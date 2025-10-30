民間宇宙旅行時代到来！ASTRAX代表TAICHIがオーストラリアのシドニーで開催された「国際宇宙会議」で「宇宙での生活をサポートするための万能宇宙アプリツール：ASTRAX U2Uの紹介」の論文発表
世界中の人々の夢を宇宙で実現させる民間宇宙サービスプラットフォームを提供する宇宙ベンチャー企業株式会社ASTRAX（アストラックス、以下 ASTRAX、本社：神奈川県鎌倉市、代表：代表取締役・民間宇宙飛行士 TAICHI（山崎大地））代表TAICHIは、2025年9月29日から10月3日にオーストラリアの都市シドニーにある「シドニー国際会議場（ICC）」で開催された世界最大の宇宙業界の国際会議、第76回国際宇宙会議（IAC 2025）において、「宇宙での生活をサポートするための万能宇宙アプリケーションツール：ASTRAX U2U（Universal User Interface）の紹介」についての論文を発表しました。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332938&id=bodyimage1】
【国際宇宙会議での論文発表】
今年の国際宇宙会議（IAC 2025）において、ASTRAXおよびASTRAXグループメンバーは、民間宇宙旅行産業の発展と人類の宇宙進出に向けて、さまざまな民間宇宙サービスについての革新的な論文を合計13本（ASTRAX代表山崎大地が8本、ASTRAXメンバーが5本）発表いたしました。
発表した論文について、今後順次発表してまいります。
【発表論文7本目】
■発表日：2025年10月2日（木）
■論文タイトル：
A VERSATILE SPACE APPLICATION TOOL TO SUPPORT LIFE IN SPACE: INTRODUCTION TO ASTRAX U2U （Universal User Interface）
（宇宙での生活をサポートするための万能宇宙アプリケーションツール：ASTRAX U2U（Universal User Interface）の紹介）
■著者（所属）：TAICHI（山崎大地）（ASTRAX・民間宇宙飛行士）
■共著者（所属）：川上泰子（ASTRAX・宇宙ワーママ）
■アブストラクト（日本語版）:
世界では、一般人による宇宙旅行が可能となり、毎年たくさんの人たちが宇宙に飛び立つことができるようになってきました。ASTRAXでは、2005年より、約20年にわたり、民間宇宙旅行時代の到来に向けて、一般人が宇宙に行く際に必要となる様々なサービスを立ち上げ、商品の開発を行い、2024年現在、200以上の宇宙サービスを展開しています。さらに、それらを効率よく提供し、利用できるようにするためのアプリケーションツール（ASTRAX U2U: Universal User Interface）や様々なプラットフォーム（ASTARX USP: Universal Service Platform）、それらを利用する際に必要となる価値基準（ASTRAX VALUE）を整備してきました。
本論文では、宇宙旅行者や宇宙滞在者のための準備、教育、訓練、実際の宇宙飛行や宇宙生活をサポートするための万能宇宙アプリケーションツールASTRAX U2Uの機能や利用方法、それらがもたらす新たな宇宙経済圏（生活圏）の利便性について発表を行います。
■Abstract：
Around the world, space travel has become accessible to the general public, allowing more people to venture into space each year. Since 2005, ASTRAX has been developing and launching various services and products necessary for private space travelers. As of 2024, ASTRAX has established over 200 space-related services in anticipation of the era of commercial space travel. To provide these services more efficiently and enhance accessibility, ASTRAX has developed ASTRAX U2U （Universal User Interface）, a versatile space application tool. Additionally, ASTRAX has established ASTRAX USP （Universal Service Platform） to support a wide range of space services and ASTRAX VALUE, a framework defining essential value standards for utilizing these services. This paper presents the functions and usage of ASTRAX U2U, which supports space travelers and residents in their preparation, education, training, spaceflight, and daily life in space. Furthermore, it explores how this tool enhances the convenience of the emerging space economy and living environments beyond Earth.
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332938&id=bodyimage1】
【国際宇宙会議での論文発表】
今年の国際宇宙会議（IAC 2025）において、ASTRAXおよびASTRAXグループメンバーは、民間宇宙旅行産業の発展と人類の宇宙進出に向けて、さまざまな民間宇宙サービスについての革新的な論文を合計13本（ASTRAX代表山崎大地が8本、ASTRAXメンバーが5本）発表いたしました。
発表した論文について、今後順次発表してまいります。
【発表論文7本目】
■発表日：2025年10月2日（木）
■論文タイトル：
A VERSATILE SPACE APPLICATION TOOL TO SUPPORT LIFE IN SPACE: INTRODUCTION TO ASTRAX U2U （Universal User Interface）
（宇宙での生活をサポートするための万能宇宙アプリケーションツール：ASTRAX U2U（Universal User Interface）の紹介）
■著者（所属）：TAICHI（山崎大地）（ASTRAX・民間宇宙飛行士）
■共著者（所属）：川上泰子（ASTRAX・宇宙ワーママ）
■アブストラクト（日本語版）:
世界では、一般人による宇宙旅行が可能となり、毎年たくさんの人たちが宇宙に飛び立つことができるようになってきました。ASTRAXでは、2005年より、約20年にわたり、民間宇宙旅行時代の到来に向けて、一般人が宇宙に行く際に必要となる様々なサービスを立ち上げ、商品の開発を行い、2024年現在、200以上の宇宙サービスを展開しています。さらに、それらを効率よく提供し、利用できるようにするためのアプリケーションツール（ASTRAX U2U: Universal User Interface）や様々なプラットフォーム（ASTARX USP: Universal Service Platform）、それらを利用する際に必要となる価値基準（ASTRAX VALUE）を整備してきました。
本論文では、宇宙旅行者や宇宙滞在者のための準備、教育、訓練、実際の宇宙飛行や宇宙生活をサポートするための万能宇宙アプリケーションツールASTRAX U2Uの機能や利用方法、それらがもたらす新たな宇宙経済圏（生活圏）の利便性について発表を行います。
■Abstract：
Around the world, space travel has become accessible to the general public, allowing more people to venture into space each year. Since 2005, ASTRAX has been developing and launching various services and products necessary for private space travelers. As of 2024, ASTRAX has established over 200 space-related services in anticipation of the era of commercial space travel. To provide these services more efficiently and enhance accessibility, ASTRAX has developed ASTRAX U2U （Universal User Interface）, a versatile space application tool. Additionally, ASTRAX has established ASTRAX USP （Universal Service Platform） to support a wide range of space services and ASTRAX VALUE, a framework defining essential value standards for utilizing these services. This paper presents the functions and usage of ASTRAX U2U, which supports space travelers and residents in their preparation, education, training, spaceflight, and daily life in space. Furthermore, it explores how this tool enhances the convenience of the emerging space economy and living environments beyond Earth.