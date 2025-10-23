ジェネレーティブAIコーディングアシスタント市場、2023年1800万ドルから2032年1億3955万ドルへ拡大へ
The generative AI coding assistant market was valued at approximately $18.34 million in 2023 and is expected to reach approximately $139.55 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 25.4% during the forecast period （2024-2032）. This horizontal growth is driven by technological innovations that offer multifaceted value: streamlining software development, reducing errors, and shortening project timelines. AI-driven tools are significantly transforming developer workflows by enabling real-time code suggestions, debugging, refactoring, and error detection. Advances in machine learning, natural language processing （NLP）, and cloud computing are also accelerating this sector. Adoption is expanding across a wide range of sectors, from individual developers to enterprises and educational institutions, as they leverage AI assistants to improve productivity and bridge skills gaps. Trends such as multilingual support, enhanced security, and deeper cloud integration will become more prominent in the future, making this a key market that will shape the future of software engineering and digital transformation.
Segmentation Analysis:
When analyzing this market by function, application, and deployment method, the following structure and characteristics emerge.
Functional Analysis:
The "Code Generation & Autocompletion" segment will account for 44% of the revenue share by 2023. This is because developers are using real-time code suggestions, automatic function generation, and intelligent autocompletion features to shorten coding time, reduce syntax errors, and improve development efficiency. For example, GitHub's "Copilot," Tabnine, and AWS's "CodeWhisperer" use machine learning/NLP to predict and complete code snippets with high accuracy. Furthermore, chat-based coding assistance services such as Microsoft's GitHub Copilot X and Google's Codey are also bringing new momentum to the market.
Application Analysis
: The "Solo Developers & Freelancers" segment will account for the largest share, approximately 36%, by 2023. This is because independent programmers and small teams of developers are using AI assistants to generate, debug, and optimize code more quickly and efficiently handle multiple projects. Low-cost, subscription-based AI tools are also gaining popularity in startup and open-source development environments. Meanwhile, the "Small and Medium-sized Enterprises （SMEs）" segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR （26.4%） during the forecast period. SMEs, which often lack large development teams, benefit from AI-driven coding tools, such as automating repetitive tasks, enhancing collaboration, and improving software security. Furthermore, the popularity of cloud-based AI coding assistants allows them to scale while reducing infrastructure investments.
