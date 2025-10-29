TOWING、タイ大手SCG Cement Company Limitedと戦略的パートナーシップを締結

株式会社TOWING

名古屋大学発のスタートアップである株式会社TOWING（本社：愛知県名古屋市、代表取締役CEO：西田 宏平、以下「TOWING」）は、アジア有数のコングロマリットであるSCG Cement Company Limited（本社：タイ・バンコク、以下「SCG Cement」）と、TOWING独自の微生物培養技術をSCG Cementの製造するバイオ炭に適用し、付加価値の高い農業資材により同国の持続可能かつ低炭素な農業サプライチェーン構築に貢献するための戦略的パートナーシップに関する覚書（MoU）を締結したことをお知らせいたします。本提携は、10月17日に開催されたAZEC（Asia Zero Emission Community：アジア・ゼロエミッション共同体）関連イベントにて発表されました。

パートナーシップの背景と目的

2025年10月17日にクアラルンプールにて開催されたAZECの式典における様子。前列右からChaliewkriengkrai 氏（SCG Cement / ディレクター）、Dr. Sinsukprasert 事務次官 （タイエネルギー省）、武藤容治 前経済産業大臣、TOWING 執行役員 永田拓人

タイは世界有数の農業大国であり、その農業セクターは同国また世界経済において重要な役割を担っています。しかしその一方で、長年の集約的な農業により一部の農地では土壌の劣化が課題となっています。

この課題に対し、SCG Cementはサステナビリティ戦略の一環として、農業残渣等を活用したバイオ炭の製造と普及プロジェクトをタイ国内で推進しています。TOWINGは、独自の微生物技術を用いてバイオ炭に微生物群を担持させ、土壌改良効果を飛躍的に高めた高機能バイオ炭「宙炭（そらたん）」を開発・製造・販売しています。

今回の提携は、SCG Cementがタイで拡大するバイオ炭事業に対し、TOWINGの微生物技術を応用することで、バイオ炭の付加価値を向上することを目的としています。具体的には、土壌の健全性を回復させ、作物の生産性を向上させると同時に、有機肥料の最大活用による化学肥料の使用量削減や土壌への炭素貯留を通じて温室効果ガス（GHG）排出量を削減します。

これにより、タイにおける高付加価値で持続可能な農業モデルを構築し、同国の広大な農地において地球規模の気候変動に対処しながら農業競争力の強化に貢献します。

今後の展開：生産体制の構築と共創による新たな価値創造へ

両社は、本パートナーシップの具体的な第一歩として、SCG CementがSaraburi（サラブリー）県に保有するバイオ炭製造が可能なセメント工場に隣接する形で、TOWINGの技術を活用した微生物培養設備を建設する準備に着手いたしました。これにより、原料の輸送コストを最小化し、一貫した品質管理のもとで宙炭を生産する、極めて効率的な生産体制の構築を図ります。

並行して、タイ国内の圃場における共同での実証試験にも既に着手しており、生産と実証の両面から事業化を加速させていきます。

本プロジェクトにご関心をお持ちいただける食品企業、農業関連企業、国際金融機関、政府機関の皆様との、新たなパートナーシップの可能性を模索して参りたいと考えております。

ご興味のある方は、ぜひ下記までお問い合わせください。

【株式会社TOWINGについて】

「サステナブルな次世代農業を起点とする超循環社会を実現する」をミッションに掲げる、2020年2月創業の名古屋大学発グリーン＆アグリテックスタートアップです。地域の未利用バイオマスの炭化物にTOWINGが保有する土壌由来の微生物群を効率的に選別・培養する技術を用いて実現した農業資材である高機能バイオ炭「宙炭（そらたん）」を開発・製造・販売および、関連する技術サービスの提供を行っています。同技術を活用して、宇宙開発利用加速化プログラム(スターダストプログラム)にも携わっており、月面農業を実現する研究開発も行っています。

農林水産省みどりの食料システム法基盤確立認定事業者であり、2024年 農林水産省中小企業イノベーション創出推進基金事業（SBIR、フェーズ３基金事業：技術実証等）にも採択されています。

【SCG Cement Company Limitedについて】

SCGセメントは、タイの大手コングロマリットであるサイアムセメントグループ（SCG）の一員であり、同国最大級のセメントおよびコンクリート製造企業の一つです。同社は東南アジアへ事業を拡大し、製品を世界各国へ輸出しています。SCGセメントは、インフラ整備や産業・住宅分野の発展を支える高品質な製品とサービスを一貫して提供しており、イノベーションと責任ある事業活動を通じて持続可能な発展の推進にも取り組んでいます。

【SCGについて】

1913年に設立されたSCG（The Siam Cement Public Company Limited）は、持続可能性とイノベーションを重視するASEAN地域を代表する企業グループの一つです。SCGは、「セメント・グリーンソリューション事業」、「化学事業（SCGC）」、「パッケージング事業（SCGP）」の3つの主要事業を展開しています。

SCGは、環境・社会・ガバナンス（ESG）の原則に基づき、持続可能な成長を推進し、社会および環境に長期的な価値を創出することを目指しています。

ウェブサイト: https://scg.com

TOWING Co., Ltd. Signs Strategic Partnership with Thailand’s SCG Cement Company Limited

-Building a Joint Production System in Saraburi Province to Accelerate Sustainable Agriculture Across Asia-

(MoU Ceremony at AZEC (Asia Zero Emission Community) held in Kuala Lumpur on October 17. From right to left in the front row: Mr. Chaliewkriengkrai (Director, SCG Cement), Dr. Sinsukprasert (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy of Thailand), Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Mr. Muto, and Mr. Nagata (Executive Officer, TOWING).)

Nagoya University-originated startup TOWING Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Nagoya, Aichi, Japan; CEO: Kohei Nishida; hereinafter “TOWING”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SCG Cement Company Limited (Head Office: Bangkok, Thailand; hereinafter “SCG Cement”), one of Asia’s leading conglomerates, for a strategic partnership aimed at applying TOWING’s proprietary microbial technology to SCG Cement’s biochar products.

The goal is to enhance the value of biochar and contribute to building a sustainable, low-carbon agricultural supply chain in Thailand.

This partnership was officially announced on October 17 at an AZEC (Asia Zero Emission Community)-related event.

Background and Objectives of the Partnership

Thailand is one of the world’s major agricultural nations, and its agricultural sector plays a vital role in both the national and global economy. However, soil degradation caused by decades of intensive farming has become an increasing concern in some regions.

As part of its sustainability strategy, SCG Cement has been promoting the production and use of biochar made from agricultural residues across Thailand.

TOWING, meanwhile, has developed and commercialized a high-function biochar product called “SORATAN”, which carries a consortium of beneficial microorganisms. This innovation dramatically enhances soil improvement effects by combining biochar with TOWING’s unique microbial technology.

Through this partnership, SCG Cement aims to add greater value to its expanding biochar business in Thailand by incorporating TOWING’s microbial technology. The collaboration will focus on restoring soil health and improving crop productivity while reducing chemical fertilizer use through the optimized use of organic inputs and sequestering carbon in the soil.

Ultimately, the project seeks to establish a high-value, sustainable agricultural model in Thailand-one that strengthens the nation’s agricultural competitiveness while contributing to global climate change mitigation.

Next Steps: Building a Joint Production System and Co-Creating New Value

As a first concrete step, the two companies have begun preparations to construct a microbial cultivation facility utilizing TOWING’s technology adjacent to SCG Cement’s biochar-capable cement plant in Saraburi Province.

This will minimize raw material transport costs and enable efficient production of SORATAN under integrated quality control.

In parallel, joint field trials have already started at farms across Thailand to accelerate commercialization from both the production and validation fronts.

TOWING and SCG Cement also plan to explore new partnership opportunities with food companies, agricultural businesses, international financial institutions, and government agencies interested in advancing sustainable agriculture and decarbonization.

For inquiries, please contact the address below.

About SCG Cement Company Limited

SCG Cement is part of The Siam Cement Group (SCG) and is one of the largest cement and concrete manufacturers in Thailand. The company has expanded its business to Southeast Asia and exports products worldwide. SCG Cement consistently delivers high-quality products and services to support infrastructure development as well as industrial and residential growth in Thailand. And also committed to driving sustainable development through innovation and responsible operations.

About SCG

Founded in 1913, SCG (The Siam Cement Public Company Limited) is one of ASEAN’s leading business groups committed to sustainability and innovation. Its three core businesses include Cement and Green Solutions, Chemicals (SCGC), and Packaging (SCGP). Guided by the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), SCG strives to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for society and the environment.

Website: https://scg.com

About TOWING Co., Ltd.

TOWING is a green-tech startup from Nagoya University with the vision of “implementing sustainable food and agriculture on Earth.” The company develops and deploys high-function biochar technology under its flagship product “SORATAN,” offering solutions that simultaneously enhance soil productivity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture.

Website: https://towing.co.jp/pages/en

Media Contact

TOWING Co., Ltd. - Public Relations

Contact Forml: https://forms.gle/K3KxyC4WAGPbqu7M9

住 所:〒464‐8601 愛知県名古屋市千種区不老町1番

国立大学法人東海国立大学機構名古屋大学 インキュベーション施設

代表者：西田 宏平

事業内容：宙炭の製造・販売、導入支援、宙炭の利用量に応じたカーボンクレジットの代理取

得・販売、宙炭を利用して生産した作物の販売

設 立：2020年2月27日

U R L:https://towing.co.jp/

<取材に関するお問い合わせ先>

株式会社TOWING

コーポレート部 広報チーム

お問い合わせフォーム: https://forms.gle/K3KxyC4WAGPbqu7M9

https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d81010-57-f40210532617d7246dcba09d3249a747.pdf