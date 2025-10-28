ニポティカとNEEI、アブダビの「Tierris Oasis」プロジェクトにおける戦略的パートナーシップ協定を締結

ニポティカ株式会社

アブダビ／東京 （English follows after Japanese text）

ニポティカ株式会社（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役 CEO：西 大治郎、以下ニポティカ）と

New Enterprise East Innovations（本社：米メリーランド州、CEO：Fred Korangy）は、このたびアラブ首長国連邦・アブダビを拠点とする環境変革プロジェクト「Tierris Oasis」の開発を支援するための戦略的パートナーシップ協定を締結した。

本パートナーシップの下で、NEEIはニポティカを「Tierris Oasis」イニシアチブの専任ソーシングパートナーとして任命。ニポティカは、その事業部門である「Nippobio（ニポバイオ）」を通じて、湾岸協力会議（GCC）地域全体へのプロジェクト展開を加速させるために必要な技術および事業パートナーの発掘・評価・確保を担う。

◼ Tierris Oasisについて

「Tierris Oasis」は、ミネラル分が失われた農地や砂漠地を再生・転換し、スケーラブルなアグロフォ

レストリー（森林農業）を実現する大規模アグリテック事業である。また、炭素クレジット、バイオディーゼル（B-100）、持続可能な航空燃料（SAF）といった複数の収益源を創出するモデルを構築している。

UAEで独自開発され、実地での検証にも成功した「Tierris Oasis」は、ナノバイオテクノロジーとAI活用型農業を組み合わせ、カプセル化された微生物改良材の放出やバイオ炭・下水処理汚泥の再利用を通じて、砂漠化の進行を反転させる取り組みを行っている。

「Tierris Oasis」は、NEEI が独自に開発した「Tierris プラットフォーム」を基盤として構築されており、Tierris Genesis(TM)、Tierris Thrive(TM)、Tierris Anchor(TM)、Tierris Guardian(TM)といったナノテクノロジー群で構成されている。

これらの技術は、土壌の肥沃度を回復し、大規模なアグロフォレストリー（森林農業）事業の展開を支えることを目的としている。

また、「Tierris Oasis」は、カーボンニュートラルを目指すUAEエネルギー戦略2050やサウジ・ビジョン 2030など、湾岸協力会議（GCC）諸国の主要国家戦略とも密接に連携している。

役割と協働体制

・ NEEIは「Tierris Oasis」プロジェクトのプロジェクトオーナー兼戦略スポンサーとして、技術供与、事業運営の監督、戦略的方向性の策定を担う。

・ また、NEEI は、技術開発および現地実装の主導的立場として、UAEおよびGCC地域におけるプ

ロジェクトの企画、管理、実施を統括する。

・ ニポティカはNEEIのグローバル・ソーシング・パートナーとして、Tierrisプラットフォームを強化する先進技術の導入および、日本・欧州・米国の企業・研究機関との連携構築を推進する役割を担う。

この協働体制により、NEEIのプロジェクト開発における専門性と、ニポティカのディープテック領域のおける技術発掘力が結集され、大規模な環境再生と持続可能な開発を推進する統合的アプローチが実現した。

NEEI CEO Fred Korangy 氏コメント

Tierris Oasis は、乾燥地域を持続可能な生態系へと変革するためのスケーラブルなモデルです。ニポティカおよびTierris との連携を通じて、土地劣化から再生的成長への世界的転換を加速させたいと考えています。

ニポティカ株式会社 代表取締役CEO 西 大治郎 コメント

我々の使命は、Tierris Oasis を世界最高水準の技術とパートナーと結びつけることです。アブダビ発のこの重要なプロジェクトに、当社のグローバルネットワークと技術的知見にて貢献できることを誇りに思います。

NEEI CFO /Tierris Oasis 広報担当 Nicholas Gilani 氏コメント

ニポティカとの協業により、ナノテクノロジーの革新、戦略的イニシアチブ、そして大規模プロジェクト実行力が ひとつのエコシステムに統合されました。これは、GCC地域の過酷な乾燥気候においても商業的に実現可能なアグロフォレストリー事業を推進する強力なモデルとなります。

◼ New Enterprise East Innovations（NEEI）について

米国を拠点とするプロジェクト開発・投資会社。ナノバイオテクノロジーを応用した砂漠土壌の再生、

循環型経済の創出、持続可能な農業の実現を中心に事業を展開。

◼ ニポティカ株式会社について https://www.nippotica.com(https://www.nippotica.com)

東京に拠点を置くディープテック・ベンチャービルダー。フィンテック、AIシステム、バイオ・イノベーション分野での産学連携を推進する。

※ Tierris Oasis についての詳細はhttps://www.tierris.com/(https://www.tierris.com/%E3%82%92%E5%8F%82%E7%85%A7)を参照。

お問い合わせ

ニポティカ株式会社 - 西 大治郎（CEO）| nishi@nippotica.com

NEEI - Nicholas M. Gilani（CFO）| ngilani@neei.ai

NEEI and Nippotica Announce Strategic Partnership on Tierris Oasis Project in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi / Tokyo - New Enterprise East Innovations (NEEI) and Nippotica Corporation (Nippotica) today announced a strategic partnership to support the development of Tierris Oasis, an ambitious environmental transformation project based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Under the terms of the partnership, NEEI has appointed Nippotica as its mandated sourcing partner for the Tierris Oasis initiative. Nippotica, through its Nippobio division, will identify, evaluate, and secure technology and business partners essential for scaling the project’s deployment across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

◼ Tierris Oasis

Tierris Oasis is a large-scale AgTech enterprise focused on minerals depleted farmland and

desert sand conversion in addition to scalable agroforestry, generating multi revenue

streams, including carbon credits, biodiesel (B-100) and sustainable aircraft fuel (SAF).

Internally developed and successfully field proven in the UAE, Tierris Oasis leverages nano

biotechnology and AI-enabled agriculture to reverse desertification by releasing

encapsulated microbial amendments and utilizing biochar and waste treatment plants sludge.

Tierris Oasis is based on NEEI’s proprietary Tierris platform comprised of Tierris Genesis(TM),

Tierris Thrive(TM), Tierris Anchor(TM) and Tierris Guardian(TM)-a suite of nanotechnologies

designed to restore soil fertility and provide for large scale agroforestry enterprise.

Tierris Oasis is closely aligned with key GCC national initiatives such as the UAE Energy

Strategy 2050 targeting net zero and the Saudi Vision 2030.

◼ Roles and Collaboration

・ NEEI will serve as the project owner and strategic sponsor of Tierris Oasis, providing

technology, management oversight and strategic direction.

・ Nippotica will act as NEEI’s global sourcing partner, introducing advanced technologies

enhancing the Tierris platform as well as institutional alliances from Japan, Europe and the

United States.

・ NEEI will provide the technologies and lead the on-ground project conception,

management and execution in the UAE and the wider GCC.

This collaborative framework combines NEEI’s domain expertise in project development,

Nippotica’s deep tech sourcing expertise, creating a unified approach to large-scale

environmental renewal and sustainable development.

◼ Executive Statements

“Tierris Oasis represents a scalable model for transforming arid regions into sustainable

ecosystems,” said Fred Korangy, CEO of NEEI. “Through our partnership with Nippotica and

Tierris, we aim to accelerate the global transition from land degradation to regenerative

growth.”

“Our mandate is to connect Tierris Oasis with the world’s best technologies and partners,”

said Daijiro Nishi, CEO of Nippotica. “We are proud to contribute our global network and

technical depth to this vital project originating in Abu Dhabi.”

Nicholas Gilani, NEEI’s CFO and the spokesperson for Tierris Oasis added, “The collaboration with Nippotica consolidates nanotechnology innovation, strategic initiatives and large-scale projects execution under one ecosystem-a compelling formula for commercially viable agroforestry projects in the harsh arid climates of the GCC region.”

◼ About the Parties

New Enterprise East Innovations (NEEI) is a U.S.-based project developer and investor

focused on environmental, infrastructure and technology ventures with pioneering nano

biotechnology for desert soil regeneration, circular-economy creation and sustainable

agriculture.

Nippotica Corporation is a Tokyo-based deep-tech venture builder focusing on fintech, AI systems, bio-innovation, and industry-academia collaboration.

Visit https://www.tierris.com/ for more on the Tierris Oasis project.

Media Contacts

NEEI - Nicholas M. Gilani, CFO |

Nippotica Corporation - Daijiro Nishi, CEO |