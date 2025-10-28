Z Venture Capital、サンフランシスコに新オフィスを開設

Z Venture Capital株式会社

The English version follows the Japanese text.

（日本語）

LINEヤフーのコーポレートベンチャーキャピタルであるZ Venture Capital（以下、ZVC）は、米国・サンフランシスコに新オフィスを開設したことをお知らせします。

サンフランシスコオフィスは、米国とアジアのスタートアップエコシステムを結ぶ「ゲートウェイ」として機能します。起業家、投資家、イノベーションパートナーが集い、アイデアを交換し、グローバルにインパクトのある企業を支援・構築するハブを目指します。



ZVCの米国チームは、2016年からLINE Ventures時代も含め、米国のディープテックやAIスタートアップへの投資を継続し、これまでに約60社のスタートアップに投資してきました。今後も未来を創る最先端テクノロジーの発掘と支援に長期的にコミットしていきます。

オフィス概要

- 所在地： サンフランシスコ・ミッション地区- 開設：2025年10月

新しいサンフランシスコのオフィス拠点を通じて、ZVCは以下を目指します:

- 米国のアーリーステージからグロースステージのスタートアップへの投資を拡大し、アジア市場進出（GTM）を支援- ネットワークと運営支援を通じて、米国に進出するアジアのスタートアップを支援- VC、グローバル企業、スタートアップ起業家との強固なコミュニティを構築

また今後、起業家同士や投資家との知見交換を促す交流イベント、個別相談のオフィスアワー、テーマ別のラウンドテーブルを順次開催予定です。

オフィスの外観オフィスの内観１.オフィスの内観２.

- In Joon Hwang, Z Venture Capital CEO 兼 LINEヤフー 上級執行役員 CGIO（Chief Global Investment Officer）

サンフランシスコの新オフィスは、アジアのイノベーションと米国の人材、ネットワーク、市場を結ぶというZVCのコミットメントを象徴しています。AI、ディープテックをはじめ、これまでに10年以上にわたる投資経験を持つZVCは、クロスボーダーの成長を加速させ、起業家のグローバルな野望の実現を支援するのに、最適なポジションにあると考えています。

- Hyung Kim, Partner, Z Venture Capital

サンフランシスコに新しいオフィスを開設できることを大変嬉しく思います。過去、新型コロナの影響により、オフィスを閉鎖せざるを得なかった後から今に至るまでの重要なマイルストーンです。この新オフィスは、単に物理的にオフィスを再開させたこと以上の大きな意味を持ちます。

サンフランシスコのベイエリアの起業家や投資家のコミュニティに対する、新たなコミットメントを期待し、オフィスを通じ、アイデアと人間関係が育ち、アジアと米国のスタートアップエコシステムを結ぶ場所になることを願っています。

このクロスボーダーのつながりを強化することは、私たちZVCのミッションの中核であり、ベイエリアというイノベーションの中心地であるこの地で、私たちのプレゼンスをさらに深まっていくことをとても楽しみにしています。

米国オフィスやZVCにご興味がある方は、ZVCの米国チームまでお問い合わせください。

zvc-sf-office@zvc.vc

【EN】

Z Venture Capital Opens New Office in San Francisco - A Gateway Connecting Asia and the US Startup Ecosystems

TOKYO / SAN FRANCISCO - Z Venture Capital (ZVC), the corporate venture capital arm of LY Corporation, announced the opening of its new office in San Francisco, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s global expansion.

ZVC’s San Francisco office will act as a gateway connecting the US and Asia startup ecosystems-serving as a hub where entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation partners come together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and build globally impactful companies.



ZVC has been investing in AI and deep tech startups in the US since 2016 (via LINE Ventures) and continuing under the ZVC brand. Over the past several years, ZVC has built a portfolio of over 60 companies in US, reflecting its long-term commitment to identifying and supporting cutting-edge technologies that shape the future.

Office Overview- Location: Mission District, San Francisco, CA- Opening: October 2025

Through the new U.S. base, ZVC aims to:

- Expand its investment efforts in early-to-growth stage US startups and support their Asia GTM efforts- Support Asian startups entering the US market through network access and operational supports- Build strong cross-border community with VC firms, global corporations, and entreprenuers

ZVC will host a series of community events, office hours, and private roundtables to celebrate its opening and foster new collaborations.

Office Exterior ViewOffice Interior (1)Office Interior (2)

- In Joon Hwang, CEO of ZVC and Chief Global Investment Officer of LY Corporation

Our new San Francisco office underscores ZVC’s commitment to bridging Asian innovation with U.S. talent, networks, and markets, with over a decade of experience in AI and deep-tech investment, we are well-positioned to accelerate cross-border growth and help founders realize global ambition.

- Hyung Kim, Partner, Z Venture Capital

We’re thrilled to officially open our new office in San Francisco - a milestone that comes after having to close our Palo Alto office during the pandemic. This new space represents much more than a physical return; it’s a renewed commitment to our community of founders and investors in the Bay Area. We hope it becomes a place where ideas and relationships can grow, bridging Asia and the U.S. startup ecosystems. Strengthening this cross-border connection has always been at the heart of ZVC’s mission, and we’re excited to deepen our presence here in the global center of innovation.

If you’re interested in the US office or ZVC, feel free to reach out to our US team.

zvc-sf-office@zvc.vc