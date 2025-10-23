MCW合同会社

スタンフォード大学SPICEが「TBC Japan」を特集

若者が“シュートを打つ”とき、日本の未来が動き出す

2025年10月22日

MCW合同会社（代表：ガン・ミリー）

MCW合同会社（本社：サンディエゴ、代表：ガン・ミリー）は、同社が主催する高校生向け英語ビジネスコンテスト「Teenage Business Contest Japan（TBC Japan）」が、スタンフォード大学SPICE（Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education）の公式ウェブサイトに特集記事として掲載されたことをお知らせいたします。

今回掲載された記事「Let’s Be the Strikers: Thoughts on the 2025 Teenage Business Contest Japan」は、TBC Japanの創設者であり、スタンフォード大学e-Entrepreneurship Japan（SeEJ）プログラム卒業生でもあるガン・ミリー氏による寄稿です。記事では、急速に進む少子高齢化や地方過疎といった日本の地域課題に対し、高校生が自ら考え、英語とビジネスの力で解決を試みる姿が紹介されています。

TBC Japanは、単なる英語コンテストではなく、「社会課題の発見と実践的な解決」を目的とした全国規模の教育プロジェクトとして注目されています。ガン氏はスタンフォード大学SPICEでの学びを活かし、「小さく始め、素早く学び、行動する」という起業精神を土台に本コンテストを構築しました。公式ウェブサイト上では、AIプラットフォーム「Kotae.ai」を用いて開発したチャットボット「TB-Chan」が紹介され、学生・報道関係者・スポンサーなど、多くの関係者との円滑なコミュニケーションを支える仕組みとして高く評価されています。

記事の中でガン氏は、「シュートを打て。そうすれば、次に続く者が現れる（Let’s be the strikers. Take the shot. Others will follow.）」と語り、挑戦を恐れず行動する若者の大切さを強調しています。この言葉は、全国の高校生が地域社会の再生に向けて踏み出す象徴的なメッセージとなりました。

TBC Japanは2025年8月7日に東京・丸の内EGGで開催され、内閣府や東京大学IPCの支援のもと、全国から集まった高校生たちが英語で地域再生のアイデアを発表しました。大会の成功を受け、TBC Japanは今後も継続的に開催される予定であり、「英語で社会を変える」若者たちのネットワークづくりを進めていきます。

スタンフォード大学SPICE公式記事はこちらからご覧いただけます：

https://spice.fsi.stanford.edu/news/lets-be-strikers-thoughts-2025-teenage-business-contest-japan

お問い合わせ先

TBC Japan実行委員会／MCW合同会社

担当：ガン・ミリー（代表）

Email: tbc.japan1@gmail.com

ENGLISH PRESS RELEASE

Stanford University SPICE Features “TBC Japan”

When Young People Take the Shot, Japan’s Future Moves Forward

October 22, 2025

MCW LLC (Representative: Millie Gan)

MCW LLC is pleased to announce that the Teenage Business Contest Japan (TBC Japan) has been featured by Stanford University’s SPICE (Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education) in an article highlighting the power of youth-driven entrepreneurship to tackle Japan’s regional revitalization challenges.

Titled “Let’s Be the Strikers: Thoughts on the 2025 Teenage Business Contest Japan,” the article was authored by Millie Gan, founder of TBC Japan and an alumna of Stanford’s e-Entrepreneurship Japan (SeEJ) program. In it, Gan describes how she launched a nationwide platform for high school students to propose solutions to issues such as rural depopulation and aging communities using English and business skills as their tools for change.

Built on the principles she learned through SeEJ - “start small, learn fast, and ship” - TBC Japan has become a symbol of action-based learning and social impact. In the article, Gan shares how she created an AI assistant called TB-Chan using the Kotae.ai platform to handle inquiries from students, media, and sponsors, allowing the contest to run smoothly and efficiently.

At the final competition held on August 7, 2025, at EGG Marunouchi in Tokyo, ten finalist teams presented their business ideas in English before academics and industry leaders. The event was supported by the Cabinet Office of Japan and the University of Tokyo IPC and has since sparked a movement of students collaborating across regions to turn their ideas into action.

In her closing message, Gan writes: “Let’s be the strikers. Take the shot. Others will follow.” Her words capture the spirit of a generation ready to lead Japan through creativity, courage, and collective purpose.

The full article is available on the Stanford SPICE official website:

https://spice.fsi.stanford.edu/news/lets-be-strikers-thoughts-2025-teenage-business-contest-japan

Media Contact

TBC Japan Executive Committee / MCW LLC

Contact: Millie Gan (Founder)

Email: tbc.japan1@gmail.com