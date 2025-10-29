脱炭素化と軽量化を両立する高機能フィラー「DIA」

GX MINERALS株式会社

創業100年を超える林化成株式会社（本社：大阪府北区）を親会社に持つGX MINERALS株式会社（本社：愛知県岡崎市、代表取締役会長 林 宏剛 ／ 取締役社長 池田隆男）は、富山県立大学をはじめとした産学官連携により開発した高機能フィラー「DIA（Decarbonized and Improved Aspect Ratio Filler）」を発表いたします。本製品は、層状鉱物であるタルクを独自技術により高アスペクト比化した革新的フィラーで、樹脂製品の軽量化と高機能化の両立を実現し、カーボンニュートラル社会の実現に貢献します。

■高機能フィラー「DIA」の革新性

「DIA」は、従来のタルクと比較して以下の革新的特性を実現しています：

・ 高アスペクト比化：従来比1.7倍の高アスペクト比を実現

・ 粒子数増加：単位重量あたりの粒子数の大幅な増加

・ 粗粒子含有ゼロ：粉砕工程の粉砕のこりの粗粒子を大幅削減

・ 脱炭素製造：CO2フリー電気とカーボンオフセットガスを活用した製造プロセス

[動画1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XXUFgG1f8Y ]

※動画再生時にはBGMが流れます。予めご了承ください。

■4つの基礎技術による技術革新

当社では産学連携により以下の4つの基礎技術を確立しました：

1. 新製法（New Process）：脱炭素化製法による化学・物理的改質効果

2. 複合化技術（Composite Technology）：高度な混練・分散技術による実用化

3. 鉱物科学（Mineral Science）：独自の評価手法による原産国依存脱却

4. 粉体工学（Powder Technology）：革新的な粉体物性による高機能付与

■プロダクトイノベーションによる効果

「DIA」の導入により、以下の効果が期待されます：

軽量化効果

・ 自動車PP部材の5%軽量化により燃費改善に貢献

・ 2030年には100万台への搭載で年間100,000t-CO2の削減効果

ガラス繊維代替効果

・ 従来のガラス繊維（GF）比で製造時のCO2排出量を1.16t-CO2/tから0.00t-CO2/tに削減

・ 2030年には年間58,000t-CO2の削減効果を見込む

高機能化

・ 曲げ弾性率の大幅向上（樹脂種により10～15％向上）

・ 衝撃強度の維持・向上により配合自由度を拡大

■カーボンニュートラル社会への貢献

"DIA"による樹脂の高機能化により、モノマテリアル化やリサイクル性向上にも貢献

当社は2026年3月の工場稼働開始を予定しており、中部電力ミライズとの連携による脱炭素工場での製造を実現します。徹底的な省エネとカーボンニュートラルエネルギーの活用により、従来タルクの製造時CO2排出量0.39t-CO2/tに対し、「DIA」は0.00t-CO2/tを実現します。

DIAは樹脂の高機能化により、モノマテリアル化やリサイクル性向上にも貢献します。2050年のカーボンニュートラル目標達成に向けて、サーキュラーエコノミー推進に貢献してまいります。

2026年3月稼働開始予定の田原工場（イメージ図）

■今後の展開

当社は、岡崎信用金庫、稲畑産業、佐藤グループ、中部電力ミライズをパートナー企業として、製造から販売までのGX化推進に取り組んでおります。自動車産業をはじめとする幅広い製造業への「DIA」の普及を通じて、日本の産業競争力向上と環境負荷低減の両立を目指してまいります。

【会社概要】

・ 会社名：GX MINERALS株式会社

・ 代表者名：代表取締役会長 林 宏剛 ／ 取締役社長 池田隆男

・ 所在地：愛知県岡崎市康生通南2丁目36番地 殿橋ビル1F

・ 設立：2023年5月16日

・ 事業内容：GXを推進する高機能フィラーの開発・製造・販売、高機能フィラーを複合化した樹脂材料の開発・製造・販売

・ WEBサイト：https://www.gxminerals.com/

・ お問い合わせ先：Email: pr@gxminerals.com

High Performance Filler "DIA" Achieving Both Decarbonization and Weight Reduction

~Contributing to Automotive Industry Weight Reduction with Next-Generation Filler That Delivers Both Decarbonization and High Functionality~

GX MINERALS INC. (Headquarters: Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture; Chairman and Representative Director: Hirotake Hayashi / President and Director: Takao Ikeda), a subsidiary of HAYASHI KASEI Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Kita-ku, Osaka Prefecture), a company with over 100 years of history, announces the development of the high-performance filler "DIA (Decarbonized and Improved Aspect Ratio Filler)" through industry-academia-government collaboration led by Toyama Prefectural University. This innovative filler, created by enhancing the aspect ratio of talc, a layered mineral, through proprietary technology, achieves both weight reduction and enhanced functionality in resin products, contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

■Revolutionary Features of High Performance Filler "DIA"

"DIA" achieves the following innovative characteristics compared to conventional talc:

・ High Aspect Ratio Enhancement: Achieves an aspect ratio 1.7 times higher than conventional products

・ Increased Particle Count: Significant increase in particle count per unit weight

・ Zero Coarse Particles: Substantial reduction of coarse particles remaining after the crushing process

・ Decarbonized Manufacturing: Manufacturing process utilizing CO2-free electricity and carbon offset gas

[動画2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XXUFgG1f8Y ]

*Please note that background music plays when the video is viewed.

■Technical Innovation Through Four Core Technologies

Through industry-academia collaboration, we have established the following four core technologies:

1. New Process: Chemical and physical modification effects through decarbonized manufacturing methods.

2. Composite Technology: Practical application through advanced kneading and dispersion techniques

3. Mineral Science: Overcoming origin-dependent quality variations through proprietary assessment techniques

4. Powder Technology: Enhanced functionality through innovative powder properties

■Effects Through Product Innovation

The introduction of "DIA" is expected to deliver the following benefits:

Weight Reduction Effects

・ 5% weight reduction in automotive PP components contributing to fuel efficiency improvement

・ CO2 reduction effect of 100,000 t-CO2 annually through installation in 1 million vehicles by 2030

Glass Fiber Replacement Effects

・ Reduction of manufacturing CO2 emissions from 1.16 t-CO2/t for conventional glass fiber (GF) to 0.00 t-CO2/t

・ Anticipated annual CO2 reduction effect of 58,000 t-CO2 by 2030

Enhanced Functionality

・ Significant improvement in flexural modulus (10-15% improvement depending on resin type)

・ Expanded formulation flexibility through maintained and improved impact strength

Contribution to Carbon-Neutral Society

Enhancing resin functionality with “DIA” technology contributes to monomaterial conversion and improved recyclability.

We plan to begin factory operations in March 2026, realizing manufacturing at a carbon-free factory in collaboration with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz. Through thorough energy conservation and utilization of carbon-neutral energy, "DIA" achieves 0.00 t-CO2/t manufacturing CO2 emissions compared to 0.39 t-CO2/t for conventional talc.

Rendering of the Tahara Factory, scheduled to commence operations in March 2026.

DIA also contributes to monomaterial conversion and improved recyclability through enhanced resin functionality. We will continue contributing to the promotion of a circular economy toward achieving the 2050 carbon neutrality target.

Future Development

With Okazaki Shinkin Bank, Inabata & Co., Ltd., Sato Group, and Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Inc. as partner companies, we are working to promote GX transformation across the entire value chain from manufacturing through to sales. Through the widespread adoption of "DIA" in the automotive industry and across a broad range of manufacturing sectors, we aim to achieve both enhanced industrial competitiveness and reduced environmental impact for Japan.

【Company Profile】

・ Company Name: GX MINERALS INC.

・ Representative: Chairman & Representative Director: Hirotake Hayashi / President (Non-Representative Director): Takao Ikeda

・ Headquarters: Tonobashi Building 1F, 2-36 Kosei-dori Minami, Okazaki City, Aichi, Japan

・ Established: May 16, 2023

・ Business Activities: Development, manufacturing, and sales of high performance fillers that drive GX, as well as development, manufacturing, and sales of resin composite materials incorporating these fillers

・ Website: https://www.gxminerals.com/

・ Contact: Email: pr@gxminerals.com