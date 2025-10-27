JOGMECが委託する「次世代型地熱発電技術」に関する実現可能性調査（フィジビリティ・スタディ）事業にTOYO提案が採択＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO: 細井栄治、以下 TOYO）は、独立行政法人エネルギー・金属鉱物資源機構（JOGMEC）より委託される「次世代型地熱発電技術」に関する実現可能性調査（フィジビリティ・スタディ）の第３回公募に、「日本国内における同軸二重管方式『クローズドループ地熱発電技術』の実現可能性調査」を提案し、採択されました。

本調査では、既存の地熱資源を最大限に活用することを前提に、次世代型地熱発電技術である同軸二重管方式によるクローズドループ技術の国内社会実装に向けた技術的評価を実施します。クローズドループ技術は、従来の地熱発電とは異なり、地下水や地熱貯留層を必要とせず、熱源が存在すれば多様な地質条件下での適用が可能な発電方式です。地上から注入された熱媒体(水など)が地下の二重管を通って熱を回収し、再び地上に戻ることで発電を行う仕組みとなっています。

TOYOは、米国の地熱開発事業者であるGreenFire Energy Inc.（以下 GFE社）と、アジア太平洋地域において共同展開するための協業契約を締結しました。GFE社との協業により、GFE社が保有する先進的地熱システム（AGS: Advanced Geothermal Systems）である同軸二重管方式クローズドループ技術の国内適用可能性を検討することで、地熱資源の有効活用と持続可能な社会の実現に貢献していきます。

同軸二重管クローズドループ技術の概要

===関連する情報はこちらから===

■2025年9月9日 米国GreenFire Energy社と次世代型地熱システムの共同展開に関する協業契約を締結(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000194.000107878.html)

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。

詳細：https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

TOYOの地熱：https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/geothermal/

TOYO Selected for Feasibility Study on Coaxial Closed-Loop Geothermal Technology in Japan Under JOGMEC’s Next-Generation Geothermal Program

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, TOYO) has been selected by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) to conduct a feasibility study as part of its third round of the Next-Generation Geothermal Power Generation Technology Program. TOYO’s proposed study, titled “Feasibility Study on Coaxial Closed-Loop Geothermal Power Generation Technology in Japan,” was officially approved for commissioning.

This study will evaluate the technical feasibility of implementing a coaxial closed-loop geothermal technology - a next-generation geothermal power generation system - within the domestic context. Unlike conventional geothermal systems that rely on groundwater or geothermal reservoirs, this closed-loop approach enables power generation in a wider range of geological conditions, where heat sources are present. The system functions by circulating a heat transfer fluid (such as water) through a coaxial double-pipe structure installed underground, capturing geothermal heat, which is then used to generate electricity at the surface.

TOYO has entered into a collaboration agreement with GreenFire Energy Inc. (GFE), a U.S.-based geothermal technology company. This agreement enables joint development of geothermal project opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region. GFE’s Advanced Geothermal Systems (AGS), based on a coaxial closed-loop design, will be examined for its applicability to Japan. Through this partnership, TOYO aims to unlock new opportunities for effective and sustainable use of geothermal resources in Japan, contributing to the country’s clean energy transition and broader carbon-neutral goals.

Overview of the Coaxial Closed-Loop System

=== Please refer to the link below ===

■September 9, 2025 Toyo Engineering Corporation Enters into Collaboration Agreement with GreenFire Energy Inc. (USA) for Joint Development of Next-Generation Geothermal Systems(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000194.000107878.html)

About TOYO

Founded in 1961, TOYO Engineering (TOYO) is a comprehensive engineering company that has built a global network, providing engineering services and plant construction to clients in over 60 countries worldwide. Starting with its ammonia and urea chemical fertilizer businesses, TOYO has cultivated unique technologies and expanded its business into diverse areas such as petrochemicals, oil and gas processing, resource development, and power generation. Furthermore, with the mission of "contributing to the sustainability of the Earth and society through engineering," TOYO is committed to realizing a sustainable society by introducing environmentally friendly solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve a decarbonized society.

Learn more: https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/

TOYO's Geothermal Solutions: https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/solution/geothermal/