優れた性能は、株式会社C&Aとの共同研究により確立したシンチレータの微細構造形成技術によって実現したGFAGピラー型アレイに支えられています。

・低光学的クロストーク：ピラー型アレイ構造により、隣接ピクセルへの光の漏れを劇的に低減し、高画質を実現

・高精度・均一性：マルチワイヤーソー溝切り技術による正確なピッチ(200μm)が、検出器全体の性能を保証

検出器モジュールと実証データ

ダイヤトレンドは、250μmピクセルのSiPMをFBK社と開発し、検出器モジュールを作成。X線透過撮影を行いました。異なるエネルギー閾値（20keV, 30keV, 40keV, 50keV）で撮影された煮干しの画像は、本検出器がエネルギー選択的なイメージングが可能なことを示しています。 その応用範囲は、リチウムイオン電池の不良品検知、空港手荷物検査での危険物の検知、マグロの脂身の可視化、医療用CT検査における新規造影剤の採用など多岐にわたります。

2025 IEEE NSS MIC RTSDでの発表内容とブース

IEEE会場では、最新の研究結果をご紹介致します。また、企業ブースでは私たちが開発する高速シンチレーションフォトンカウンティング検出器の実機展示を行います。

Oral presentation

11月7日（金） 11：00 - 11：15

Location： G2

MIC Session / M-14-05

A fine-pitch GFAG-SiPM based photon counting imager and its performance （#1536）

発表者 島添健次（東京大学）

共著者：鎌田圭、庄子育宏、吉野将生（東北大学）坂本恭平（ダイヤトレンド） F.Acerbi、A.Gola（FBK）

Poster presentation

11月5日（水）10：00 - 12：00

Location： G4 & G6

NSS Poster Session / N-16-316

Inverse Problem-Based Spectral Correction of Escape X-rays in GFAG-SiPM Photon-Counting CT Detectors （#3282）

発表者 小林洋介（東京大学）

Exhibition Booth

展示期間：11月4日(火)12:00～11月6日(木)16:00

Booth No.46（C&Aブース内）

パートナーを求めています

私たちは、エネルギー情報に基づく物質弁別や、エネルギー分解能の向上、次世代の医療応用を見据え、信号処理、アレイ設計、新材料に関するアイデアを持つ研究者、企業との開発パートナーシップを望んでいます。この検出器の性能を共に押し上げることにご関心のある方は、ぜひお問い合せください。

●2025 IEEE NSS MIC RTSDとは

放射線検出器及び医療等の画像化システムをテーマとした最先端の科学技術についての包括的な内容を議論する世界最大級の学会です。

・開催期間：2025年11月1日（土）～2025年11月8日（土）

・開催地：パシフィコ横浜

・公式ホームページ：https://nssmic.ieee.org/2025/

●English

High-Speed Scintillation Photon-Counting Detector to Break New Ground in Next-Generation X-Ray Imaging! Presentation at 2025 IEEE NSS MIC RTSD

Diatrend Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture; President: Sugaya Miyashita; hereinafter Diatrend) will present the latest research results on its in-house developed high-speed scintillation photon-counting detector at the 2025 IEEE NSS MIC RTSD, held in Yokohama from November 1st to 8th. Building upon last year's presentation, the company plans to present further research progress, including actual imaging results.

The high-speed scintillation photon-counting detector we are developing

The indirect conversion photon counting detector, developed in collaboration between Diatrend Corporation, the University of Tokyo and Tohoku University, comprises a columnar scintillator, an SPAD-based SiPM array, and a high-speed counting circuit. The instrument’s polarization-free operation and low charge sharing yield highly quantitative data, enabling material discrimination.

Low-Crosstalk Microstructured Scintillator

The outstanding performance of this detector is driven by the GFAG pillar-array scintillator, realized through C&A’s advanced crystal growth technology, cultivated through extensive industry-academia collaboration, and our jointly developed microfabrication process.

・Low optical crosstalk： The pillar-type array structure dramatically reduces light leakage to adjacent pixels, achieving high image quality.

・High precision and uniformity： Precise pitch （200μm） achieved through multi-wire saw grooving technology.

Research Progress and Demonstration Data

We developed a 250μm pixel SiPM with FBK, created a detector module, and performed X-ray transmission imaging. Images of dried sardines captured at different energy thresholds （20keV, 30keV, 40keV, 50keV） demonstrate this detector’s capability for energy-selective imaging.Its applications span diverse fields, including hazardous material detection in airport baggage screening and the adoption of novel contrast agents in medical CT examinations.

Please contact us

We are seeking researchers and companies with innovative ideas in material decomposition, signal processing, array design, and novel materials to further enhance energy resolution and explore next-generation medical applications. If you are interested in jointly pushing the performance of this detector, please approach us directly at the booth or after the presentation.

●2025 IEEE NSS MIC RTSD

One of the world's largest conferences for comprehensive discussions of the latest science and technology in radiation detection and imaging systems for medical and other applications.

Dates: Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Saturday, November 8, 2025

Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama North building (Yokohama, JAPAN)

Official Website: https://nssmic.ieee.org/2025/

●問合せ先

ダイヤトレンド株式会社 X線イメージセンサ開発部

Tel：06-7777-9797 E-mail：info@diatrend.com

●X線検出器の過去プレスリリースはこちら

東京大学、東北大学、ブルーノ・ケスラー財団と、新しいタイプのマルチカラーX線CT（Computed Tomography）の技術を確立

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000017.000123038.html

東京大学、東北大学、イタリアFBKとの間接変換型高速シンチレーションフォトンカウンティングＸ線検出器の共同研究成果を、2023 IEEE NSS MIC RTSD学会で発表

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000005.000123038.html

●ダイヤトレンドについて

- 社名：ダイヤトレンド株式会社

- 本社所在地：大阪府大阪市北区大深町3－1 グランフロント大阪タワーB28F

- 代表者：宮下 清哉

- 設立：1971年

- 事業内容：三菱電機機器販売（特約店）、ネットワークソリューション機器販売

- HP：https://www.diatrend.com/