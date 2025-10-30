故障解析市場、2024年に54.6億ドル規模 - 2032年には103.2億ドル到達へ、CAGR8.26％で拡大予測
The failure analysis field is expected to reach approximately $5.46 billion in 2024 and $10.32 billion in 2032, demonstrating a high growth trajectory with a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 8.26% between 2025 and 2032. The increasing complexity of semiconductors and electronic devices, the growing need for precision testing, and strengthened industry demands for quality assurance and reliability are key drivers of growth. In particular, with integrated circuits and nanodevices becoming increasingly miniaturized and highly integrated, early defect detection and correction directly contributes to increased manufacturing yield and reduced downtime, driving the adoption of failure analysis services and equipment.
Furthermore, the rise of AI and machine learning-based predictive analysis and high-speed solutions for failure modes is driving value delivery beyond traditional equipment and service formats. Meanwhile, hurdles such as expensive testing equipment and skilled personnel remain, limiting growth, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises （SMEs）.
Free sample available here: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5889 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000333069&id=bodyimage1】
Segmentation Analysis
: This report provides a detailed segmentation of the failure analysis market by technology, equipment, and industrial application.
By Technology:
For example, energy dispersive X-ray analysis （EDX） will account for approximately 33% of the market revenue share by 2023, positioning itself as a key technology due to its high accuracy in analyzing the elemental composition of materials. Furthermore, scanning probe microscopes （SPMs）, which enable nanoscale surface analysis, are predicted to grow at the highest CAGR （approximately 10.5%） from 2024 to 2032, reflecting the trend toward miniaturization and sophistication in this field.
Thus, technological advances and expanding applications are key drivers of the failure analysis market.
By Equipment:
In the equipment segment, scanning electron microscopes （SEMs） will account for approximately 28% of the revenue share by 2023, occupying a leading position due to their high resolution and versatility. Meanwhile, dual beam systems （FIB-SEM） are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.9% from 2024 to 2032, driven by demand for 3D reconstruction and real-time material modification. By
industry vertical, the
electronics and semiconductors segment will be the largest, accounting for approximately 36% of revenue share in 2023. This is due to the increasing importance of failure analysis as device structures become more sophisticated. The manufacturing segment （general industrial manufacturing） is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.48% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the spread of automation, precision machining, and high-value-added materials, as well as trends toward predictive maintenance and enhanced quality assurance.
Furthermore, the rise of AI and machine learning-based predictive analysis and high-speed solutions for failure modes is driving value delivery beyond traditional equipment and service formats. Meanwhile, hurdles such as expensive testing equipment and skilled personnel remain, limiting growth, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises （SMEs）.
Free sample available here: " https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5889 "
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000333069&id=bodyimage1】
Segmentation Analysis
: This report provides a detailed segmentation of the failure analysis market by technology, equipment, and industrial application.
By Technology:
For example, energy dispersive X-ray analysis （EDX） will account for approximately 33% of the market revenue share by 2023, positioning itself as a key technology due to its high accuracy in analyzing the elemental composition of materials. Furthermore, scanning probe microscopes （SPMs）, which enable nanoscale surface analysis, are predicted to grow at the highest CAGR （approximately 10.5%） from 2024 to 2032, reflecting the trend toward miniaturization and sophistication in this field.
Thus, technological advances and expanding applications are key drivers of the failure analysis market.
By Equipment:
In the equipment segment, scanning electron microscopes （SEMs） will account for approximately 28% of the revenue share by 2023, occupying a leading position due to their high resolution and versatility. Meanwhile, dual beam systems （FIB-SEM） are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.9% from 2024 to 2032, driven by demand for 3D reconstruction and real-time material modification. By
industry vertical, the
electronics and semiconductors segment will be the largest, accounting for approximately 36% of revenue share in 2023. This is due to the increasing importance of failure analysis as device structures become more sophisticated. The manufacturing segment （general industrial manufacturing） is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.48% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the spread of automation, precision machining, and high-value-added materials, as well as trends toward predictive maintenance and enhanced quality assurance.