東京発underground dance musicレーベル『detector〈ディテクター〉』２ndコンピレーションEP「dance detectives E.P 2」をリリース

floating株式会社underground dance musicレーベル『detector〈ディテクター〉』

「dance detectives E.P 2」

detector: dance detectives E.P 2

underground dance musicレーベルdetectorによる、コンピレーションEPであるdancedetectives 第2弾は東京を中心に暗躍するDJとProducer陣がフロア直下型のトラックを制作。

okadada,KENTACATS,KEITA SANOなどキャリアあるProducerに加え、新進気鋭のlowki,HARD MACHI NEらが参加し5曲を収録。マスタリングもクラブの現場最前線の鳴りを重視したリミッターギリギリ の図太いサウンドに仕上がっており、野外レイブやナイトクラブシーンに映える、ダンサブルでグルヴ ィーなコンピレーションだ。最良の音楽環境で愉しんで貰いたいEPだ。

T１ Poor Man Riddim - KEITA SANO

岡山在住の気鋭プロデューサーKEITA SANOによる

無駄を省いた音数と効果的でクセになるボイスフレーズで独特のグルーヴを生み出している

超現場型チューン。

T2 jack me easy - okadada

全国各地を飛び回るDJ/Producerのokadadaが久々のリリース。

キャッチーなベースラインやシンセ、曲の展開も含めて

フロア直下型のテックハウスチューン。

T3 Gimme A Mf**in’ Breakbeat - HARD MACHINE

80KIDZのメンバーであるJUNの別名義”HARD MACHINE”。

効果的に多く散りばめられたブレイク、飽きさせない展開力も光る

レイヴ/テクノチューン。

T4 Game Plan - KENTACATS

大胆なサンプル使いとトラップのようなアプローチ。

軽快なドラムパターンが魅力的なラップハウスチューン。

T5 S&H134 - Lowki

ベースミュージックを軸としたプロデューサーLowkiによる没入感ある音像と太いベースラインが特徴的なヘビーグルーヴなテックハウスチューン

Release details

EP title: dance detectives E.P 2

リリース日：2025.10.24 (金)

配信・楽曲販売リンク：https://nex-tone.lnk.to/dancedetectivesEP2

Label: detector https://sensorlabel.com/detector/dance

お問い合わせ：detector@floatinginc.com

Detector Presents:〈dance detectives E.P 2〉- Second Compilation from Tokyo-based Underground Dance Music Label

From Tokyo, the underground dance music label detector releases its second compilation EP, 〈dance detectives E.P 2〉 on October 24, 2025, worldwide. This collection features floor-focused tracks crafted by a cadre of DJs/producers who operate behind the scenes in Tokyo, sweeping listeners into a danceable and groovy wave.

About the compilation:

detector- dance detectives E.P 2

Detector, the underground dance music label, presents the compilation EP 〈dance detectives E.P 2〉.

The second installment brings together a cohort of DJs and producers predominantly active in Tokyo, producing floor-under tracks.

Contributors and tracks:

Joining seasoned producers like okadada, KENTACATS, and KEITA SANO are up-and-coming talents such as lowki and HARD MACHINE, contributing five tracks in total. The mastering emphasizes a club-fronting sound with a robust limiter to ensure a powerful, head-turning presence. The result is a danceable, groovy compilation that shines in both outdoor raves and nightclub scenes. This EP is meant to be enjoyed in the best possible listening environment.

"dance detectives E.P 2"

Track 1: Poor Man Riddim - KEITA SANO

KEITA SANO, an emerging producer based in Okayama, creates a distinctive groove with a lean arrangement and a catchy, addictive vocal phrase, delivering a track that is intensely performance-oriented.

Track 2: jack me easy - okadada

okadada, a DJ/producer touring nationwide, returns with a floor-under tech house tune featuring a catchy bassline, synths, and dynamic progression that keeps the groove moving.

Track 3: Gimme A Mf**in’ Breakbeat - HARD MACHINE

A alias of JUN from 80KIDZ, HARD MACHINE offers a rave/techno cut with abundant use of breaks and engaging progression designed to avoid monotony.

Track 4: Game Plan - KENTACATS

A rap-house tune characterized by bold sampling and a trap-like approach, paired with brisk drum patterns that keep the energy high.

Track 5: S&H134 - Lowki

Lowki, a producer anchored in bass music, delivers an immersive sonic image with a thick bassline, defining a heavy groove in this tech house cut.

Release details:

EP title: dance detectives E.P 2

Release date: October 24, 2025 (Worldwide)

Streaming and Track availability for sale links：

https://nex-tone.lnk.to/dancedetectivesEP2

Label: detector https://sensorlabel.com/detector/dance

contact：detector@floatinginc.com