安倍昭恵「書」× 裕人礫翔「箔」 アート展「結（ゆい）」を清水寺・成就院にて開催

株式会社COBI

2025年11月1日（土）から9日（日）までの9日間、京都・清水寺 成就院にて、安倍昭恵氏と裕人礫翔氏によるアート展「結（ゆい）」を開催いたします。

本展は、「書」というアートでメッセージを伝える表現者・安倍昭恵氏による初の個展であり、記念すべき第一回の開催となります。箔アーティストであり伝統工芸士でもある裕人礫翔氏とのコラボレーションによって、「書」と「箔」という異なる表現が共鳴しあう特別なアート展が実現しました。

(公式HP: https://abeakie-art.jp/yui)

■開催の背景

安倍晋三元総理と親交のあった裕人礫翔氏が、安倍氏を想い制作した作品に偶然出会い、心を打たれた昭恵氏。彼女の「世界平和を願う思い」に礫翔氏も深く共鳴し、アーティスト同士としての共同企 画が実現しました。「書」と「箔」──異なる表現が重なり合った作品によって、言語や文化、環境 や思想の違いを越えて、人と人が絆を結び、未来へと歩んでいきたいというメッセージを伝えます。

展覧会概要

展覧会名:安倍昭恵「書」× 裕人礫翔「箔」

アート展「結(ゆい)」

会 期:2025年11月1日(土)~11月9日(日)

会 場:音羽山 清水寺

(〒605-0862 京都府京都市東山区清水1丁目294)

開館時間:9:00~17:00 (最終受付16:30、最終日は15:00まで)

入 場 料: 600円

協 力: 清水寺

主 催: Akie Abe × Hiroto Rakusyo アート展示会実行委員会 x COBI

公式HP: https://abeakie-art.jp/yui

アーティストについて

安倍 昭恵（あべ あきえ）氏

首相夫人として国際社会における活動に携わり、教育、環境、文化交流など幅広い分野で発信を続けてきた。自然や人との結びつきを大切に、表現者として新たな一歩を踏み出す。書に向き合うきっかけは、夫・安倍晋三元首相の母の存在。書に秀でた義母に憧れ、自らも筆を執り、書の世界に魅了されていった。言葉に宿る力を表現し、人と人を結ぶ書を探求している。2025年秋、書家としてのアートデビューとなる個展を清水寺で開催。テーマは「結（ゆい）」。人と人、伝統と現代、日本と世界をつなぐ“結び”を箔アーティスト・裕人礫翔氏とのコラボレーションで新たに昇華させる。「アートは境界を越えて人々を結ぶことができる」という信念のもと、安倍昭恵は書を通じて未来への希望とメッセージを届けていく。

裕人 礫翔（ひろと らくしょう）氏

箔アーティスト・伝統工芸士。1962年、京都・西陣生まれ。引き箔士である父から受け継いだ技をもとに、箔工芸の新たな表現を切り拓いてきた。1万分の1ミリという極限の薄さの箔を操り、その煌めきで人々を無限の世界へ誘う独創的な作品は国内外で高く評価されている。日本の伝統工芸を未来へ継承する志のもと、ニューヨーク、パリ、ロンドン、クウェート、シンガポールなど世界各地で作品を発表。さらに建仁寺をはじめとする神社仏閣で、屏風や襖絵の文化財復元にも携わる。主な活動にG7伊勢志摩サミット（2016）、ART FAIR TOKYO（2017・2019・2022・2023）、ルーヴル美術館日仏交流展（2008）、上海万博（2010）、National Gallery Singapore（2022）、Conrad Centennial Singapore個展（2024）など。ファッションや映画との協働も多く、GIVENCHY「Le Rouge Kyoto Edition」制作や『検察側の罪人』『燃えよ剣』『HELL DOGS』などに作品を提供。伝統と革新を融合させる箔アートの第一人者として、比類なき創作を続けている。

作品について

日本の芸術の原点である「書」と、伝統の彩と技が異彩を放つ「箔」。二つの表現が出会うこと で、新たな美が生まれます。本展では、礫翔氏の箔作品をベースに、祝の言葉や花鳥風月の趣きが溢 れる古典など、昭恵氏が書を重ねた約30点のコラボレーション作品を展示いたします。 以下に作品の一部をご紹介いたします。

「結 Connect people」

「結」は、祝詞を表す「吉」に「糸」をむすんだ文字です。 人をむすび、地域をむすび、私たちから色々なものを結び、つなげていければ。(和紙・プラチナ箔・色粉箔)

「あなたと私 You & I」

「結」の文字の音と重なるYou & I。「二人」というニュアンスとも違う「あなた」と「私」。間に「&」が入るのもいいね。(和紙・本銀箔・パール粉箔)

「和 Peace」

和を以て尊しと為す。人も自然も調和と協調のなかで睦まじくあるように。令和という美しい年号にも込められた「平和」への理想を。(和紙・本金箔・本銀箔)

「花は咲く Hana wa Saku」

花は 花は 花は咲くいつか生まれる君に花は 花は 花は 咲く わたしは何を残しただろう(和紙・本金箔)

会場について

清水寺（きよみずでら）

展覧会の舞台は「古都京都の文化財」を構成する世界遺 産の一つである清水寺。長い歴史の中で日本の宗教・文 化を象徴してきた由緒ある寺院で、世界に向けた平和のメッセージを発信します。 陰翳礼讃、庭園、光と影、金箔の輝き、朝昼晩と違う輝 きの元で素晴らしい季節に差し掛かる日本を代表するお 寺と、そしてご来場くださる皆さまとのコラボレーション によって、唯一無二の体験を生み出します。

成就院（じょうじゅいん）

本展では、通常は非公開の「成就院」を特別に会場として 使用いたします。寺院内に所在する「月の庭」と呼ばれる 庭園は、江戸時代初期に作庭された借景式・池泉鑑賞式 の庭園として知られており、国の名勝にも指定されていま す。古寺の建築美と名庭「月の庭」を眺めながら、秋の京 都の風情をどうぞご堪能ください。

タイトル「結」に込めた想い

結 ーゆいー「結」は「糸」と「吉」で成り立つ文字です。「吉」は古来、祝賀の様子を模した象形 文字で吉祥や幸運なことを示します。そんな「吉」の文字に「糸」をつけることで、結んで維持するという意味の「結」になりました。言語や文化、環境や思想が違っても、国境や世代などあらゆる垣 根を飛び越え、絆を結び未来に向かいたい。人を、地域を、いろいろなものを結びつなげていきたい。それは、アートならできること。アートだからこそできること。この展覧会のタイトル「結」には、そんな願いが込められています。

問い合わせ先

Akie Abe × Hiroto Rakusyo アート展示会実行委員会 x COBI

info@abeakie-art.jp

Art Exhibition “YUI - The Bond” Akie Abe “Calligraphy” × Rakusho Hiroto “Metal Leaf Art”

November 1 (Sat) - November 9 (Sun), 2025



Jojuin Temple, Kiyomizu-dera, Kyoto, Japan

Organized by Akie Abe × Rakusho Hiroto Exhibition Executive Committee × COBI Co., Ltd.

Official Website: https://abeakie-art.jp/yui

Overview

An art exhibition “YUI - The Bond” by Akie Abe and Hiroto Rakusyo will be held at Jojuin, Kiyomizu-dera Temple in Kyoto, for nine days from Saturday, November 1 to Sunday, November 9, 2025.

This exhibition marks the first-ever solo exhibition by Akie Abe, who conveys messages through the art of calligraphy.

In collaboration with Rakusho Hiroto, a metal leaf artist and certified traditional craftsman, the show brings together two distinct yet harmonizing forms of artistic expression-calligraphy and metal leaf-to create a deeply resonant artistic experience.

Exhibition Details

Title: Akie Abe “Calligraphy” × Rakusho Hiroto “Metal Leaf Art”

Exhibition: YUI - The Bond

Dates: November 1 (Sat) - November 9 (Sun), 2025

Venue: Otowa-san Kiyomizu-dera, Jojuin Temple

(1-294 Kiyomizu, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0862, Japan)

Hours: 9:00 - 17:00 (last entry 16:30; final day until 15:00)

Admission: 600 yen

Support: Kiyomizu-dera Temple

Organizers: Akie Abe × Rakusho Hiroto Exhibition Executive Committee × COBI Co., Ltd.

Official Website: https://abeakie-art.jp/yui

About the Artists

Akie Abe

Former First Lady of Japan, Akie Abe has been active in education, environmental initiatives, and cultural exchange worldwide.

Guided by her belief in human connection and harmony with nature, she now embarks on a new path as an artist.

Inspired by her late husband’s mother, she discovered in calligraphy a way to express emotion and connect people beyond words.

Her debut solo exhibition, “YUI - The Bond,” at Kiyomizu-dera in autumn 2025, unites tradition and modernity through collaboration with metal leaf artist Rakusho Hiroto.

Believing that “Art transcends boundaries and unites people,” she continues to share messages of hope and harmony through her work.

Rakusho Hiroto

Metal leaf artist and certified traditional craftsman, born in Kyoto’s Nishijin district in 1962.

Inheriting the foil-weaving (hikihaku) techniques from his father, he redefined metal leaf as a medium of light and imagination.

Working with foil as thin as 1/10,000 millimeter, his radiant art has been showcased worldwide-from New York and Paris to Singapore-and includes cultural restoration projects at historic temples such as Kennin-ji.

A pioneer who bridges tradition and innovation, Hiroto’s works also span collaborations with GIVENCHY and contributions to major Japanese films.

About the Works

This exhibition presents approximately 30 collaborative works, in which Abe’s calligraphy merges with Hiroto’s foil art.

“YUI - Connect People”

The character “Yui” is formed by combining “糸 (thread)” with “吉 (auspicious blessing),” a symbol of celebration and good fortune.

It embodies the wish to weave connections - linking people, communities, and all things that flow from us.

(Washi paper, platinum foil, color powder foil)

“You & I”

The sound of “Yui” echoes “You & I.”

It’s not merely about “two people,” but about you and me - distinct yet connected.

And the “&” in between feels just right.

(Washi paper, pure silver foil, pearl powder)

“WA - Peace”

“Wa” teaches that harmony is the greatest virtue - that people and nature should live together in gentle balance and mutual respect.

It embodies the ideal of “peace,” beautifully reflected in the era name Reiwa.

(Washi paper, pure gold foil, pure silver foil)

“Hana wa Saku - Flowers Will Bloom”

Flowers, flowers, flowers will bloom -

someday for those yet to be born.

Flowers, flowers, flowers will bloom -

what have I left behind?

(Washi paper, pure gold foil)

The Venue - Kiyomizu-dera and Jojuin

Kiyomizu-dera

A UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Japan’s most revered temples, serves as the stage for this exhibition.

Amid its centuries of history and devotion, it stands as a beacon of peace and cultural heritage.

Jojyuin

The exhibition takes place in the normally closed Jojuin Temple, known for its Tsuki-no-niwa (“Garden of the Moon”), a designated National Place of Scenic Beauty.

Created in the early Edo period, the garden’s borrowed scenery and reflective pond will offer a serene harmony of light and shadow-allowing visitors to experience Kyoto’s autumn beauty through art, nature, and spirit.

Contact

Akie Abe × Hiroto Rakusyo Art Exhibition Executive Committee × COBI

📩 Email: info@abeakie-art.jp