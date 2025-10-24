世界の鉱業用潤滑油市場は2032年までに57億9000万米ドルに達する見込み
The global mining lubricants market, valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 5.79 billion by 2032, growing at a steady compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 3.85% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing global demand for metals and minerals driven by industrialization, urbanization, and the shift to clean energy technologies. Mining lubricants play a key role in ensuring the efficiency, durability, and reliability of heavy equipment and are essential for large-scale mining projects.
Market Growth Drivers
The expansion of the mining lubricants market is largely driven by the increasing use of high-performance mining equipment. Modern mining operations rely heavily on advanced machinery, such as hydraulic excavators, autonomous excavators, and articulated dump trucks, which operate under high-load conditions, extreme temperatures, dust, and vibration. High-quality lubricants are essential to protect these machines from wear, extend their operational life, and reduce downtime. The United States Geological Survey （USGS） reports that total U.S. mineral production will reach US$106 billion in 2024, indicating continued investment in the mining industry and the associated demand for advanced lubricants.
Meanwhile, the market is also facing the challenge of a gradual transition to electric mining equipment. Battery-powered loaders, haul trucks, and excavators have fewer mechanical parts, reducing the use of traditional lubricants. While this transition supports sustainability goals and reduces operating costs, it may limit the growth of traditional mining lubricant products.
However, the integration of automation and smart technologies in the mining industry is changing the market landscape. IoT-enabled equipment, AI-driven systems, and autonomous devices require specialized lubricants that can withstand extreme operating conditions while supporting real-time monitoring and long maintenance intervals. Government initiatives, such as India's US$50 million investment in mining automation and research for critical minerals like lithium, are also driving demand for advanced lubricants.
Segmentation Analysis
by Product:
In 2024, synthetic mining lubricants dominated the market, accounting for approximately 46% of the market. Their excellent thermal stability, oxidation resistance, and load-bearing capacity make them ideal for the harsh conditions typical of mining operations. These lubricants extend machinery life, reduce maintenance burdens, and support uninterrupted mining operations.
Mineral oil lubricants also retain a significant share due to their cost-effectiveness and availability. They are widely used in applications where extreme performance is not essential, such as gearboxes, hydraulic systems, and engines. Mineral oil lubricants remain attractive because they provide reliable performance in standard mining applications, even in developing regions where budget constraints influence procurement decisions.
