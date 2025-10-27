¤³¤Á¤é¤Ï¡¢¡Ö¥É¥ê¡¼¥à¥Ë¥å¡¼¥¹¡×¤è¤êÄó¶¡¤µ¤ì¤¿´ë¶È¤äÃÄÂÎÅù¤Î¥×¥ì¥¹¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤ò¸¶Ê¸¤Î¤Þ¤Þ·ÇºÜ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£ÆâÍÆ¤Èºï½ü¡¦½¤ÀµÅù¤Î¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤Ï¡¢¡Ö¥É¥ê¡¼¥à¥Ë¥å¡¼¥¹¡×¤Þ¤Ç¤´Ï¢Íí¤ò¤ª´ê¤¤Ã×¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
Ì±´Ö±§ÃèÎ¹¹Ô»þÂåÅþÍè¡ªASTRAX¥°¥ëー¥×¥á¥ó¥ÐーÀî¾åÂÙ»Ò¤¬¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢¤ÎÅÔ»Ô¥·¥É¥Ëー¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤¿¡Ö¹ñºÝ±§Ãè²ñµÄ¡ÊIAC 2025¡Ë¡×¤Ç¡ÖASTRAX·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È2025¡×¤ÎÏÀÊ¸¤òÈ¯É½¡ª
À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¿Í¡¹¤ÎÌ´¤ò±§Ãè¤Ç¼Â¸½¤µ¤»¤ëÌ±´Ö±§Ãè¥µー¥Ó¥¹¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë±§Ãè¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ãー´ë¶È³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒASTRAX¡Ê¥¢¥¹¥È¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¡¢°Ê²¼ ASTRAX¡¢ËÜ¼Ò¡§¿ÀÆàÀî¸©³ùÁÒ»Ô¡¢ÂåÉ½¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡¦Ì±´Ö±§ÃèÈô¹Ô»Î TAICHI¡Ê»³ºêÂçÃÏ¡Ë¡Ë¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯9·î29Æü¤«¤é10·î3Æü¤Ë¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢¤ÎÅÔ»Ô¥·¥É¥Ëー¤Ë¤¢¤ë¡Ö¥·¥É¥Ëー¹ñºÝ²ñµÄ¾ì¡ÊICC¡Ë¡×¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤¿À¤³¦ºÇÂç¤Î±§Ãè¶È³¦¤Î¹ñºÝ²ñµÄ¡¢Âè76²ó¹ñºÝ±§Ãè²ñµÄ¡ÊIAC 2025¡Ë¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢ASTRAX¤Î¥°¥ëー¥×¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤ÇASTRAX SPÂåÉ½¤ª¤è¤Ó±§Ãè¥ïー¥Þ¥Þ¡ÊR¡Ë¤ÎÀî¾åÂÙ»Ò¤¬Ãø¼Ô¤ª¤è¤Ó¥¹¥Ôー¥«ー¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢¡ÖASTRAX·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È2025¡×¤ÎÏÀÊ¸¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
¡Ú²èÁü https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332774&id=bodyimage1¡Û
¡Ú²èÁü https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000332774&id=bodyimage2¡Û
¡Ú¹ñºÝ±§Ãè²ñµÄ¤Ç¤ÎÏÀÊ¸È¯É½¡Û
º£Ç¯¤Î¹ñºÝ±§Ãè²ñµÄ¡ÊIAC 2025¡Ë¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢ASTRAX¤ª¤è¤ÓASTRAX¥°¥ëー¥×¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤Ï¡¢Ì±´Ö±§ÃèÎ¹¹Ô»º¶È¤ÎÈ¯Å¸¤È¿ÍÎà¤Î±§Ãè¿Ê½Ð¤Ë¸þ¤±¤Æ¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÌ±´Ö±§Ãè¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Î³×¿·Åª¤ÊÏÀÊ¸¤ò¹ç·×13ËÜ¡ÊASTRAXÂåÉ½»³ºêÂçÃÏ¤¬8ËÜ¡¢ASTRAX¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤¬5ËÜ¡ËÈ¯É½¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
È¯É½¤·¤¿ÏÀÊ¸¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢º£¸å½ç¼¡È¯É½¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£
¡ÚÈ¯É½ÏÀÊ¸1ËÜÌÜ¡Û
¢£È¯É½Æü¡§2025Ç¯9·î30Æü
¢£ÏÀÊ¸¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¡§
ASTRAX LUNAR CITY PROJECT 2025
¡ÊASTRAX·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È2025¡Ë
¢£Ãø¼Ô¡Ê½êÂ°¡Ë¡§Àî¾åÂÙ»Ò¡ÊASTRAX¡¦±§Ãè¥ïー¥Þ¥Þ¡Ë
¢£¶¦Ãø¼Ô¡Ê½êÂ°¡Ë¡§TAICHI¡Ê»³ºêÂçÃÏ¡Ë¡ÊASTRAX¡¦Ì±´Ö±§ÃèÈô¹Ô»Î¡Ë
¢£¥¢¥Ö¥¹¥È¥é¥¯¥È¡ÊÆüËÜ¸ìÈÇ¡Ë
ASTRAX ¤Ï2007Ç¯¤è¤ê¡¢ASTRAX ·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¤È¸Æ¤Ð¤ì¤ë·îÌÌÅÔ»Ô³«È¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤³¤Î¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ï¡¢ASTRAX ·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡Ê¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹³èÆ°¤ò¹Ô¤¦»ö¶È¼Ô¤Î¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¡Ë¤È¡¢ASTRAX ·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¥ì¥¸¥Ç¥ó¥¹¥¯¥é¥Ö¡Ê¤½¤³¤ÇÀ¸¤ß½Ð¤µ¤ì¤¿¾¦ÉÊ¤ä¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òµý¼õ¤¹¤ë¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡Ë¤«¤é¹½À®¤µ¤ì¡¢¸½ºß¤Þ¤Ç¤ËÌó 400 ¼Ò¤Î»ö¶È¼Ô¤¬»²²Ã¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¡¢·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë·ÐºÑ³èÆ°¤ÎÂ¥¿Ê¤òÌÜÅª¤Ë¡¢·î¤Î½»½ê´ÉÍý¡¢Äê´üÅª¤Ê»ÔÌ±²ñµÄ¤Î³«ºÅ¡¢²¾ÁÛ·îÌÌÅÔ»Ô¤Î 3D ¥Þ¥Ã¥Ô¥ó¥°¡¢¶¡µë¤È¼ûÍ×¤Î¥Þ¥Ã¥Á¥ó¥°¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Î³«È¯¡¢ÀìÍÑ¥¢¥×¥ê¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÄó¶¡¤Ê¤É¡¢Â¿ÍÍ¤Ê¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤·¤Æ¤¤¿¡£ÆÃ¤Ë¡¢»ÔÌ±²ñµÄ¤ÏËè·î³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢»²²Ã¼Ô¤Ë¤è¤ë»ö¶ÈÄó°Æ¤äµ»½Ñ¸òÎ®¤¬³èÈ¯¤Ë¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎµÄÏÀ¤ÎÃæ¤«¤é¡¢±§Ãè´Ä¶¤òÁÛÄê¤·¤¿¾¦ÉÊ³«È¯¤Î¥¢¥¤¥Ç¥¢¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¡¢·îÌÌ´Ä¶¤Ç¤â°û¤á¤ë¡Ö·îÌÌ¥Óー¥ë¡×¤Î¹½ÁÛ¤¬ÃÂÀ¸¤¹¤ë¤Ê¤É¡¢¶ñÂÎÅª¤Ê¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹Å¸³«¤¬¿Ê¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤ë¡£ËÜ¸¦µæ¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ASTRAX ·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¤ÎÀ®Ä¹²áÄø¤òÀ°Íý¤·¡¢¤¹¤Ç¤ËÌ±´Ö´ë¶È¤¬»²²Ã¤·¼ÂºÝ¤Î»Ô¾ì·ÁÀ®¤¬»Ï¤Þ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë»öÎã¤Ë¾ÇÅÀ¤òÅö¤Æ¤ë¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢·îÌÌ¥·¥Æ¥£¤Î»ö¶È³èÆ°¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ëµ»½Ñ¡ÊAI¡¢¥á¥¿¥Ðー¥¹¡¢NFT ¤Ê¤É¡Ë¤È¤½¤ÎÅ¬ÍÑ²ÄÇ½À¤ò¸¡Æ¤¤·¡¢Ì¤Íè¤Î·îÌÌ·ÐºÑ¤È¸½¼Â¤ÎÃÏ¾å·ÐºÑ¤ÎÁê¸ßºîÍÑ¤òÊ¬ÀÏ¤¹¤ë¡£¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Ë»ö¶È²½¤µ¤ì¤¿¡Ö·îÌÌ¥Óー¥ë¡×¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢±§Ãè´ØÏ¢¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¤¬ÃÏ¾å·ÐºÑ¤Ë¤â±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤ë»öÎã¤òÄÌ¤¸¡¢Ì±´Ö´ë¶È¤¬¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë±§Ãè·ÐºÑ¤Ë»²Æþ¤Ç¤¤ë¤«¤ò¹Í»¡¤¹¤ë¡£
¢£Abstract¡§
Since 2007, ASTRAX has been leading the development of a lunar city, known as ASTRAX LUNAR CITY. This initiative consists of the ASTRAX LUNAR CITY Business Community, a network of businesses engaged in lunar-based commerce, and the ASTRAX LUNAR CITY Residence Club, which enjoys the products and services generated within this ecosystem. To date, approximately 400 businesses have joined this initiative. To promote economic activities within the lunar city, ASTRAX has implemented various initiatives, including lunar address management, regular citizen meetings, 3D mapping of the virtual lunar city, supply-demand matching platforms, and dedicated applications. In particular, monthly citizen meetings serve as a hub for business proposals and technical exchanges among participants. Through these discussions, new space-related business ideas have emerged, including the concept of 'Lunar Beer,' specifically designed to be consumed on the Moon, which has led to concrete business developments. This study examines the development of ASTRAX LUNAR CITY, focusing on real-world market formation where private companies are actively participating. Additionally, it explores the technologies supporting lunar city business activities ¡ÊAI, metaverse, NFT, etc.¡Ë and their potential applications, analyzing the interaction between future lunar economy and real-world terrestrial economies. Furthermore, using cases such as the commercialization of 'Lunar Beer,¡Ç this study investigates how private companies can engage in and benefit from the expanding space economy.
